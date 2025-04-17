Joe Biden Mixes Up Ukraine and Iraq, Drops His Ice Cream at Secret...
VIP
Of Deportations and Due Process
Teen Who Murdered Parents, Wanted to Assassinate Trump, Researched Moving to Ukraine
He's Got Him This Time! Tim Walz Tells X He's Found Trump's Latest...
Karmelo Anthony Family Spokesman Says Kyle Rittenhouse Shot Three People in the Back
VIP
The FSU Shooting Hits Close to Home and the Heartless Gun Control Remarks...
THIS: Thread Explains Why Whining About Trump and the Rule of Law ISN'T...
Lefty Hero Luigi Mangione Charged With a Crime That Makes Him Eligible for...
Gayle King Upset People Are Calling Her Space Mission a ‘Ride’
CBS News WRECKED for Biased Story on Domestic Violence Allegations Against Deported 'Maryl...
Florida State Mass Shooting Suspect Identified
Seems Insurrection-y: Cryin' Adam Kinzinger Weeps Havoc and Lets Slip the Dormice of...
NO: Obama Tool Lawrence Summers Demands Scott Bessent RESIGN Over 'Weaponization' of IRS...
Here Are Numbers That Indicate Democrats Should DEFINITELY Keep Simping for Criminal Illeg...

Rob Schneider's Hilarious Meme NAILS Why Dems Have a Love Affair With Illegal Alien Criminals

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:15 PM on April 17, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The degree to which Democrats have gone completely batpoop crazy in defense of MS-13 illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia would be shocking ... if the Democrats had not already gone completely batpoop crazy in defense of Mahmoud Khalil and Luigi Mangione, and in their cultish devotion to sterilizing and mutilating American children and calling it 'affirmation.' 

Advertisement

Not to put too fine a point on it, but the party is completely lost. We thought their 20 percent approval rating was a low bar, but they seem bound and determined to slither under it and reach new approval rating depths in the low teens. 

Not that we're complaining, mind you. To paraphrase Senator John Kennedy, Operation 'Let Them Speak' is going swimmingly for conservatives and sane Americans, so we're not planning on interrupting them anytime soon. 

But it still begs the question of exactly WHY Democrats continue to choose the absolute worst heroes possible. 

Luckily, in the case of Garcia, actor and comedian Rob Schneider was on hand late last night with a meme that might explain the party's collective insanity regarding illegal immigrant criminals. 

HA.

As the saying goes, 'it's funny because it's true.' After all, Axios claims that Garcia is a 'Maryland constituent' of Senator Chris Van Hollen, so maybe we should check and see if he has voted in American elections. 

But 'Eeew!' for that image, Mr. Schneider.

Recommended

Joe Biden Mixes Up Ukraine and Iraq, Drops His Ice Cream at Secret Speech
Brett T.
Advertisement

Hey, sometimes the truth can be painful. This is one of those times. 

We weren't sure whether to laugh or get angry. 

Can we deport Nancy Pelosi for decades of insider trading? We feel like we should be able to do that. 

And it will already be filled out by Democrat vote bundlers and harvesters. 

LOL. We can't wait for CNN or The Washington Post to 'fact-check' it. 

One hundred percent. 

Of course, Schneider is not the only one who has turned the Democrats' bizarre obsession with MS-13 into a meme in recent days. Here are some other favorites, starting with the Trump War Room itself. 

Advertisement

OOF. Tough, but fair. 

We have to say, though, Van Hollen has never looked better. 

Have we mentioned that @grandoldmemes is VERY good at this sort of thing? 

HAHAHAHA. 

It's an insult to Gandalf to put Van Hollen's face on him, but we'll allow it. 

Please. She is scary enough as it is without the face tats. 

Giggle-snort. 

Advertisement

And, there it is. 

Democrats have told America who they support, and it's not us. Maybe we should thank them for at least being honest about who they are? 

But we definitely want to thank Rob Schneider not just for mocking the Democrat MS-13 Party, but also for hilariously pointing out exactly why they support illegals ... and why they all belong in an asylum.

Maybe El Salvador President Bukele can open a new wing of CECOT for them, equipped with padded rooms, straitjackets, and truckloads of Thorazine. 

Tags: DEMOCRATS FUNNY ILLEGAL ALIENS MEME NANCY PELOSI ROB SCHNEIDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Biden Mixes Up Ukraine and Iraq, Drops His Ice Cream at Secret Speech
Brett T.
THIS: Thread Explains Why Whining About Trump and the Rule of Law ISN'T Working (It's the Left's Fault)
Amy Curtis
He's Got Him This Time! Tim Walz Tells X He's Found Trump's Latest 'Scheme' to Give Billionaires Tax Cuts
Amy Curtis
Karmelo Anthony Family Spokesman Says Kyle Rittenhouse Shot Three People in the Back
Brett T.
Gayle King Upset People Are Calling Her Space Mission a ‘Ride’
Brett T.
Lefty Hero Luigi Mangione Charged With a Crime That Makes Him Eligible for the Death Penalty
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Joe Biden Mixes Up Ukraine and Iraq, Drops His Ice Cream at Secret Speech Brett T.
Advertisement