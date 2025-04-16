VIP
How COVID Boosters Eroded a Generation's Trust in Medicine
A-MAZE-ing! Epic Thread Shows What a Big, Bald-Faced Liar (and Racist) Joe Biden...
Marco Rubio Shuts Down Agency Responsible for Censoring Americans
CNN, MSNBC Pass on Covering Rachel Morin's Mother at the White House
U.K. Green Party Deputy Leader Vows to Continue Fight Against Biology, Reality, and...
David Hogg Preemptively Warns of False Stories Targeting Him, Then Dirty Deletes Post
'Smug' Jesse Singal and 'Idiotic' JD Vance Spar Over Deportation of 'Maryland Man'
Constituent Once Held Hostage by Iran Calls Out Cory Booker for Caring More...
BWAHAHA! Here's What El Salvador's VP Told Dem Senator Has to Happen So...
'I'm Outraged': Rachel Morin's Grieving Mother SLAMS Chris Van Hollen's El Salvador Trip
The Social Security X Account CALLS OUT Joe Biden's Fear-Mongering Lies In Fact-Filled...
The Left's 'Trump Voters Now Regret It' Narrative Just Got Buried 6 Feet...
Democrats Dragged Joe Biden Out of Mothballs So He Could Lie About Social...
Guy Benson Highlights Firebombed PA Governor’s Mansion to Expose Anti-Semitic Push for Glo...

Rowling Roundup: Here Are Some of J.K.'s Best Reactions to U.K. Supreme Court Protecting Women's Rights

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on April 16, 2025
Grok AI

Earlier, we told you about the U.K. Supreme Court ruling that women do, in fact, have a specific biological meaning and legal rights.

It was a huge win and -- as we said in the previous post -- thanks entirely to three women in Scotland who fought the government and won through their group, For Women Scotland

Advertisement

J.K. Rowling congratulated them on their victory:

We're proud of them, too. This ruling has positive implications for women in America, too, where the Democratic Party is still all-in on letting 'trans women' take over our spaces, our sports, and our rights.

It was J.K. Rowling who told Scottish officials to arrest her under their insane woke gender laws, and the officials blinked.

She helped make it okay for women to stand up for themselves.

As we told you, we have to keep fighting, because the Left isn't walking away from this issue.

Recommended

A-MAZE-ing! Epic Thread Shows What a Big, Bald-Faced Liar (and Racist) Joe Biden Really Was (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Well done, indeed.

But Rowling wasn't done there. She also had time to absolutely smack down a 'transgender activist' doctor mocking women who don't want to share spaces with men:

BOOM.

That post Rowling quoted is pure misogyny, and if you check out the good doctor's timeline, it reads like a parody account. But she's real.

Heaven help us all.

Never forget what the Left did to women who wouldn't bend the knee:

And we must continue refusing to lie.

Rowling also took a moment to dunk on all the HR departments, DEI departments, and government agencies who made women's lives a living nightmare over this:

Advertisement

Pardon us while we pull out our tiny violins for them.

As Rowling points out, this isn't accurate:

Which means they're likely liable for everything they've done to silence and punish women.

Our hearts bleed for them.

NOT.

It really is a big one.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: J.K. ROWLING SCOTLAND TRANSGENDER WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A-MAZE-ing! Epic Thread Shows What a Big, Bald-Faced Liar (and Racist) Joe Biden Really Was (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
'Smug' Jesse Singal and 'Idiotic' JD Vance Spar Over Deportation of 'Maryland Man'
Brett T.
BWAHAHA! Here's What El Salvador's VP Told Dem Senator Has to Happen So He Can Visit Deported Illegal
Doug P.
David Hogg Preemptively Warns of False Stories Targeting Him, Then Dirty Deletes Post
justmindy
Marco Rubio Shuts Down Agency Responsible for Censoring Americans
Brett T.
CNN, MSNBC Pass on Covering Rachel Morin's Mother at the White House
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
A-MAZE-ing! Epic Thread Shows What a Big, Bald-Faced Liar (and Racist) Joe Biden Really Was (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement