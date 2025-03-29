Jamie Raskin and Dems Were in Favor of Going After Federal Judges Before They Were Against It (WATCH)

Democrat Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland was for maligning federal judges before he was against it. Raskin and his fellow Democrats are going after President Donald Trump for calling out activist judges preventing him from exercising his Executive Branch powers. Of course, Raskin had no problem going after Supreme Court justices not too long ago.

Advertisement

This video highlights his hypocrisy. (WATCH)

NOW: Jamie Raskin says maligning judges contributes to a climate of violence, threats and intimidation.



THEN: Jamie Raskin maligning justices of the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/ewExGeo0xf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 28, 2025

Hypocrisy is his most consistent trait. — TrueThingsPrevail (@usefultwidiot) March 28, 2025

You’ll recall just last year Supreme Court justices were being targeted by the Democrat Party because of the impending overturn of Roe v. Wade. There were arrests and charges for citizens who made death threats. Commenters remember.

Their hypocrisy is ridiculous. Did he say anything when someone showed up with plans to kill one of the justices? — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 28, 2025

Did they forget that they allowed protests outside of Supreme Court Justice's HOMES? Heck, they encouraged it. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) March 28, 2025

Reading his script...his Party is the party of violence. — Lonestarmango (@lonestarmango) March 28, 202

Raskin guilty of what he says the other side shouldn't be doing. — Brent D Gifford (@brentdgifford) March 28, 2025

Senator Chuck Schumer made threatening comments towards Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh back in 2020. This must be (D)ifferent.

Does somebody want to remind @RepRaskin what Chuck Schumer and Maxine Waters said? — Cosisiwa Shamatari (@cosisiwa18701) March 28, 2025

"I want to tell you Gorsuch. I want to tell you Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions"



-Chuck Schumer — Matt Shoemaker (@ShoemakerSays) March 28, 2025

They say things publicly that they must know contradicts what they've said publicly in the past.

Do they still not understand the internet? — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) March 28, 2025

@RepRaskin Democrats need to learn there is an internet now.... — EMMarshall (@AZgramsMarie) March 28, 2025

It’s ridiculous that Democrats like Raskin are now defending federal judges from Trump when their past actions show that threatening members of the judiciary is what their party excels at.