VIP
VIP
Self-Awareness FAIL: Jim VandeHei Blames Death of the Legacy Media on 'A Couple of Bad Apples'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on April 09, 2025
Meme screenshot

The best part about the dead legacy media becoming completely irrelevant in recent years, but particularly since Donald Trump won re-election last November, is that they absolutely do not understand the reason why. 

Of course, it's possible that some of them DO know the reason and simply refuse to say it out loud, but that might be even funnier. They died because they refused to be honest with people, and yet they still refuse to be honest. 

It's almost poetic in its deliciousness. 

Yesterday, Jim VandeHei, the founder of Politico and Axios, sat down for an interview with Bari Weiss of The Free Press on her podcast and, in the clip below, lamented the destruction of traditional media and outlined the reasons he believes that no one trusts them anymore. Watch: 

3. The lack of coverage around Joe Biden’s mental decline was the final straw. 

'And it breaks my heart … I am a fierce defender of journalism ... I think it’s a couple of bad apples who make it look bad for for everyone.'

LOL. 'A few bad apples'? Nice try.

We have to wonder if VandeHai noticed the worms crawling around his own head as he was saying this. Because he is one of the rottenest apples of them all. 

Pentagon Spokesman Schools Jasmine Crockett After She Ignorantly Weighed In on Navy Vice Admiral Firing
Warren Squire
We might remind him that he is the same person who recently screamed at Elon Musk (while accepting a 'journalism' award, of course) for saying the exact same things about legacy journalists, including him. Just a couple of months ago, VandeHei also tweeted that the REAL problem with the California wildfires was that it was difficult for Democrats to be able to blame them on Trump

Yes, X did expose media bias. Yes, the media acted disgracefully during COVID and regarding policing speech. And yes, the media participated in the greatest scandal in modern political history by covering up Joe Biden's senility. 

Guess who was guilty of all three of those sins, Jimbo? 

It wasn't just 'a few bad apples.' It was the entire legacy media establishment, and VandeHei was chief among them.

It's hilarious, but it's also very insulting to Americans (another reason why everyone hates the media). VandeHei simply assumes people will not remember Axios's coverage of COVID, or George Floyd riots, or 'misinformation.' 

But X remembers. X remembers BIG TIME. 

Oops. 

If you notice the lower right corner of the screen in that interview between Axios's Mike Allen and Tony Fauci, it is sponsored by ... Big Pharma. 

The examples of media malfeasance that VandeHei left out are just as important as the ones he included. 

... defensive gaslighting with no self-reflection.  

There were a lot of moments before then, but the Kavanaugh confirmation was a key turning point where it was clear that major outlets weren’t just biased but were willing to spread intentional and obvious lies just because they thought it would help advance specific political goals. It was impossible to overlook.

VandeHei doesn't mention the disgraceful reporting around Brett Kavanaugh's SCOTUS nomination because he was one of the ones spreading those intentional and obvious lies. 

You also had a writer/activist emailing Twitter 1.0 to get @AlexBerenson banned. She sounded like a teenager, talking about 'like, misinformation' without being able to provide a single example. 

You often have articles talking about misinfo without specifying any, and your writers are not educated enough, and are too leftist, to credibly and professionally approach the topic of misinfo. It's the same dysfunction in all other leftist media, a product of leftist culture.

VandeHei lives inside a leftist bubble he helped create and then wonders why everyone outside of that bubble is laughing at him. 

While it is true that Alex Thompson of Axios was somewhat honest in his reporting about Biden's dementia, he was one of the only ones. Everyone else at Axios, including VandeHei, was fully complicit in the lie. 

No one does. And no one ever WILL trust VandeHei if he is unwilling to issue a mea culpa about his role in the demise of the legacy media.

They have also earned our derision. 

And we all know what they say about how consequences arrive. VERY uncomfortably. 

Their lack of ANY ability or willingness to point their fingers inward will never stop being hilarious. 

And VandeHei has the nerve to think that people will believe he is one of the 'good guys.'

As we noted above, he either does not realize it (which is funny), or he does realize it and is unwilling to admit it (which is even funnier). 

As with the recent New York Times article, claiming that WE were misled about COVID, or the upcoming book from Jake Tapper (which he wrote with Axios's Thompson) regarding the cover-up of Biden's mental decline, the media wants to pretend that we did not watch them all try to push those lies, and a great many more, on the public for years, even decades. 

Sorry, Jim VandeHei. You don't get off that easily. 

The legacy media IS dead, and he is one of the prime reasons why. 

And if he doesn't like it, he can eat an entire bushel of ... bad apples.  

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.


