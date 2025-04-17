'Constituent' Clowns: One Week After Begging for Credibility, Axios Shows Why They Deserve NONE

Today's trip in the Wayback Machine will be a brief one, Twitchy readers. We only need to travel back in time one week, but our little jaunt will be a fun voyage regardless.

It will be fun for us, that is. For Axios? Not so much.

Last week, we reported about the founders of Axios, Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen, appearing on Bari Weiss's Free Press podcast in a desperate attempt to claw back a shred of credibility with the American public. Allen claimed that the entire legacy media (including everyone at Axios not named Alex Thompson) covering up Joe Biden's obvious dementia was due to a desire NOT to be seen as 'ideological' -- yet at the same time, because they wanted to stay in the good graces of the last administration. For his part, VandeHei asserted that he is passionate about journalism and said that it was only 'a few bad apples' who destroyed the media.

Uh-huh. Riiiiight.

Flash forward again to last night and Axios's reporting about the publicity stunts that Cory Booker and Chris Van Hollen staged by traveling down to El Salvador to demand the release of a known MS-13 gang member and illegal alien back to the United States.

See if you can spot the key word in Axios's post on X last night that proves the outlet is passionate about journalism, not ideologically biased, and definitely NOT one of those 'bad apples.'

NEW: El Salvador has denied a request from Sen. Chris Van Hollen to see or speak to his Maryland constituent Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to the country, Van Hollen said during a visit to El Salvador. https://t.co/bIUeZiLE03 — Axios (@axios) April 16, 2025

LOL.

Oh, look! The illegal alien criminal Abrego Garcia was not only arrested with drugs and piles of cash (he couldn't be a gang member though, because he had no convictions as such), but also has now been proven to have beaten his wife is now one of Van Hollen's 'Maryland constituents.'

The Axios reporter, Sareen Habeshian, repeated that characterization in the story itself, and also wrote a headline for the article calling Abrego Garcia a 'mistakenly deported man.'

Such journalistic integrity. Such honesty. How could America turn its back on such a bastion of unbiased reporting?

"to his Maryland constituent Kilmar Abrego Garcia,"



A constituent is legally defined as a voting citizen (to elect officials and/or change laws).



An illegal immigrant is literally by definition not a constituent. That's the whole point. https://t.co/OcjbZS067a pic.twitter.com/Z5jOCLXsTL — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) April 16, 2025

Is Axios claiming that Abrego Garcia voted in 2024 and possibly in previous U.S. elections?

Because we think that might be a pretty big news story that they might want to (but won't) cover.

Since when did illegal alien wife-beating MS-13 narco-terrorists become the "constituents" of a US senator? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 16, 2025

Hey, they're the new Democrat base. Axios has to stick up for them.

Oh, Axios got ratioed on X last night, but good. Thousands of people chimed in to mock their insanely biased (and false) characterization.

You guys really wrote "Maryland constituent," huh



And then DOJ drops new docs proving he's an MS-13 gang member



Absolute masterclass by Trump's team.

Total disaster for the legacy press.



🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/JGmCqghrTI — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) April 16, 2025

It's almost as if Team Trump waits until Democrats and their media lackeys go all in on defending the worst people in the world, and then shows the rest of America that they're even worse than we already knew.

Garcia is the constituent of Bukele, actually. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) April 17, 2025

Bukele has said that he is happy to keep the El Salvadoran citizen Abrego Garcia exactly where he belongs, in a prison in his home country, and not beating women or dealing drugs in the United States.

HIS MARYLAND CONSTITUENT



HAHAHAHAHA



Bro they are just outright admitting they are evil https://t.co/woNFgURB43 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 16, 2025

“His Maryland constituent.”



How nice of Axios to admit that illegal aliens from El Salvador are the constituency of the Democratic Party. https://t.co/ooeLOmGZH4 — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) April 16, 2025

You should lose your news checkmark for this malpractice.



What say you, @elonmusk? https://t.co/H111Mmo0z9 — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) April 16, 2025

We remember when Musk jokingly put the 'state-run media' tag on the X accounts of some news outlets during the Biden administration.

We've got a better idea. Instead of the yellow checkmark for media outlets, he should just place the clown emoji (🤡) on the accounts of all legacy media.

They SHOULD feel shame. Rachel Morin's mother agrees. But we know they never will.

An illegal is not a constituent. His deportation wasnt a mistake. Thanks for coming. — Valliant Renegade (@ValliantRenegad) April 16, 2025

I don’t think “constituent” means what you think it means. https://t.co/jerO5UbmBz pic.twitter.com/6voC5CxYjq — Just Phil Lyman (@phil_lyman) April 16, 2025

"constituent" is doing so much heavy lifting here it needs a few salt tablets and & Gatorade. https://t.co/PMjFwQk5mD — Cardinal Brutal American (@Gimblin) April 16, 2025

HA. 'Constituent' could win gold and set world records in the next Summer Olympics with all of the heavy weight it is lifting.

You guys are seriously intent on reaching the bottom, aren't you? — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) April 16, 2025

Yes. Yes, they are. And on that front, they're going gangbusters.

Ultimately, the only really surprising thing about Axios's article and post on X is that they still think they can get away with this type of obvious agitprop.

It's not so much that they are evil (though they are that, too); it's more that they are so ideologically captured, from newsroom to boardroom and every level in between, that they likely cannot even see their own dishonest bias.

But America can see it. And no amount of groveling and revising history with Bari Weiss is ever going to restore their credibility.

Sorry, Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen. Maybe you should try going on The View to talk about your 'journalistic integrity.' See if that helps.

