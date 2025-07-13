Senator 'Don't You Know Who I Am?' Wonders If He'd Be Arrested for Loitering Outside His Local Home Depot

We've told you quite a bit about Senator Alex Padilla, who thinks the best way for Americans to get food on the table is through the borderline slave labor of illegal immigrants.

He rocketed on the scene after trying to bust into a press conference with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, and is still riding that 15 minutes of fame until it fades out.

🚨Sen Alex Padilla: If I stood outside of a Home Depot, would I get deported?



"Probably!" pic.twitter.com/oT9taJ3umn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2025

It's clear Padilla likes performing for the cameras, so if he thought this would work, he'd have pulled up to the local Home Depot with a film crew right behind him.

Easy enough theory to test. Go do it. Stop yapping as if this was the state of things. You should get a camera crew and go demonstrate exactly how it works. — SurvivorMed (@SurvivorMed) July 13, 2025

We notice he hasn't.

Jose is mad because we’re deporting his voting base. @AlexPadilla4CA — Vince 🇺🇸 (@VGmt0800) July 13, 2025

That's what it boils down to.

Literally, he's a bigger tool than @HomeDepot sells. — Cupcake Schotzie (@schotziejlk) July 13, 2025

He sure is.

It kinda would be. Not gonna lie.

LOL.

Well played.

Look folks, Jose is back on TV. https://t.co/WGRGls10AI — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) July 13, 2025

*changes the channel*

You’re reminder that Democrats are polling at 20% https://t.co/nCr3kwE7Xc — Travis Shirkman (@t_shirkman) July 13, 2025

It's a total mystery as to why.

Not.

As is typical in CA, @AlexPadilla4CA is incapable of differentiating between legal and illegal. The real question is whether Democrats recognize the concept of "illegal" at all. https://t.co/xslozSj1qp — Andrea E (@AAC0519) July 13, 2025

They do not.

Better chance you'd get arrested for loitering @AlexPadilla4CA. You don't appear to have done any physical labor in your entire life. https://t.co/hliCwilMwb — Milo™ (@chasbottom) July 13, 2025

Don't you know who he is?

He's a SENATOR!

No.

And he knows this. We know this. He knows we know this.

It's all performative.

