SANITY PREVAILS: U.K. Supreme Court Rules UNANIMOUSLY That a Woman Is Defined by Biological Sex (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 AM on April 16, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

The U.K. Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that the terms 'women' and 'sex' refer to biological women under the Equality Act 2010.

This is a massive win for women.

Advertisement

WATCH:

Here's more from The Independent:

The UK Supreme Court has ruled that the Equality Act’s definition of a woman is based on biological sex.

Five judges unanimously decided that transgender women with a gender recognition certificate (GRC) should not be treated as a woman under the 2010 Equality Act.

The decision is in response to a challenge brought by campaign group For Women Scotland (FWS), over the inclusion of transgender women with GRCs in the 50 per cent female quota mandated for public boards in Scotland.

The group’s case against the Scottish Government was rejected by judges in Edinburgh in 2022. However, its appeal was allowed by the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning.

The court's decision will have far-reaching implications for how sex and gender are legally defined and applied across various aspects of UK law. It will also likely affect the rights of transgender women to use single-sex spaces and services.

And just for posterity, we took a screenshot of that headline, because it's epic.


For Women Scotland, the plaintiffs behind the challenge, also celebrated:

The biggest yes in the history of yes.

This is a win for women in Scotland and everywhere. Remember -- the American Democrats are still going all-in on letting men invade women's spaces.

Pop the champagne.

Yes. Thank you on behalf of women the world over.

When you stand and fight, you win. It may not be quick or easy, but it can happen.

Sanity is restored.

The immutable traits of biological sex.

Yes it is.

Three women started this all.

And they've won.

Tags: SCOTLAND SUPREME COURT TRANSGENDER UNITED KINGDOM WOMEN TRANS WOMEN

