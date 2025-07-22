Wonderful! Kevin O'Leary BURIES CNN Panelist Claiming Trump Has Destroyed the U.S. Economy
VIP
FireAid Funds? Pacific Palisades Victims are Getting Hosed Months After Devastating Califo...
ANOTHER Immigration Hoax: Bill Melugin Blows the Lid Off Fake Story About Immigrant...
'Mama, I'm Coming Home:' Rock Legend Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 76
'CON ARTIST!' Anti-Capitalist Podcaster Goes After AOC in DAMNING Thread and There's NOT...
DOJ Dumps Staffer for Backing Hubby’s Anti-ICE App ... Good Riddance to Border-Sabotaging...
They Yelled 'THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY!' Tim Miller REKT for Lies About Illegals...
Smooth MOVE: NBC News Just Accidentally Proved Trump's DOJ Is Onto Something with...
Bro. Go HOME, You're Drunker Than She Was: Jeff Daniels Says Kamala Would've...
DeSantis Hilariously Roasts Ungrateful Illegals Whining Over Untoasted Sandwiches at Allig...
Sociology Prof Tries Owning Charlie Kirk Over Electricians Remark and HOOBOY, Was THAT...
LOOK on Friedland's Face Says It ALL: AWKWARD AF Harry Sisson Interview Is...
RATTLED James Comey Crawls Out to Whine About Trump's 'Hacks' Hammering DOJ After...
VIP
When Even THIS Nutjob Gets It: Keith Olbermann Has SHOCKING Moment of Clarity...

President Trump's White House Slams Hunter Biden’s Profane Border Rant, Mocks His ‘Hotel Room’ Priorities

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on July 22, 2025
Meme

Yesterday, a very long form interview with Hunter Biden dropped and it was a doozy. The White House has now responded to the rocket scientist's border rant. 

Advertisement

The White House savagely tore into Hunter Biden and his drug-addled past after the former first son managed to drop six F-bombs in just 30 seconds as he raged about President Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The 55-year-old son of former President Joe Biden went on the profanity-laden rant in a sit-down with YouTube personality Andrew Callaghan that aired Monday, arguing that the Trump administration’s deportation blitz is a “f–king crime.”

At one point, the Biden scion had a fit as he suggested that booting migrants would leave no one to clear hotel rooms, wash dishes or tend gardens. 

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson swiftly picked up on Hunter’s priorities given the ongoing chaos caused by his dad’s border policies.


“A CBP agent was just shot in the face by two criminal illegal aliens that Joe Biden let into the country but Hunter is more concerned about who is going to clean up his hotel room after his benders,” she said in an X post, referring to the Illegal migrant arrested in the shooting of an off-duty Border Patrol agent in New York City. 

“This sort of callous, self-interested maliciousness from the entire Biden Crime Family is exactly why Joe Biden left office with record-low approval ratings,” Jackson added in a statement to Fox News.

Recommended

Wonderful! Kevin O'Leary BURIES CNN Panelist Claiming Trump Has Destroyed the U.S. Economy
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

In other words, Hunter has way more to worry about than border policies.

Jill is probably off vacationing without the rest of the family. Who could blame her?

While the cussing is a horrible look, that is far from the only thing making him look bad. 

Oh, in the interview he claims art is his 'passion' and people are trying to steal his joy of the art. 

He's spiraling.

Advertisement

Cussing is what people do when they don't have a good grasp on the language, apparently. 

America got rid of Joe, but Hunter is refusing to go quietly. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY DONALD TRUMP HUNTER BIDEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wonderful! Kevin O'Leary BURIES CNN Panelist Claiming Trump Has Destroyed the U.S. Economy
Grateful Calvin
Smooth MOVE: NBC News Just Accidentally Proved Trump's DOJ Is Onto Something with Obama and Russiagate
Sam J.
'CON ARTIST!' Anti-Capitalist Podcaster Goes After AOC in DAMNING Thread and There's NOT Enough Popcorn
Sam J.
Virginia Democrats Tore Each Other APART in This HEATED, Racist Back and Forth, and We Are Here FOR IT
Sam J.
ANOTHER Immigration Hoax: Bill Melugin Blows the Lid Off Fake Story About Immigrant Dying In ICE Custody
Amy Curtis
Sociology Prof Tries Owning Charlie Kirk Over Electricians Remark and HOOBOY, Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wonderful! Kevin O'Leary BURIES CNN Panelist Claiming Trump Has Destroyed the U.S. Economy Grateful Calvin
Advertisement