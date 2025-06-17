This Old Instagram Post From Zohran Mamdani About 'Socialist Feminism' Says It All
The Atlantic Reports That the Democrats Have a 'Man Problem'
'Stai Zitto, Perdente!' Giorgia Meloni Wins Eye Roll of the Century While Talking...
Border Patrol Admits ZERO Illegal Immigrants in May, Compared to 62,000 a Year...
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Rushed to DC Hospital
This Democrat Senator Started Sobbing on the Senate Floor. It's a Publicity Stunt.
Urine Trouble, NYT! Elon Musk Says Drug Test Proves the Outlet’s 'Sources Say'...
Will the US Be Taking in Refugees From the Middle East? The Consensus...
Jim Acosta Fears the Far-Right Has Managed to Infiltrate the Heartland
Dem Ilhan Omar: America’s 'Turning Into One of the Worst Countries' Because Trump’s...
Joy Behar on 'The View' Asked Arnold Schwarzenegger About Trump's ICE Raids and...
We Already Forgot Who You Are: Watch Alex Padilla Gin Up Some Crocodile...
Americans for Prosperity's Kent Strang Discusses the One Big Beautiful Bill, Tax Cuts...
JD Vance Brings Peace to a War-Torn Republican Party

Insane Liberal White Woman Drops to Her Knees and Screams After Being Pried Off an ICE Bus

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on June 17, 2025
ImgFlip

This one's just for fun. Here's a woman blocking an ICE vehicle and screaming, "Let my people go!" Your people? ICE is deporting insane white liberal women now?

It never seems to occur to them, or maybe it does and they just don't care, but maybe these people were detained because they're "the worst of the worst": murderers, child rapists, fentanyl traffickers. It went so far that the White House posted yard signs of mugshots of those who'd be apprehended by ICE along with their rap sheets underneath. Of course, CNN blurred out the photos.

Advertisement

We've seen a couple of good videos recently of people being run down for blocking the street, but in this case, they managed to pry the screaming woman off of the front of the bus and tackle her to the ground, where she screamed on all fours while her fellow white liberal colleagues patted her like a dog.

We wonder if bald was always her look or if she's one of the women who shaved their heads after President Trump was elected.

Recommended

'Stai Zitto, Perdente!' Giorgia Meloni Wins Eye Roll of the Century While Talking to Macron at G7
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

What was her end game, exactly? The bus driver would give up, let everyone off the bus, and she'd take them all home with her in her Subaru and put them up indefinitely?

***

Tags: ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Stai Zitto, Perdente!' Giorgia Meloni Wins Eye Roll of the Century While Talking to Macron at G7
Grateful Calvin
The Atlantic Reports That the Democrats Have a 'Man Problem'
Brett T.
This Old Instagram Post From Zohran Mamdani About 'Socialist Feminism' Says It All
Brett T.
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Rushed to DC Hospital
Eric V.
Joy Behar on 'The View' Asked Arnold Schwarzenegger About Trump's ICE Raids and HELLO BACKFIRE
Doug P.
Urine Trouble, NYT! Elon Musk Says Drug Test Proves the Outlet’s 'Sources Say' Hit Piece on Him Was Lies
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Stai Zitto, Perdente!' Giorgia Meloni Wins Eye Roll of the Century While Talking to Macron at G7 Grateful Calvin
Advertisement