President Trump's White House Slams Hunter Biden’s Profane Border Rant, Mocks His ‘Hotel Room’ Priorities

Yesterday, a very long form interview with Hunter Biden dropped and it was a doozy. The White House has now responded to the rocket scientist's border rant.

White House’s savage response as Hunter Biden drops 6 F-bombs in 30 seconds in rant about the border https://t.co/8wnwoW98lA pic.twitter.com/Rzv1AUxkxL — New York Post (@nypost) July 22, 2025

The White House savagely tore into Hunter Biden and his drug-addled past after the former first son managed to drop six F-bombs in just 30 seconds as he raged about President Trump’s immigration crackdown. The 55-year-old son of former President Joe Biden went on the profanity-laden rant in a sit-down with YouTube personality Andrew Callaghan that aired Monday, arguing that the Trump administration’s deportation blitz is a “f–king crime.” At one point, the Biden scion had a fit as he suggested that booting migrants would leave no one to clear hotel rooms, wash dishes or tend gardens. White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson swiftly picked up on Hunter’s priorities given the ongoing chaos caused by his dad’s border policies.

“A CBP agent was just shot in the face by two criminal illegal aliens that Joe Biden let into the country but Hunter is more concerned about who is going to clean up his hotel room after his benders,” she said in an X post, referring to the Illegal migrant arrested in the shooting of an off-duty Border Patrol agent in New York City. “This sort of callous, self-interested maliciousness from the entire Biden Crime Family is exactly why Joe Biden left office with record-low approval ratings,” Jackson added in a statement to Fox News.

In other words, Hunter has way more to worry about than border policies.

Hey crooked Joe Biden, get your drug addict son under control. Where's his Mommy Dr Jill https://t.co/4N8Obn2oNy — MN AD MAN (@msontwo) July 22, 2025

Jill is probably off vacationing without the rest of the family. Who could blame her?

Hunter’s cussing makes him look bad, not heroic. https://t.co/4AMlGpDvU6 — Xnews_with_Grok (@Xnews_with_grok) July 22, 2025

While the cussing is a horrible look, that is far from the only thing making him look bad.

He lost his money pipeline. Is anybody buying his "artwork" anymore? Of course, he's lashing out — leslie (@leslie59904273) July 22, 2025

Oh, in the interview he claims art is his 'passion' and people are trying to steal his joy of the art.

Someone needs to drug test him, he looks stoned. Poor guy is trying to figured out where the next pay check is coming from. @JoeBiden @DrBiden — IYAAYAS62 (@iyayas62) July 22, 2025

He's spiraling.

I’ve been around crackheads. They cuss like this because their brains are fried. — Masculinity Matters (@Masculinity_) July 22, 2025

Cussing is what people do when they don't have a good grasp on the language, apparently.

Translation: I want my servants back!

Fact check: Most Americans are doing our own dishes and yard work. — Mad Cassandra (@AnnetteSkupin) July 22, 2025

He’s a loser and grifter…like his entire crime family. Go away already. — TheCaptain (@jumpmasterjason) July 22, 2025

America got rid of Joe, but Hunter is refusing to go quietly.

