Self-Own Alert! UFW Try Scoring Points by Being Racist but Prove Americans WILL Work Farm Jobs Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on July 17, 2025
imgflip

We've told you a bit about the United Farm Workers (UFW) and the California ICE raids that snagged a bunch of illegal immigrants, including a guy arrested for kidnapping and attempted rape

Now the UFW is pulling a page from the Alex Padilla playbook, asking if a naturalized U.S. citizen will be 'targeted' because of his skin color:

How despicable.

Man, did they self-own on this one.

But he's brown! And hard working! And ICE is racist!

Or something.

Fear-mongering is what they do best.

UFW didn't think this one through, did they?

This is correct.

They're being intentionally inflammatory.

It's not hard.

On the contrary, we're very grateful Mr. Chanito is here and working hard.

He did it the right way.

That's all it is: a fairy tale.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

