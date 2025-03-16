Byron York Has a GREAT Question After Judge Halts Deportation of Illegal Alien...
NYT Reporter Who Lied About Nevada's Abortion Laws Is Back to Report That...
Musk Protesters Hold Swastika and Burning Cybertruck Signs Outside San Diego Tesla Dealers...
Musk Meltdown: Police Arrest SC Man Suspected of Setting Tesla Chargers Ablaze with...
Election Seat: New Book Reveals Kamala Harris Needed ‘Booster’ Chair During Presidential C...
Joy Reid’s $3 Million Tale of Woe: America’s Most Brutal, Glittering, Soul-Crushing Gravy...
ABC News: Climate Change Major Driver Behind 'Unexpected' Sea Level Rise
Sam Stein’s Airport Apocalypse: A Tweetstorm of Hysteria and Hot Air
Hospitals Ask Parents to Identify Sexual Orientations of Newborns
Hot Take: We're Closer to Cybertrucks Having More Rights Than Women
Unelected South African!!! Tara Setmayer Goes on Incoherent Rant Against Elon Musk and...
It's a Joke, Would You Like Us to Explain it to You? The...
Would President Harris Deport Someone Who Objected to DEI?
Trump Finally Smacks Down Houthis to Shield US Ships and Thwart Terror

'We Were Misled' Says the New York Times As They Admit COVID Lab-Leak Theory Was True

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:20 AM on March 16, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

This is just incredible.

Five years ago, the world shut down after COVID was declared a pandemic. From the beginning, people pointed to the Wuhan lab as the source of the virus. At the time, doing so meant risking your personal and professional reputation. You risked being banned from social media and labeled a 'grandma killer' and 'racist' for demanding answers on the origins of the virus.

Advertisement

Media led the charge in this, attacking dissenters as 'conspiracy theorists' who should be dismissed and ignored.

Until now. When The New York Times admits what we knew all along, while they try to play the victim in all of it:

The post concludes:

The lab leak theory was censored on social media because of 'pressure from the administration ... we shouldn't have done it.'

Pressure from who in the administration? President Trump was pretty adamant about calling it the 'China virus.'

And why didn't The New York Times bother sending a reporter or two to do some digging on this? 

We all know why. Because if they thought it could hurt Trump to investigate, they would have.

Recommended

Byron York Has a GREAT Question After Judge Halts Deportation of Illegal Alien Gang Members
Doug P.
Advertisement

And media helped them do it. Gladly.

To win an election.

The passive voice in the headline did not go unnoticed.

Absolutely extraordinary.

It sure sounds familiar.

Oh, wait:

Yeah, it is familiar.

We don't despise the media enough.

Advertisement

The hubris of media is breathtaking.

Media is never at fault.

It's a total coincidence, I'm sure.

Tags: NEW YORK TIMES WUHAN COVID LAB-LEAK THEORY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Byron York Has a GREAT Question After Judge Halts Deportation of Illegal Alien Gang Members
Doug P.
NYT Reporter Who Lied About Nevada's Abortion Laws Is Back to Report That USAID Cuts Harming South Sudan
Amy Curtis
Joy Reid’s $3 Million Tale of Woe: America’s Most Brutal, Glittering, Soul-Crushing Gravy Train
justmindy
Sam Stein’s Airport Apocalypse: A Tweetstorm of Hysteria and Hot Air
justmindy
ABC News: Climate Change Major Driver Behind 'Unexpected' Sea Level Rise
Brett T.
Musk Meltdown: Police Arrest SC Man Suspected of Setting Tesla Chargers Ablaze with Molotov Cocktails
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Byron York Has a GREAT Question After Judge Halts Deportation of Illegal Alien Gang Members Doug P.
Advertisement