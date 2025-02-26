VIP
Chuck Schumer's 'What a Good Business Operator Would Do' Slam on DOGE Collapses...
Join Us! Here's How YOU Can Help Counter Dem/Media Lies About Trump's Agenda
Brian Stelter Didn't Always Think It Was Wrong to Ask if a Media...
'Mi Amor': Yarden Bibas' Eulogy for His Family Is a Stark Reminder of...
Legacy Media Pushed Fake Anti-DOGE Narrative with Staged Protests at Republican-Led Town H...
Slacker Attacker: Federal Worker Calls into Popular Podcast to Voice Frustration with Lazy...
The Scream Team: Does a Dem Ticket of Jasmine Crockett & Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez...
VIP
WHCA President Eugene Daniels Out at Politico Plus a Look Back at When...
Despondent Correspondents: Scott Jennings Lays Out Hard Facts for the Depressed Press
Meeting Mayhem: Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost Goes on Name-Calling Tirade Against Trump a...
Drivel War: Backward-Facing Hakeem Jeffries is Looking to the 1800s to Fight Musk...
Michael Moore Says We Could Have Just Deported the Person Who Will Cure...
Still Rules the World: Tears for Fears Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Songs From...
TSA Announces Discontinuation of the CBP One App

‘There’s No Bottom For These People:’ Jake Tapper To Release Book on Cover Up of Biden’s Mental Decline

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  11:30 AM on February 26, 2025
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

There’s chutzpah and then there is whatever the hell this is:

Advertisement

We are pretty jaded, but we admit we were pretty stunned when we saw that. The book doesn’t come out for several months so we don’t know exactly what it says but we think this blurb from Amazon is illuminating:

Joe Biden launched his successful 2020 bid for the White House with the stated goal of saving the nation from a second Trump presidential term. He, his family, and his senior aides were so convinced that only he could beat Trump again, they lied to themselves, allies, and the public about his condition and limitations. At his debate with Trump on June 27, 2024, the consequences of that deception were exposed to the world. It was shocking and upsetting.

Now the full, unsettling truth is being told for the first time. Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson take us behind closed doors and into private conversations between the heaviest of hitters, revealing how big the problem was and how many people knew about it. From White House staffers at the highest to lowest levels, to leaders of Congress and the Cabinet, from governors to donors and Hollywood players, the truth is finally being told. What you will learn makes President Biden’s decision to run for reelection seem shockingly narcissistic, self-delusional, and reckless—a desperate bet that went bust—and part of a larger act of extended public deception that has few precedents. The story the authors tell raises fundamental issues of accountability and responsibility that will continue for decades.

Judging by that, it sounds like they are going along with the narrative of ‘Joe Biden was like totally fine in 2020, but at some point before the 2024 election he experienced a decline so he totally should've stepped aside earlier.’ Of course, we can’t be sure of that unless we actually read it, but that is the clear impression the blurb gives us.

And, if that is the narrative, that is utterly false. Regular readers might remember that this author wrote a post containing strong evidence of Biden’s cognitive decline from the 2020 election cycle. Seriously, go back to that post and you will see that we gathered solid evidence—usually video evidence—of Joe Biden having moments where it was clear that he didn’t know where he was and what he was doing and claiming to have had conversations that clearly didn’t happen—such as speaking to public figures at a time when they were kind of … dead.

Recommended

Slacker Attacker: Federal Worker Calls into Popular Podcast to Voice Frustration with Lazy Co-Workers
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Do we have to tell you that Tapper is being dragged?

That video clip (starring Lara Trump) was from the 2020 election cycle. We posted a copy of most of the same exchange at the end of our long post on evidence of Biden’s mental decline, and The Hill posted it on October 18, 2020.

To be fair to Tapper, he was one of the early ‘Cognitive Decline Hawks’ after the Biden’s disastrous debate with Trump last year … 

… but as we said, the evidence of decline was apparent in 2020. And as Pradheep J. Shanker pointed out, Tapper was part of the cover up as late as June 5, 2024—just a few weeks before the disastrous debate with Trump:

If you click on the video you get this from Tapper’s Instagram:


Seriously, why would anyone trust anything that Chris Coons said about Joe Biden after the man let Biden do this to his daughter?

That may seem off topic, but a man that subservient to Joe Biden can't be trusted to tell the truth about him.

