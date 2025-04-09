Chris Cillizza Doesn't Think Media Coverup of Biden's Condition Was Intentional Activism

Sunny Hostin Reveals She Hates Democracy As She Explains Why the World Can't...
Doug P. | 4:40 PM on April 09, 2025
meme

The co-founders of Axios were on Bari Weiss' podcast this week, and the media aiding in the coverup of then President Joe Biden's condition were among the topics discussed. Jim VandeHei, a co-founder of Politico and Axios was asked about the death of the legacy media and said it was the result of "a couple of bad apples."

Axios' Mike Allen diagnosed the media as having had other motives for helping the Left cover up Biden's condition, but said that reporters didn't want to look like they were being ideological:

The spin is beyond laughable. The White House media and their allies helped the Democrats try and set a narrative that videos of Biden being NOT "sharp as a tack" were "cheap fakes" and part of a Republican misinformation campaign. It was an activist media on full display: 

Former CNN journo Chris Cillizza said the media's helpful reporting about Biden was not "intentional activism," and that's pretty funny for reasons we'll get to in a second: 

"Didn't push hard enough" = didn't push at all except against those who were pointing out the obvious. 

Yes, it couldn't have been more obvious, and even Cillizza was in on it:

Self-awareness isn't a desired personality trait among many who claim to be in "journalism."

And that doesn't appear to be imminent.

