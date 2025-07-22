'CON ARTIST!' Anti-Capitalist Podcaster Goes After AOC in DAMNING Thread and There's NOT Enough Popcorn

ANOTHER Immigration Hoax: Bill Melugin Blows the Lid Off Fake Story About Immigrant...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on July 22, 2025

We've been hammering on the fact that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a fake and a phoney for years now, so when we came across this thread from Sabby Sabs dragging and unmasking Sandy, we had to cover it.

Granted, we think AOC is a fraud for different reasons, but a fraud is a fraud is a fraud, you know?

Take a look:

Could see that.

Again, we disagree with what this person believes BUT we're enjoying watching her take Sandy apart.

Second mention of con artist.

Well, we don't want socialists to thrive, but that's another issue altogether.

Yeah, think about it.

Daaaaamn.

LOL.

