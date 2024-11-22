The End is Near: Axios Leader Screams Into Void as Darkness Engulfs Dying Legacy Media

It's that time again when 'news' organizations gather to award and pat each other on their backs for another year of lies, bias, and disinformation. This occurs as trust in legacy media rightfully continues to plummet. Without fail, one or more 'news' leaders at these Democrat love fests cluelessly scream from a podium about how important media is when it is not.

Advertisement

Here's Jim VandeHie from Axios. (WATCH)

.@JimVandeHei w/ @mikeallen, accepts the Fourth Estate Award, @PressClubDC's highest honor:



"I hate this damn debate of 'we don't need the media' — it is not true!" pic.twitter.com/XcmO6cOy3F — Axios (@axios) November 22, 2024

This guy is a delusional clown. — AltonGriggs (@alton_griggs) November 22, 2024

Delusion is a feature, not a bug in the legacy media.

Let's look at recent lies told by 'journalists' as they desperately tried to throw the presidential election to their preferred candidate, Kamala Harris. Oh, it hasn't stopped either. We added some post-election bias, too.

Yup but it’s stuff like this. Ppl claimed FEMA was discriminating during hurricane relief. MSM came out “FAKE NEWS, MISINFORMATION” (see NYT article below).



Now it’s come out IT WAS ALL TRUE. Americans were suffering and they played politics. That’s f@@@ed up pic.twitter.com/Pbs7Wy7WjN — Faded Alpha 🫡💨 (@FadedAlpha_) November 15, 2024

Liz Cheney responded to Donald Trump’s suggestion that she should stand before a firing squad: “This is how dictators destroy free nations." https://t.co/tPq17cQYZJ — POLITICO (@politico) November 1, 2024

Sure... oh, and 🖕 them pic.twitter.com/lePuulv8V5 — James Rockford- leave a message. (@DumbLibStuff) November 22, 2024

Oh, and, it really is not a 'debate'. — Andrew Scott (@noble275s) November 22, 2024

There's no debate, it's self-evident that 'journalists' and their 'news' outlets cannot be trusted. Trump voters have abandoned the legacy media and they're never coming back.

America desperately needs a fair and honest media. Unfortunately, because of you and your fake friends in almost every position of power in mainstream journalism we only have corrupt left wing propaganda merchants instead. You all did irreparable harm to our country. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) November 22, 2024

We don’t need the media the way they’ve become. They’re a propaganda arm of the Democrat party. They took a side and didn’t remain neutral. Now we have other ways to get our news. That’s on them. — Aaron2112 (@AaronT2112) November 22, 2024

You can like yourself all you want, but as a non-media person we dislike you because you are a group of highschool kids who mislead the public with your lies. It's not complicated. — gosuprime (@gosuprime022) November 22, 2024

I don’t understand why they always have to tell us how important they are. Maybe it’s a peptalk for themselves? That's gotta be it. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) November 22, 2024

When you're always screaming about how important you are it only means that you're not. We do need 'media' but not in the way Jim is screeching about it.

We do need you. We need you to get out of the way. Some of us are actually trying to fix problems instead of exacerbating them. You are worse than obsolete, you are obstructionist and propping up a rotted out incompetent/corrupt managerial elite. Just retire now and be done. — Horse Electrolytes Enjoyer (@h_electrolytes) November 22, 2024

Advertisement

We do you need you pic.twitter.com/XC2q1AGuuo — WazzusJobu (@WazzusJobu) November 22, 2024

I have X and podcasts. I do not need the media. — Bofa Updog (@bofa_updog) November 22, 2024

"I hate this damn debate of 'we don't need the media' — it is not true!"



Posted on X because the Old Media's reach is so limited now. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) November 22, 2024

More are turning to X for news.

Legacy media is no match for the average American on X. A 'journalist' can post a lie on X and then some guy on his lunch break in Cleveland will expose that lie in mere seconds. That won't stop them from lying, though. Nothing will. So, Jim, keep screaming and lying to yourself and your 'news' buds. Your echo chamber will be your dying industry's tomb.