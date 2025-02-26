‘There’s No Bottom For These People:’ Jake Tapper To Release Book on Cover Up of Biden’s Mental Decline

There’s chutzpah and then there is whatever the hell this is:

ORIGINAL SIN, now available for pre-order at https://t.co/a9TcEIjAnV from @Penguinpress. Been working hard on this with @AlexThomp, from interviews with more than 200 WH insiders, Dem leaders, and more. #OriginalSinBook pic.twitter.com/e7hd4bqNHM — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) February 26, 2025

We are pretty jaded, but we admit we were pretty stunned when we saw that. The book doesn’t come out for several months so we don’t know exactly what it says but we think this blurb from Amazon is illuminating:

Joe Biden launched his successful 2020 bid for the White House with the stated goal of saving the nation from a second Trump presidential term. He, his family, and his senior aides were so convinced that only he could beat Trump again, they lied to themselves, allies, and the public about his condition and limitations. At his debate with Trump on June 27, 2024, the consequences of that deception were exposed to the world. It was shocking and upsetting. Now the full, unsettling truth is being told for the first time. Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson take us behind closed doors and into private conversations between the heaviest of hitters, revealing how big the problem was and how many people knew about it. From White House staffers at the highest to lowest levels, to leaders of Congress and the Cabinet, from governors to donors and Hollywood players, the truth is finally being told. What you will learn makes President Biden’s decision to run for reelection seem shockingly narcissistic, self-delusional, and reckless—a desperate bet that went bust—and part of a larger act of extended public deception that has few precedents. The story the authors tell raises fundamental issues of accountability and responsibility that will continue for decades.

Judging by that, it sounds like they are going along with the narrative of ‘Joe Biden was like totally fine in 2020, but at some point before the 2024 election he experienced a decline so he totally should've stepped aside earlier.’ Of course, we can’t be sure of that unless we actually read it, but that is the clear impression the blurb gives us.

And, if that is the narrative, that is utterly false. Regular readers might remember that this author wrote a post containing strong evidence of Biden’s cognitive decline from the 2020 election cycle. Seriously, go back to that post and you will see that we gathered solid evidence—usually video evidence—of Joe Biden having moments where it was clear that he didn’t know where he was and what he was doing and claiming to have had conversations that clearly didn’t happen—such as speaking to public figures at a time when they were kind of … dead.

Do we have to tell you that Tapper is being dragged?

It can all be told now that there is money to be made. Simply astonishing. https://t.co/67faQx2Wn1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 26, 2025

Here's Jake Tapper incensed over Joe Biden's "stutter" and outraged over claims of Biden's cognitive decline.



Now he's cashing in on a book about Biden's cognitive decline and media cover up. There is no bottom for these people.

pic.twitter.com/rdNdqh4YKQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 26, 2025

That video clip (starring Lara Trump) was from the 2020 election cycle. We posted a copy of most of the same exchange at the end of our long post on evidence of Biden’s mental decline, and The Hill posted it on October 18, 2020.

To be fair to Tapper, he was one of the early ‘Cognitive Decline Hawks’ after the Biden’s disastrous debate with Trump last year …

Jake Tapper calls out seething Democrats who are denying Biden's mental state after the debate raised questions about his ability to continue his run



"There is a discernable pattern of Democrat officials seemingly trying to convince you, the public, to not believe what you saw… pic.twitter.com/TPsHFWqKqq — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) July 1, 2024

… but as we said, the evidence of decline was apparent in 2020. And as Pradheep J. Shanker pointed out, Tapper was part of the cover up as late as June 5, 2024—just a few weeks before the disastrous debate with Trump:

The Tapper interview from 2020 is damning.



But this from JUNE 2024 is worse. He gave Democrats a platform to repeatedly lie about the truth. And he barely challenged them. https://t.co/izc04c5wqe — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) February 26, 2025

If you click on the video you get this from Tapper’s Instagram:





Seriously, why would anyone trust anything that Chris Coons said about Joe Biden after the man let Biden do this to his daughter?

