Insane Liberal White Woman Drops to Her Knees and Screams After Being Pried Off an ICE Bus

This one's just for fun. Here's a woman blocking an ICE vehicle and screaming, "Let my people go!" Your people? ICE is deporting insane white liberal women now?

It never seems to occur to them, or maybe it does and they just don't care, but maybe these people were detained because they're "the worst of the worst": murderers, child rapists, fentanyl traffickers. It went so far that the White House posted yard signs of mugshots of those who'd be apprehended by ICE along with their rap sheets underneath. Of course, CNN blurred out the photos.

We've seen a couple of good videos recently of people being run down for blocking the street, but in this case, they managed to pry the screaming woman off of the front of the bus and tackle her to the ground, where she screamed on all fours while her fellow white liberal colleagues patted her like a dog.

Insane liberal white woman blocks ICE vehicles while screaming ‘let my people go!’



She fucks around, and then she finds out as multiple federal agents tackle her to the ground.



What is your reaction? pic.twitter.com/tMYeW8JyBo — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) June 16, 2025

Moses is rolling in his grave. — Jordan M. Thomas (@PensivePoet97) June 16, 2025

"Don't touch her."



So a deranged moron should be allowed to impede law enforcement and be a nuisance to society... Why? — Isaac (@IcedViews) June 16, 2025

The outcome of gentle parenting. — Adopted Dog Father (@maligator300) June 16, 2025

We wonder if bald was always her look or if she's one of the women who shaved their heads after President Trump was elected.

I'm extremely disappointed in the police, this took way too long to happen. — Jerry (@Jerry196164) June 16, 2025

Just another day at work for ice pic.twitter.com/dnyP1Fx4yc — Bill dillon (@Billdil27319309) June 17, 2025

The contrived outrage is so fake. It's laughable. — wKn (@soutah) June 17, 2025

What was her end game, exactly? The bus driver would give up, let everyone off the bus, and she'd take them all home with her in her Subaru and put them up indefinitely?

