Senator 'Don't You Know Who I Am?' Wonders If He'd Be Arrested for Loitering Outside His Local Home Depot

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on July 13, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

We've told you quite a bit about Senator Alex Padilla, who thinks the best way for Americans to get food on the table is through the borderline slave labor of illegal immigrants.

He rocketed on the scene after trying to bust into a press conference with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, and is still riding that 15 minutes of fame until it fades out.

WATCH:

It's clear Padilla likes performing for the cameras, so if he thought this would work, he'd have pulled up to the local Home Depot with a film crew right behind him.

We notice he hasn't.

That's what it boils down to.

He sure is.

It kinda would be. Not gonna lie.

LOL.

Well played.

*changes the channel*

It's a total mystery as to why.

Not.

They do not.

Don't you know who he is?

He's a SENATOR!

No.

And he knows this. We know this. He knows we know this.

It's all performative.