Advertisement

Also, will the book also ask the question of whether or not Biden was competent to be president? We previously told you how Speaker Johnson reported that Joe Biden didn’t recall signing an executive order that helped Putin, and we have talked about how the issue of Biden’s potential incompetency might lead to some or all of his actions as president being nullified. Will the book even touch on that issue?

That’s what it should be, at the very least, but we suspect it won’t be. Tapper will paint himself as being a brave truth teller who sounded the alarm on Biden’s competency early … in mid-2024.

Which raises another question. It is a well-documented fact that once a person takes a position, it is very hard to get them to admit they were wrong. But an honest assessment of the issue of Biden’s mental decline would require Tapper to admit that he was wrong to shout down Lara Trump when she brought up the issue in 2020. It’s not impossible for Tapper to take a few moments to apologize for at least being grossly negligent in his search for truth, but what do you think the chances are that he will actually do that?

Yeah, not very likely.

So doesn’t that make Tapper a particularly inappropriate choice to research and write this book, due to his built in bias?

Shawn is best known as Trump's best impersonator.

Advertisement

Fortunately, Dahmer is no longer able to write anything because he made the tactical mistake of joining the general population in prison … and it went badly for him.

The cut off text simply says: ‘Me: GTFO.’

That’s really unfair. We are told that most prostitutes have standards.

Indeed, our own Amy Curtis did a thread. You might choose to read all of it, but we will highlight the part starting where she talked about the response when Robert Hur pointed out that he was showing clear signs of mental decline:

Advertisement

Actually, Adam Schiff always looks like that.

We don't know who this Juddle Gum guy is, but we don't think he can be trusted.

The cut off text:

We never knew who had his finger on the nuclear button, except that it WAS NOT Joe Biden.

Or the scarier thought is that it was Joe Biden with his finger on the nuclear trigger. Yikes.

The cut off text:

They knew. 

And they smothered the story to protect Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Seriously, it was hard to argue that Biden was not in good enough shape to stand for re-election … but he was totally fine running the country!

As for the next post in the thread, Amy said a naughty, naughty word, so we can’t embed the post, but we can cut and paste from it, with mild censorship:

Advertisement

17/X

So the Left can shut their damn mouths about Elon Musk not being elected. 

The cadre of a—h——s was running the Biden administration wasn’t elected either. 

But — unlike Biden — Trump has his faculties and campaigned on giving Musk a big role in his administration.

For our money, we prefer violent video games when we are frustrated, but you do you, Amy.

And of course, the Potato decided to get mashed about the whole thing:

Please note that this is a parody account.

Advertisement

Seriously, all the people who participated in this coverup who claims that disinformation is a threat to our democracy can ‘do one, as the British say.

More than one person made that connection:

Finally:

Seriously, one of the funniest accounts on the Internet. Well, at least among the accounts that are intentionally funny.

RELATED: The Department of Justice Accuses Judge of Misconduct in Transgender Military Ban Case (A Deep Dive)

Elon Musk Calls Out Zelensky and Community Note Manipulation

‘Our Hearts Are Cracked But Our Spirit Is Not Broken.’ Watch Netanyahu Speak About the Murdered Hostages

WATCH: Speaker Johnson Says That Biden Didn’t Know He Had Signed an Executive Order (That Helped Putin)

Joe Biden’s Potential Incompetence Threatens Chaos in Our System (And We Should Embrace the Chaos)

Tags: CNN FAKE NEWS JAKE TAPPER JOE BIDEN MENTAL HEALTH MENTAL ILLNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Slacker Attacker: Federal Worker Calls into Popular Podcast to Voice Frustration with Lazy Co-Workers
Warren Squire
Brian Stelter Didn't Always Think It Was Wrong to Ask if a Media Outlet Should Be Barred From the WH
Doug P.
Despondent Correspondents: Scott Jennings Lays Out Hard Facts for the Depressed Press
Warren Squire
'Mi Amor': Yarden Bibas' Eulogy for His Family Is a Stark Reminder of the Monstrosity of Hamas
Grateful Calvin
Legacy Media Pushed Fake Anti-DOGE Narrative with Staged Protests at Republican-Led Town Halls
Warren Squire
Karoline Leavitt Fires Back at 'New York Times' Writer’s Absurd Tweet
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Slacker Attacker: Federal Worker Calls into Popular Podcast to Voice Frustration with Lazy Co-Workers Warren Squire
Advertisement