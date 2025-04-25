Hillary Clinton Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake During Rant Against Executive Orders and 'King' Trump

Hillary Clinton's level of bitterness and dishonesty went off the charts after she lost to Donald Trump in 2016, and she's been projecting and gaslighting on a regular basis ever since.

Advertisement

Here's just the latest example of the two-time presidential candidate really hoping nobody remembers anything that happened before Trump took office:

This is your regular reminder that executive orders are not royal decrees. Because America has no king. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 24, 2025

That certainly is rich, considering the source and who the source is married to.

You’ll never guess which president in the modern era had more royal decrees than any other by a country mile… https://t.co/tCETe7qooo pic.twitter.com/UNSiKxDnAJ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 25, 2025

Well look at that!

You should have told that to your husband, Hillary. https://t.co/AMGtYavnCo pic.twitter.com/zy3h4UFMlE — Random Thoughts From A GenX Gal (@empath_angry) April 24, 2025

Hillary recently said that people who spread propaganda should be thrown in prison, so when does she go get fitted for an orange jumpsuit?

Also did Clinton throw any "you're not a King" posts in the direction of the guy who was in office for the last four years?

I know Hillary is old, but did she complain when Biden signed over 75 executive orders in his first week? 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/aGH0lO91xU — Constitutional Gator (@WeThePeople021) April 24, 2025

According to Hillary, signing EOs only makes a president a "King" if a Republican, especially Trump, is the one doing it.