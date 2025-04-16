Rowling Roundup: Here Are Some of J.K.'s Best Reactions to U.K. Supreme Court Protecting Women's Rights

Earlier, we told you about the U.K. Supreme Court ruling that women do, in fact, have a specific biological meaning and legal rights.

It was a huge win and -- as we said in the previous post -- thanks entirely to three women in Scotland who fought the government and won through their group, For Women Scotland

J.K. Rowling congratulated them on their victory:

It took three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them to get this case heard by the Supreme Court and, in winning, they’ve protected the rights of women and girls across the UK. @ForWomenScot, I’m so proud to know you 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💜🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💚🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🤍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/JEvcScVVGS — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 16, 2025

We're proud of them, too. This ruling has positive implications for women in America, too, where the Democratic Party is still all-in on letting 'trans women' take over our spaces, our sports, and our rights.

Thank you for everything xxxx — For Women Scotland (@ForWomenScot) April 16, 2025

It was J.K. Rowling who told Scottish officials to arrest her under their insane woke gender laws, and the officials blinked.

She helped make it okay for women to stand up for themselves.

Congratulations 👏👏👏 I hope the rest of the world pays attention 🤞 and thank YOU for all you've done to protect the rights of women and girls ❣️ — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) April 16, 2025

As we told you, we have to keep fighting, because the Left isn't walking away from this issue.

I'm so happy for all the women across the pond!!! Hoping to see the same thing over here soon.



Well done my sisters!!! https://t.co/P7NLRGfuMO — Redhead Ranting™ (@redheadranting) April 16, 2025

Well done, indeed.

But Rowling wasn't done there. She also had time to absolutely smack down a 'transgender activist' doctor mocking women who don't want to share spaces with men:

'Little ladies' fumbling with their pearls ->

female prisoners locked up with male rapists, ill women requiring intimate care, girls forced to share changing rooms with males, sportswomen cheated out of their life's goal, lesbians under attack for being same sex attracted. https://t.co/MMIP15vIDV — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 16, 2025

BOOM.

That post Rowling quoted is pure misogyny, and if you check out the good doctor's timeline, it reads like a parody account. But she's real.

Heaven help us all.

Never forget what the Left did to women who wouldn't bend the knee:

While they sneer and smirk, women have lost jobs, been dragged through disciplinary hearings, and branded bigots, for stating truths a court has now upheld. This wasn’t a win for ‘debate.’ It was a win for reality, for women’s rights, and for every one of us who refused to lie.… — Gerry (@GerryKeogh_) April 16, 2025

And we must continue refusing to lie.

Rowling also took a moment to dunk on all the HR departments, DEI departments, and government agencies who made women's lives a living nightmare over this:

Spare a thought today for the UK employers, government departments, health boards, academic institutions and sporting bodies who've been breaking equality law to appease activist groups. So many HR manuals to pulp. So many out-of-court settlements to pay. #SupremeCourt — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 16, 2025

Pardon us while we pull out our tiny violins for them.

Won’t happen as they aren’t liable for anything pre judgement — Marci (@Marcisissy) April 16, 2025

As Rowling points out, this isn't accurate:

Wrong. The Supreme Court ruling didn't make new law, it clarified existing law. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 16, 2025

Which means they're likely liable for everything they've done to silence and punish women.

Our hearts bleed for them.

NOT.

Congrats to the UK, y'all don't get many wins and this is a big one. https://t.co/ZqrT7Rqnoj — Ghost of Tacos Past (@happy_mcneal) April 16, 2025

It really is a big one.

