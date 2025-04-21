'You First, Contessa': Hillary Clinton Says People Who Spread Propaganda Should Be Imprisoned

Trump Urges Fed Chair to Slash Interest Rates and Stop Dragging His Feet
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:30 PM on April 21, 2025
Twitchy

Vast right-wing conspiracists of the world, beware! Hillary Clinton is coming for you. 

Sigh ... again. 

Yes, the woman who has been at the front of some of the worst lies and scandals in American political history (until Joe Biden came along, anyway), from Whitewater to Benghazi to 'Russia collusion,' is not only warning about 'misinformation,' but promising that is SHE was in charge, the people who spread misinformation should be 'criminally charged. Watch:

Can we just take a moment to count our blessings that Hillary will never, ever, EVER be in charge? 

Nobody wants her to be President; America has made that clear. We just want her to go away. But like a bad case of political herpes, she flatly refuses to. 

Twitchy favorite James Woods naturally had one of the best responses to Clinton's gaslighting, hypocritical comments to Rachel Maddow. 

LOL. 'Contessa.' That totally fits Clinton. 

Clinton not only pushed the Russia collusion lie harder than anyone, but she was the one who started it. 

By the way, in case anyone forgot, her campaign was also the driving force behind 'Obama's birth certificate.' 

Recommended

WOWZA: Dana Loesch Takes Laura Loomer APART In HEATED Back and Forth for Pushing Vile, Repugnant LIE
Sam J.
Come on, man! 'What difference, at this point, does it make?'

It's not that Clinton doesn't believe she's lying. It's that she doesn't care. She believes herself to be among the ruling class, so she is not subject to the same justice she demands for all of the filthy littles. 

Hierarchy trumps hypocrisy every time. 

And made sure he was sentenced to seven months in prison, claiming -- to this day -- that 'he cost her the election' in 2016

We know we dodged a bullet in 2024 when America elected Donald Trump over Kamala Harris. 

But whoo boy, did we EVER dodge a totalitarian bullet when we elected Trump over Clinton in 2016. 

We checked her timeline. She didn't have a single post that she sent out between April 18 and this morning, and she said nothing about the holiday. 

So, yes. This was her Easter message. She wants to send all of us to prison. 

She never will be, and for that, we are eternally grateful. 

HA. 

We can almost see the former president slightly off camera, giving his wife the side-eye at these statements.

Just kidding. The two Clintons are never in the same room together unless they are forced to be. 

Ahh, there's the rub. 

But we know Clinton's answer to that question. She does, of course. And no one else. 

We could swear there's a word for that. 

There's a reason she titled one of her books, 'It Takes A Village.' That reason was not a benevolent one. 

'Pantsuit Cockroach.' LOL. 

We may have to steal that one. 

HA. 

If the left truly believed that Trump or conservatives are the people they like to make us out to be, they would never talk like Clinton does. 

It's always nice to see that chivalry is not dead, even when it comes to Clinton. 

BOOM. There it is. 

Whenever you hear the leftists these days screeching about 'due process' for a deported illegal alien MS-13 criminal, you can rest assured that they do not believe a single word of it. 

That's not who they are. 

Hillary Clinton is who they are. 

They live by the motto of Peruvian General Oscar Benevides: 'For my friends, everything. For my enemies, the law.' 

