'You First, Contessa': Hillary Clinton Says People Who Spread Propaganda Should Be Imprisoned

Vast right-wing conspiracists of the world, beware! Hillary Clinton is coming for you.

Sigh ... again.

Yes, the woman who has been at the front of some of the worst lies and scandals in American political history (until Joe Biden came along, anyway), from Whitewater to Benghazi to 'Russia collusion,' is not only warning about 'misinformation,' but promising that is SHE was in charge, the people who spread misinformation should be 'criminally charged. Watch:

Hillary Clinton says Americans who spread "propaganda" should be sent to prison.pic.twitter.com/iM1UQ1n5sr — Department of Government Efficiency News (@DOGE__news) April 21, 2025

Can we just take a moment to count our blessings that Hillary will never, ever, EVER be in charge?

Nobody wants her to be President; America has made that clear. We just want her to go away. But like a bad case of political herpes, she flatly refuses to.

Twitchy favorite James Woods naturally had one of the best responses to Clinton's gaslighting, hypocritical comments to Rachel Maddow.

You first, Russia hoax contessa… https://t.co/9YpsjQGGSf — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 21, 2025

LOL. 'Contessa.' That totally fits Clinton.

Clinton not only pushed the Russia collusion lie harder than anyone, but she was the one who started it.

I agree. Hillary should be held accountable for the propaganda campaign she started with the Steele Dossier. — Belinda (@Cobeekat) April 21, 2025

Then I guess we should start with her, Mrs. Crossfire Hurricane! — Bryan Beatty (@BryanB8) April 21, 2025

By the way, in case anyone forgot, her campaign was also the driving force behind 'Obama's birth certificate.'

There’s an idea. Someone once said the Benghazi attacks were protests caused by an anti-Muslim video on YouTube. That was some serious propaganda. Who was that again? Anyone? — Seven 🇺🇸 (@RyanSeven) April 21, 2025

Come on, man! 'What difference, at this point, does it make?'

The brazenness is just off the charts for that Russian collusion instigator. — Fantastic Mr. Fox (@funtasticmrfoxx) April 21, 2025

It's not that Clinton doesn't believe she's lying. It's that she doesn't care. She believes herself to be among the ruling class, so she is not subject to the same justice she demands for all of the filthy littles.

Hierarchy trumps hypocrisy every time.

She had a man arrested for making a post that was clearly a joke. https://t.co/AZWpgGg182 — Margo (@MargoinWNC) April 21, 2025

And made sure he was sentenced to seven months in prison, claiming -- to this day -- that 'he cost her the election' in 2016.

I did Nazi see this coming from Killary. https://t.co/gnMsPKLbvK — stevieben (@stevieben93) April 21, 2025

We know we dodged a bullet in 2024 when America elected Donald Trump over Kamala Harris.

But whoo boy, did we EVER dodge a totalitarian bullet when we elected Trump over Clinton in 2016.

Her Easter message

The corrupt morality judge and jury who wanted to be president. https://t.co/7O8P1ozzRv — Debra (@Bubbachitchat1) April 21, 2025

We checked her timeline. She didn't have a single post that she sent out between April 18 and this morning, and she said nothing about the holiday.

So, yes. This was her Easter message. She wants to send all of us to prison.

And still not President... pic.twitter.com/CvHFOeFFNn — Katsu Sando (@SandoKatsuZilla) April 21, 2025

She never will be, and for that, we are eternally grateful.

We believe you, Bill. Nobody would stoop that low. https://t.co/6AIGbhuxfQ pic.twitter.com/8XpCAq1j9E — American Moon Pie (@Americamoonpie) April 21, 2025

HA.

We can almost see the former president slightly off camera, giving his wife the side-eye at these statements.

Just kidding. The two Clintons are never in the same room together unless they are forced to be.

and who gets to define what is/isn't propaganda — Rex Umberleigh (@RexUmberleigh) April 21, 2025

Ahh, there's the rub.

But we know Clinton's answer to that question. She does, of course. And no one else.

We could swear there's a word for that.

Only communists consider free speech propaganda, Hillary is a communist @realDonaldTrump @elonmusk — Livia PA (@liviapele) April 21, 2025

There's a reason she titled one of her books, 'It Takes A Village.' That reason was not a benevolent one.

Can someone call ahead and to the prison and tell em the #PantsuitCockroach is on her way. https://t.co/6FwyuW1Lvo — J. On The Right 🇺🇸 (@TheUclan) April 21, 2025

'Pantsuit Cockroach.' LOL.

We may have to steal that one.

The poster child for demonic possession. https://t.co/xUYTPqjcdh — Jeff McKim (@mckim11235) April 21, 2025

Trump has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever. https://t.co/sBDBrDfBM8 — Not JCred (@JCred) April 21, 2025

HA.

If the left truly believed that Trump or conservatives are the people they like to make us out to be, they would never talk like Clinton does.

It's always nice to see that chivalry is not dead, even when it comes to Clinton.

Let’s check in on the rule of law defenders https://t.co/4HrfY3L8hi — James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) April 21, 2025

BOOM. There it is.

Whenever you hear the leftists these days screeching about 'due process' for a deported illegal alien MS-13 criminal, you can rest assured that they do not believe a single word of it.

That's not who they are.

Hillary Clinton is who they are.

They live by the motto of Peruvian General Oscar Benevides: 'For my friends, everything. For my enemies, the law.'

