Self-Own Alert! UFW Try Scoring Points by Being Racist but Prove Americans WILL Work Farm Jobs Instead

We've told you a bit about the United Farm Workers (UFW) and the California ICE raids that snagged a bunch of illegal immigrants, including a guy arrested for kidnapping and attempted rape.

Now the UFW is pulling a page from the Alex Padilla playbook, asking if a naturalized U.S. citizen will be 'targeted' because of his skin color:

Don Chanito has been a Central Coast farm worker since 1979. He is proud of his US citizenship, but has concerns that so many people are being targeted simply for being brown and working hard. #WeFeedYou pic.twitter.com/TQFj4p1Nhk — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) July 17, 2025

How despicable.

Thank you for proving Americans will do these jobs and illegal aliens are not necessary. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) July 17, 2025

Man, did they self-own on this one.

He’s in luck. As a US Citizen, he’s not being targeted. He’s able to continue working without fear, secure in his Identity as a fellow American. — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) July 17, 2025

But he's brown! And hard working! And ICE is racist!

Or something.

I appreciate Don Chanito's work. It's unfortunate the media and politicians fear monger constantly to make people afraid who needn't be for attention. — rabidnarcissists (@rabidnarcs) July 17, 2025

Fear-mongering is what they do best.

There it is.

Come legally and prosper! — Roger Teply (@RogerTeply) July 17, 2025

UFW didn't think this one through, did they?

No one is targeted for skin color nor for working hard. Illegal aliens must go. — PownalForever (@PownalForever) July 17, 2025

This is correct.

That is a very uneducated statement for you to make. The workers are being targeted because they are illegal aliens. Review the 2024 election! Americans voted to deport illegal aliens. — Richard (@Richards416811J) July 17, 2025

They're being intentionally inflammatory.

No, they are being targeted for being here illegally.Color has nothing to do with it. Obviously, you are brown, and no one is targeting you. Why? Cause you are a citizen! — Leo Villicana (@Leovvillicana) July 17, 2025

It's not hard.

Thank You

For Feeding

An Ungrateful Nation

Watch Your Back

Peace & Smile

gb https://t.co/MtJ3YY2x5q — ARCTIC420 and VOLCANICSOUL family of brands (@420_moment) July 17, 2025

On the contrary, we're very grateful Mr. Chanito is here and working hard.

He did it the right way.

"so many people are being targeted simply for being brown and working hard"



No I am not interested in being told fairy tales, go back to work. https://t.co/6TNfGABVXU — US Ship of State (@US_ShipOfState) July 17, 2025

That's all it is: a fairy tale.

