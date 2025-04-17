Rob Schneider's Hilarious Meme NAILS Why Dems Have a Love Affair With Illegal Alien Criminals

The degree to which Democrats have gone completely batpoop crazy in defense of MS-13 illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia would be shocking ... if the Democrats had not already gone completely batpoop crazy in defense of Mahmoud Khalil and Luigi Mangione, and in their cultish devotion to sterilizing and mutilating American children and calling it 'affirmation.'

Not to put too fine a point on it, but the party is completely lost. We thought their 20 percent approval rating was a low bar, but they seem bound and determined to slither under it and reach new approval rating depths in the low teens.

Not that we're complaining, mind you. To paraphrase Senator John Kennedy, Operation 'Let Them Speak' is going swimmingly for conservatives and sane Americans, so we're not planning on interrupting them anytime soon.

But it still begs the question of exactly WHY Democrats continue to choose the absolute worst heroes possible.

Luckily, in the case of Garcia, actor and comedian Rob Schneider was on hand late last night with a meme that might explain the party's collective insanity regarding illegal immigrant criminals.

As the saying goes, 'it's funny because it's true.' After all, Axios claims that Garcia is a 'Maryland constituent' of Senator Chris Van Hollen, so maybe we should check and see if he has voted in American elections.

But 'Eeew!' for that image, Mr. Schneider.

Hey, sometimes the truth can be painful. This is one of those times.

This would be hilarious, if it weren't the complete truth. https://t.co/fJ9wPsYmmr — Sissy Parker (@SissyP247) April 17, 2025

We weren't sure whether to laugh or get angry.

Ha ha - she’ll probably give them stock trading tips too — TheVesuvian (@TheVesuvian) April 17, 2025

Can we deport Nancy Pelosi for decades of insider trading? We feel like we should be able to do that.

She whispered…. You’ll get your mail in ballot…. https://t.co/qQtKXcxiqQ — Mike Aranda (@MikeAranda97) April 17, 2025

And it will already be filled out by Democrat vote bundlers and harvesters.

Oh wait. I mean accurate 🇺🇸👊 — David Taylor (@Ne1de9rl6an4d) April 17, 2025

Haters will say it’s fake. — 🇺🇸 Straight Talk Turncoat 🇺🇸 (@GAonMyMind99) April 17, 2025

LOL. We can't wait for CNN or The Washington Post to 'fact-check' it.

Of course, Schneider is not the only one who has turned the Democrats' bizarre obsession with MS-13 into a meme in recent days. Here are some other favorites, starting with the Trump War Room itself.

pic.twitter.com/pxgL0eP6Di — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) April 17, 2025

Have we mentioned that @grandoldmemes is VERY good at this sort of thing?

Live look at Chris Van Hollen in El Salvador 😂 pic.twitter.com/BrETDFZvNG — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) April 17, 2025

When Maryland communist Van Hollen arrives in El Salvador.🤣 pic.twitter.com/AL4V71CY54 — Toni (@ToniLL22) April 17, 2025

Democrat Chris Van Hollen:



0 posts standing up for the victims and families affected by illegal immigration.



0 trips to the Southern border during the Biden-Harris border crisis.



9 posts championing an illegal immigrant and gang member.



1 trip to El Salvador to advocate for… pic.twitter.com/Po5RPsOgN0 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 16, 2025

Democrats have told America who they support, and it's not us. Maybe we should thank them for at least being honest about who they are?

But we definitely want to thank Rob Schneider not just for mocking the Democrat MS-13 Party, but also for hilariously pointing out exactly why they support illegals ... and why they all belong in an asylum.

Maybe El Salvador President Bukele can open a new wing of CECOT for them, equipped with padded rooms, straitjackets, and truckloads of Thorazine.