That may seem off topic, but a man that subservient to Joe Biden can't be trusted to tell the truth about him.

Also, will the book also ask the question of whether or not Biden was competent to be president? We previously told you how Speaker Johnson reported that Joe Biden didn’t recall signing an executive order that helped Putin, and we have talked about how the issue of Biden’s potential incompetency might lead to some or all of his actions as president being nullified. Will the book even touch on that issue?

That’s what it should be, at the very least, but we suspect it won’t be. Tapper will paint himself as being a brave truth teller who sounded the alarm on Biden’s competency early … in mid-2024.

Which raises another question. It is a well-documented fact that once a person takes a position, it is very hard to get them to admit they were wrong. But an honest assessment of the issue of Biden’s mental decline would require Tapper to admit that he was wrong to shout down Lara Trump when she brought up the issue in 2020. It’s not impossible for Tapper to take a few moments to apologize for at least being grossly negligent in his search for truth, but what do you think the chances are that he will actually do that?

Yeah, not very likely.

So doesn’t that make Tapper a particularly inappropriate choice to research and write this book, due to his built in bias?

Tapper then: It's a conspiracy theory to say Biden has cognitive decline. It's a stutter.



Tapper now: A book on the cover up pic.twitter.com/UjnQXgkzFF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 26, 2025

These people have no shame. None whatsoever. These same people covered it up the whole time.



I'm old enough to remember when they called it "Cheap fakes" — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) February 26, 2025

Shawn is best known as Trump's best impersonator.

Next thing we know, Tapper—who launched the Russiagate hoax with his January 10, 2017, Steele dossier article—will be writing a book on Steele called False Prophet. — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) February 26, 2025

Is it just 300 pages of you guys apologizing to the rest of us you labeled cheap fake artists or are you really trying this? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 26, 2025

Oh hey Jeffrey Dahmer is writing a book about the dangers of cannibalism — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 26, 2025

Fortunately, Dahmer is no longer able to write anything because he made the tactical mistake of joining the general population in prison … and it went badly for him.

So is the entirety of the book you and Alex apologizing to everyone for actively participating in and supporting the coverup or nah?



You for four years: Cheap fakes. It's a stutter. Biden is sharp.



You now, trying to make a buck: Look at how people covered up his dementia.… — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 26, 2025

The cut off text simply says: ‘Me: GTFO.’

This is a grift



Also, nice ratio https://t.co/T6bUaCQKBx — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) February 26, 2025

You can’t make this stuff up



Jake Tapper went from vehemently attacking any assertions of Joe Biden‘s cognitive decline and the lies to cover it up, to writing a book about Joe Biden‘s cognitive decline and the lies to cover it up pic.twitter.com/WhTB1p7uPp — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 26, 2025

This is what you mean to say, and it'll be just as hilariously backwards for you as it is for Jarvis. pic.twitter.com/m2ITb3l9E9 — Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) February 26, 2025

You sir, are a prostitute.

Shame shame shame on you.

You have betrayed your country and your fellow citizens.

Now take this trash and piss off. — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) February 26, 2025

That’s really unfair. We are told that most prostitutes have standards.

This is just like Woodward & Bernstein. 👍



If they were in on the cover-up & published it in 1977, that is. 🙄 https://t.co/7JnQGe11ob — Alaskan Groucho (@AlaskanGroucho) February 26, 2025

Indeed, our own Amy Curtis did a thread. You might choose to read all of it, but we will highlight the part starting where she talked about the response when Robert Hur pointed out that he was showing clear signs of mental decline:

6/X



Biden made CAR NOISES during his interview with Hur: https://t.co/KHkfPDKVOH — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 26, 2025

Actually, Adam Schiff always looks like that.

8/X



A search for “Hur” on Jake Tapper’s account yielded one result: https://t.co/dmh06K60rZ — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 26, 2025

We don't know who this Juddle Gum guy is, but we don't think he can be trusted.

