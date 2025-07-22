'CON ARTIST!' Anti-Capitalist Podcaster Goes After AOC in DAMNING Thread and There's NOT Enough Popcorn

We've been hammering on the fact that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a fake and a phoney for years now, so when we came across this thread from Sabby Sabs dragging and unmasking Sandy, we had to cover it.

Granted, we think AOC is a fraud for different reasons, but a fraud is a fraud is a fraud, you know?

Take a look:

A few years ago, AOC voted present on Iron Dome funding and then cried in front of Pelosi. I want ppl to realize the excuses ppl gave her led to the moment you have now; where she voted to protect it once again! This is not an error. This is a career move. Thread 1/1 pic.twitter.com/06sNT3OdMi — Sabby Sabs (@SabbySabs2) July 20, 2025

Could see that.

AOC is a con artist. Progressives and socialists need to stop falling for her tricks. Protecting the Iron Dome allows Israel to do what they're doing now, killing and starving Palestinians, with no accountability. Even DSA is calling her out. 2/2https://t.co/HJHqXIxJq4 — Sabby Sabs (@SabbySabs2) July 21, 2025

Again, we disagree with what this person believes BUT we're enjoying watching her take Sandy apart.

AOC wasn't challenged by AIPAC because she bent the knee and hosted a webinar conflating antisemitism with anti-zionism. Don't forget the lie she told at the DNC that Kamala was "working tirelessly for a ceasefire." This woman is a con artist. 3/3 — Sabby Sabs (@SabbySabs2) July 21, 2025

Second mention of con artist.

She has moved Socialism to the RIGHT. The problem with AOC is that she ran on policies that will help working ppl under the socialist banner, but she legislates like a neoliberal. Socialists will not thrive under the Democratic Party. 4/4 — Sabby Sabs (@SabbySabs2) July 21, 2025

Well, we don't want socialists to thrive, but that's another issue altogether.

Don't forget that AOC was an intern for Ted Kennedy. Yet she told all of you she didn't care if she was a one term congress member. Who interns for Ted Kennedy with no political career ambitions? Think about it? 🤔 5/5 — Sabby Sabs (@SabbySabs2) July 21, 2025

Yeah, think about it.

Why did AOC lie about her background? She could've been honest and still won. Unfortunately, she fooled a lot of ppl, including me. And now she's trying to trick you into believing her vote is ok. Don't fall for it again. 6/6 — Sabby Sabs (@SabbySabs2) July 21, 2025

Daaaaamn.

LOL.

