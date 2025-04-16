SANITY PREVAILS: U.K. Supreme Court Rules UNANIMOUSLY That a Woman Is Defined by Biological Sex (WATCH)

The U.K. Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that the terms 'women' and 'sex' refer to biological women under the Equality Act 2010.

This is a massive win for women.

WATCH:

BREAKING: It's the "unanimous decision" of this court that the terms "woman" and "sex" refer to a biological woman and biological sex in the Equality Act 2010, Lord Hodge says in the Supreme Court



Live updates ➡️ https://t.co/tEMadShrvq



📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/J37IxxLiCj — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 16, 2025

Here's more from The Independent:

The UK Supreme Court has ruled that the Equality Act’s definition of a woman is based on biological sex. Five judges unanimously decided that transgender women with a gender recognition certificate (GRC) should not be treated as a woman under the 2010 Equality Act. The decision is in response to a challenge brought by campaign group For Women Scotland (FWS), over the inclusion of transgender women with GRCs in the 50 per cent female quota mandated for public boards in Scotland. The group’s case against the Scottish Government was rejected by judges in Edinburgh in 2022. However, its appeal was allowed by the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning. The court's decision will have far-reaching implications for how sex and gender are legally defined and applied across various aspects of UK law. It will also likely affect the rights of transgender women to use single-sex spaces and services.

And just for posterity, we took a screenshot of that headline, because it's epic.





For Women Scotland, the plaintiffs behind the challenge, also celebrated:

The biggest yes in the history of yes.

#edinburgh

absolutely jubilant here, tears! — For Women Scotland (@ForWomenScot) April 16, 2025

This is a win for women in Scotland and everywhere. Remember -- the American Democrats are still going all-in on letting men invade women's spaces.

THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU 💚🤍💜



Celebrate well, you bloody magnificent women! 🥳 — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) April 16, 2025

Pop the champagne.

Congratulations! And thank you! xxx — Sinèad Watson (@ImWatson91) April 16, 2025

Yes. Thank you on behalf of women the world over.

This is the most amazing thing! Well done you brilliant women!!!! — Helen Staniland (@helenstaniland) April 16, 2025

When you stand and fight, you win. It may not be quick or easy, but it can happen.

Congratulations! 🇬🇧 Supreme Court confirms that the Equality Act refers to a biological woman and sex. https://t.co/vTXe6z0ff6 pic.twitter.com/7we7ZSplHh — Tracey (@traceystweets02) April 16, 2025

Sanity is restored.

They won!!! The court knows what à woman is and it has to do with biological sex!!



Congratulations to For Women Scotland. Well done ladies!! https://t.co/O0R140avKW — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) April 16, 2025

The immutable traits of biological sex.

We won! Lesbians can now organise exclusively and lawfully without men creeping into our spaces. This is big for grassroots lesbian collectives. THANK YOU! https://t.co/o2Icgs1lzV — London Lesbian Collective (@ldnlesbian) April 16, 2025

Yes it is.

I remember when this small new account called @ForWomenScot started following me.



I thought “This is great” and followed back.



Just LOOK at them now! LOOK what they have done for all of us women.



You 3 are powerhouses!



Thank you, thank you, thank you!!



💜🤍💚#WeWon https://t.co/Z3Hv1nHomN — 🦖Leonora Christina 🦕 (@JammersMinde) April 16, 2025

Three women started this all.

And they've won.