10/X



And he’s going to try to shrug it off as no big deal, and that he — like the rest of media — were the victims here.



That they had no idea this was going on.



Like Matt Yglesias and his lame-ass mea culpa: https://t.co/9UhhEuOEgD — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 26, 2025

12/X



Our leader was incompetent.



While Russia invaded Ukraine. While Hamas attacked Israel. While saber-rattled in the Pacific.



We never knew who was calling the shots.



We never knew who had his finger on the nuclear button, except that it WAS NOT Joe Biden. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 26, 2025

The cut off text:

We never knew who had his finger on the nuclear button, except that it WAS NOT Joe Biden.

Or the scarier thought is that it was Joe Biden with his finger on the nuclear trigger. Yikes.

14/X



And they ALL KNEW.



If you believe they didn’t, you’re a moron.



Jake Tapper didn’t magically find staffers to talk to now. They talked for the last four years.



They knew.



And they smothered the story to protect Joe Biden and the Democrats. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 26, 2025

The cut off text:

They knew. And they smothered the story to protect Joe Biden and the Democrats.

16/X



Even after the Democrats removed Biden from the race, they kept him in the White House because whoever was calling the shots wasn’t giving up the power. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 26, 2025

Seriously, it was hard to argue that Biden was not in good enough shape to stand for re-election … but he was totally fine running the country!

As for the next post in the thread, Amy said a naughty, naughty word, so we can’t embed the post, but we can cut and paste from it, with mild censorship:

17/X So the Left can shut their damn mouths about Elon Musk not being elected. The cadre of a—h——s was running the Biden administration wasn’t elected either. But — unlike Biden — Trump has his faculties and campaigned on giving Musk a big role in his administration.

18/X



This revelation should lead @PamBondi @TheJusticeDept to call hearings IMMEDIATELY.



Get Jake Tapper in front of Congress to name names and call THOSE people to testify.



Call Joe Biden and Jill Biden.



DEMAND ACCOUNTABILITY. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 26, 2025

20/X



They will sell us out for the sake of the Democratic Party.



They will put our lives at risk.



And then they will write a book about it.



We don’t despise them enough. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 26, 2025

21/21



There is no excuse for this. NONE.



Demand accountability. Demand consequences.



Make an example of all of them so this never happens again.



Now I’m going to go hit a punching bag to vent my anger.



Amy out. pic.twitter.com/OGlKYYyhZJ — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 26, 2025

For our money, we prefer violent video games when we are frustrated, but you do you, Amy.

And of course, the Potato decided to get mashed about the whole thing:

Biden's "Original Sin" was deciding to run for a second term. Biden and his inner circle "were so convinced that only he could beat Trump again, they lied to themselves, allies, and the public about his condition and limitations," the book's publisher says https://t.co/ekF6jsBCfs — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 26, 2025

Tapper and Thompson hatched the project the day after the 2024 election. Here's what Tapper told me >>> pic.twitter.com/3joEpWK5B0 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 26, 2025

This is like Hitler writing a book about the German media’s cover-up of the Holocaust — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 26, 2025

OMG what? I had absolutely no idea Biden was in decline. This is going to be a shocking expose. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) February 26, 2025

Please note that this is a parody account.

How timely. — Will Collier (@willcollier) February 26, 2025

Seriously, all the people who participated in this coverup who claims that disinformation is a threat to our democracy can ‘do one, as the British say.

This is like OJ writing a book on how he would have don-- oh. https://t.co/XXr56WflLB — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) February 26, 2025

More than one person made that connection:

This is OJ Simpson “If I Did It” levels of shamelessness. https://t.co/yYsxMZP93h — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) February 26, 2025

Finally:

Searching for content/evidence must’ve been exhausting. — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 26, 2025

Seriously, one of the funniest accounts on the Internet. Well, at least among the accounts that are intentionally funny.

