'We Were Misled' Says the New York Times As They Admit COVID Lab-Leak Theory Was True

Five years ago, the world shut down after COVID was declared a pandemic. From the beginning, people pointed to the Wuhan lab as the source of the virus. At the time, doing so meant risking your personal and professional reputation. You risked being banned from social media and labeled a 'grandma killer' and 'racist' for demanding answers on the origins of the virus.

Media led the charge in this, attacking dissenters as 'conspiracy theorists' who should be dismissed and ignored.

Until now. When The New York Times admits what we knew all along, while they try to play the victim in all of it:

A miracle has happened. The NY Times ran an oped acknowledging not only that the covid virus likely originated in a lab, but that government officials and scientists conspired to keep the substantiating evidence secret. The lab leak theory was censored on social media because… pic.twitter.com/QjXVtF46nF — Jenin Younes (@JeninYounesEsq) March 16, 2025

The post concludes:

The lab leak theory was censored on social media because of 'pressure from the administration ... we shouldn't have done it.'

Pressure from who in the administration? President Trump was pretty adamant about calling it the 'China virus.'

And why didn't The New York Times bother sending a reporter or two to do some digging on this?

We all know why. Because if they thought it could hurt Trump to investigate, they would have.

This serves as a stark reminder that government uses censorship in order to hide its own misdeeds; free speech is necessary to hold the government accountable. That's one of the reasons the framers included the First Amendment in the Bill of Rights — Jenin Younes (@JeninYounesEsq) March 16, 2025

And media helped them do it. Gladly.

To win an election.

Perhaps "coerced" would be a better word than "misled". It's doubtful that the press actually believed that COVID accidentally originated outside of the lab creating such viruses... — Tim Conrad (@TimConradB623) March 16, 2025

The passive voice in the headline did not go unnoticed.

Extraordinary use of the passive voice pic.twitter.com/Gbhlp3J2Vc — Seasonal Clickfarm Worker (@ClickingSeason) March 16, 2025

Absolutely extraordinary.

On the one hand I agree it's good to see the NYT printing this piece - which directly accuses, with stacks of evidence, the scientific community of actively conspiring to hide the truth about Covid's lab origins. On the other hand, "now it can be told." https://t.co/lkLCkVN6qX — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) March 16, 2025

It sure sounds familiar.

Oh, wait:

This is, to me, of a piece with the many "now the stories about Biden's dementia can be told" pieces I see, most of which fill me with contempt. Yes, now that it's all safely over, it can be revealed that every authority lied to you and nobody can be trusted. — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) March 16, 2025

Yeah, it is familiar.

We don't despise the media enough.

The hubris of media is breathtaking.

Of course Zeynep is retreating to the famous "It's not my fault that I called the lab leak a conspiracy. It was the fault of bad faith conspiracy theorists who also believed it was a lab leak" argument. https://t.co/vgdNoGuaWM pic.twitter.com/Zm0gt2qwo5 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 16, 2025

Media is never at fault.

Weird how most of the people who were "misled" had the sole political prior of blindly hating Donald Trump. https://t.co/eRpeUPRyr9 — Sean W. Malone | That’s just, like, your opinion. (@CitizenAmedia) March 16, 2025

It's a total coincidence, I'm sure.