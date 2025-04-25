Stephen Miller Takes a Truth Hammer to ABC News' 'Disinformation Campaign' About Mahmoud...
Hillary Clinton Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake During Rant Against Executive Orders and 'King' Trump

Doug P. | 10:40 AM on April 25, 2025

Hillary Clinton's level of bitterness and dishonesty went off the charts after she lost to Donald Trump in 2016, and she's been projecting and gaslighting on a regular basis ever since. 

Here's just the latest example of the two-time presidential candidate really hoping nobody remembers anything that happened before Trump took office: 

That certainly is rich, considering the source and who the source is married to.

Well look at that!

Hillary recently said that people who spread propaganda should be thrown in prison, so when does she go get fitted for an orange jumpsuit? 

Also did Clinton throw any "you're not a King" posts in the direction of the guy who was in office for the last four years?

According to Hillary, signing EOs only makes a president a "King" if a Republican, especially Trump, is the one doing it.

