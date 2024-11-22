The End is Near: Axios Leader Screams Into Void as Darkness Engulfs Dying Legacy Media

Never Let The Truth Get In the Way of a Good Story: CBS...
Warren Squire  |  8:30 PM on November 22, 2024
Meme

It's that time again when 'news' organizations gather to award and pat each other on their backs for another year of lies, bias, and disinformation. This occurs as trust in legacy media rightfully continues to plummet. Without fail, one or more 'news' leaders at these Democrat love fests cluelessly scream from a podium about how important media is when it is not.

Here's Jim VandeHie from Axios. (WATCH)  

Delusion is a feature, not a bug in the legacy media.

Let's look at recent lies told by 'journalists' as they desperately tried to throw the presidential election to their preferred candidate, Kamala Harris. Oh, it hasn't stopped either. We added some post-election bias, too.

There's no debate, it's self-evident that 'journalists' and their 'news' outlets cannot be trusted. Trump voters have abandoned the legacy media and they're never coming back.

When you're always screaming about how important you are it only means that you're not. We do need 'media' but not in the way Jim is screeching about it.

More are turning to X for news.

Legacy media is no match for the average American on X. A 'journalist' can post a lie on X and then some guy on his lunch break in Cleveland will expose that lie in mere seconds. That won't stop them from lying, though. Nothing will. So, Jim, keep screaming and lying to yourself and your 'news' buds. Your echo chamber will be your dying industry's tomb.

