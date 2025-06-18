Food Network Chef Anne Burrell Dead at 55

Anne Burrell, the Food Network chef known for 'Secrets of a Restaurant Chef' and 'Worst Cooks in America' has died. She was 55 years old.

We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning. Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our… pic.twitter.com/KABKH2SvkP — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) June 17, 2025

Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne's family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.

TMZ is reporting that Burrell died of suspected cardiac arrest at her Brooklyn home:

'Food Network' celebrity chef Anne Burrell has died in NYC ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... EMS personnel received a call of a woman in need of assistance Tuesday morning after Burrell was found unresponsive inside her Brooklyn home. Paramedics were unable to revive Burrell and declared her dead. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

Burrell was born in Cazenovia, New York in 1969. She attended Canisius College in Buffalo, graduating in 1991 before attending the Culinary Institute of America and graduating in 1996. She studied at the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners and remained in Italy working at various restaurants.

She then returned to New York, where she worked as a sous chef at Felidia, became a chef at Savoy, and returned to the Culinary Institute of America to teach.

Her Food Network debut came when she was sous chef for Mario Batali on the American version of 'Iron Chef.'

Anne wasn’t just a fiery chef. She was a radiant spirit who lit up every room she entered. From the very beginning on Worst Cooks in America, our friendly rivalry was fueled by mutual respect: I’d risk bleaching my hair; she’d risk losing hers. An epic wager that epitomized her unbeatable spirit. It was a wager I ultimately lost, but I couldn’t imagine losing to a more fierce competitor. Outside of Worst Cooks I came to know her as a generous and supportive colleague and an even better friend. I’ll always remember her unwavering dedication, not just to food, but to lifting others up. She believed in nurturing culinary potential and celebrating small victories, whether in an amateur cook or on a charity fundraiser. That was Anne. Uncompromising in her standards, yet tender in her mentorship. To her husband Stuart, her stepson Javier, her mother Marlene, sister Jane, and her many friends and fans: please know that Anne’s warmth, vibrant spirit, and generous heart will echo in kitchens around the world and in our hearts forever. Rest in peace, Chef. Your legacy as a champion of food, kindness, and empowerment will continue to inspire. Thank you for every lesson, every challenge, and every glorious moment. You will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

Burrell is survived by her husband Stuart, stepson Javier, mother Marlene and sister Jane.

Our condolences to her family and friends.