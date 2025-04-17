Micro? It’s Time to Go Macro as Tiffany Cross Does an On-Air Pivot...
Dem Threatens to Invade El Salvador with Grandstanding Senators Until They See Deported...
Scott Jennings Says Dems Expending All Their Energy on Illegal Aliens is Playing...
Fox News Has a Copy of the Petition for a Protective Order Filed...
VIP
Faculty Member Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Student for Wearing MAGA Cap
Brit Says Women Cheering UK Supreme Court Decision Aligning With ‘Self-Confessed Sex Offen...
President Trump Reflects on Christ's Sacrifice and Resurrection in Moving Easter Address (...
Domestic Terrorist Who Firebombed Tesla Lot Contrasted With J6ers Who Beat Cops Bloody
VIP
Forced Diversity Is a (D)ictatorship
Illegal Alien Finds Out ICE Isn't Kidding: Car Windows Shattered for Refusing to...
MSNBC Analyst Questions Christianity of Rep. Who Toured El Salvador Prison
Melinda Gates Joins CNN to Whine That Her Granddaughters Don't Have As Many...
John Harwood Not a Fan of ' Dishonest, Smarmy' Vice President JD Vance
Rowling Roundup: Here Are Some of J.K.'s Best Reactions to U.K. Supreme Court...

'Constituent' Clowns: One Week After Begging for Credibility, Axios Shows Why They Deserve NONE

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on April 17, 2025
Twitter

Today's trip in the Wayback Machine will be a brief one, Twitchy readers. We only need to travel back in time one week, but our little jaunt will be a fun voyage regardless. 

Advertisement

It will be fun for us, that is. For Axios? Not so much. 

Last week, we reported about the founders of Axios, Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen, appearing on Bari Weiss's Free Press podcast in a desperate attempt to claw back a shred of credibility with the American public. Allen claimed that the entire legacy media (including everyone at Axios not named Alex Thompson) covering up Joe Biden's obvious dementia was due to a desire NOT to be seen as 'ideological' -- yet at the same time, because they wanted to stay in the good graces of the last administration. For his part, VandeHei asserted that he is passionate about journalism and said that it was only 'a few bad apples' who destroyed the media.

Uh-huh. Riiiiight. 

Flash forward again to last night and Axios's reporting about the publicity stunts that Cory Booker and Chris Van Hollen staged by traveling down to El Salvador to demand the release of a known MS-13 gang member and illegal alien back to the United States.

See if you can spot the key word in Axios's post on X last night that proves the outlet is passionate about journalism, not ideologically biased, and definitely NOT one of those 'bad apples.' 

Recommended

Fox News Has a Copy of the Petition for a Protective Order Filed Against Kilmar Ábrego García by His Wife
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

LOL. 

Oh, look! The illegal alien criminal Abrego Garcia was not only arrested with drugs and piles of cash (he couldn't be a gang member though, because he had no convictions as such), but also has now been proven to have beaten his wife is now one of Van Hollen's 'Maryland constituents.'

The Axios reporter, Sareen Habeshian, repeated that characterization in the story itself, and also wrote a headline for the article calling Abrego Garcia a 'mistakenly deported man.'

Such journalistic integrity. Such honesty. How could America turn its back on such a bastion of unbiased reporting?

Is Axios claiming that Abrego Garcia voted in 2024 and possibly in previous U.S. elections? 

Because we think that might be a pretty big news story that they might want to (but won't) cover. 

Hey, they're the new Democrat base. Axios has to stick up for them. 

Advertisement

Oh, Axios got ratioed on X last night, but good. Thousands of people chimed in to mock their insanely biased (and false) characterization. 

It's almost as if Team Trump waits until Democrats and their media lackeys go all in on defending the worst people in the world, and then shows the rest of America that they're even worse than we already knew. 

Bukele has said that he is happy to keep the El Salvadoran citizen Abrego Garcia exactly where he belongs, in a prison in his home country, and not beating women or dealing drugs in the United States.

Advertisement

We remember when Musk jokingly put the 'state-run media' tag on the X accounts of some news outlets during the Biden administration. 

We've got a better idea. Instead of the yellow checkmark for media outlets, he should just place the clown emoji (🤡) on the accounts of all legacy media.

They SHOULD feel shame. Rachel Morin's mother agrees. But we know they never will. 

HA. 'Constituent' could win gold and set world records in the next Summer Olympics with all of the heavy weight it is lifting. 

Advertisement

Yes. Yes, they are. And on that front, they're going gangbusters. 

Ultimately, the only really surprising thing about Axios's article and post on X is that they still think they can get away with this type of obvious agitprop.

It's not so much that they are evil (though they are that, too); it's more that they are so ideologically captured, from newsroom to boardroom and every level in between, that they likely cannot even see their own dishonest bias. 

But America can see it. And no amount of groveling and revising history with Bari Weiss is ever going to restore their credibility. 

Sorry, Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen. Maybe you should try going on The View to talk about your 'journalistic integrity.' See if that helps. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS MARYLAND MEDIA BIAS MS-13 AXIOS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fox News Has a Copy of the Petition for a Protective Order Filed Against Kilmar Ábrego García by His Wife
Aaron Walker
Scott Jennings Says Dems Expending All Their Energy on Illegal Aliens is Playing Right into Trump’s Hands
Warren Squire
Micro? It’s Time to Go Macro as Tiffany Cross Does an On-Air Pivot from One Illegal Alien to ALL of Them
Warren Squire
Dem Threatens to Invade El Salvador with Grandstanding Senators Until They See Deported Illegal Alien
Warren Squire
Illegal Alien Finds Out ICE Isn't Kidding: Car Windows Shattered for Refusing to Leave the Car (WATCH)
justmindy
A-MAZE-ing! Epic Thread Shows What a Big, Bald-Faced Liar (and Racist) Joe Biden Really Was (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fox News Has a Copy of the Petition for a Protective Order Filed Against Kilmar Ábrego García by His Wife Aaron Walker
Advertisement