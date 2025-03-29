Joe Walsh Reveals Rich Fantasy Life Where Random MAGA Supporters Tell Him They...
Roof Regulations: Gavin Newsom Gives Bill Maher Lip Service Over His Home Improvement...
Oligarchy Malarkey: Victor Davis Hanson Exposes the Democrat Party as a Billionaire-Loving...
What a Killer Idea! Proposed California Ballot Initiative Named After Accused Murderer Lui...
Liar, Liar, Tenure’s on Fire: Columbia Prez’s Fake Antisemitism Sob Story Torches Her...
Biden’s ‘Operation Allies Welcome’ Imports Afghan Stabber, Grants Asylum to Houston’s Newe...
Tim Burchett Obliterates LOSER Soy Boy with Savage Hot Pocket Comeback
Sounds Pretty Fascist-Adjacent to Us! NY Democrat Introduces Bill to Ban Tesla Dealerships...
Harry Sisson’s Trump-Hating Troll Pic Flops—Burgers and Fries Still President Trump’s Supr...
Illegal immigrant 'Influencer' Who Encouraged Squatting and Mocked America Has Been DEPORT...
In Peak White Nonsene, a Journo Waxes Poetic About Palestine’s ‘Culture’ While Ignoring...
Pink-Haired NC Democrat Introduces Bills to Roll Back Law Protecting Kids AND Strip...
VIP
Jason Tickle’s Tantrum: Trans Tyrant Sues Single Mom for Saying ‘No’ to His...
FAFO INTENSIFIES: TikToker Who Bragged About Violating Squatting Laws Has Been Deported

Jamie Raskin and Dems Were in Favor of Going After Federal Judges Before They Were Against It (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:07 AM on March 29, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democrat Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland was for maligning federal judges before he was against it. Raskin and his fellow Democrats are going after President Donald Trump for calling out activist judges preventing him from exercising his Executive Branch powers. Of course, Raskin had no problem going after Supreme Court justices not too long ago.

Advertisement

This video highlights his hypocrisy. (WATCH)

You’ll recall just last year Supreme Court justices were being targeted by the Democrat Party because of the impending overturn of Roe v. Wade. There were arrests and charges for citizens who made death threats. Commenters remember.

Senator Chuck Schumer made threatening comments towards Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh back in 2020. This must be (D)ifferent.

Recommended

Roof Regulations: Gavin Newsom Gives Bill Maher Lip Service Over His Home Improvement Red Tape Nightmare
Warren Squire
Advertisement

It’s ridiculous that Democrats like Raskin are now defending federal judges from Trump when their past actions show that threatening members of the judiciary is what their party excels at.

Tags: ACTIVISM ACTIVISTS CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP HYPOCRISY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Roof Regulations: Gavin Newsom Gives Bill Maher Lip Service Over His Home Improvement Red Tape Nightmare
Warren Squire
Liar, Liar, Tenure’s on Fire: Columbia Prez’s Fake Antisemitism Sob Story Torches Her Cushy Gig
justmindy
RUN AWAY! Leftist Harpy Can't Figure Out WHY She's Single After Griping About Conservative Ex-BF (Watch)
Sam J.
Joe Walsh Reveals Rich Fantasy Life Where Random MAGA Supporters Tell Him They Regret Voting for Trump
Warren Squire
Oligarchy Malarkey: Victor Davis Hanson Exposes the Democrat Party as a Billionaire-Loving Cult
Warren Squire
Illegal immigrant 'Influencer' Who Encouraged Squatting and Mocked America Has Been DEPORTED to Venezuela
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Roof Regulations: Gavin Newsom Gives Bill Maher Lip Service Over His Home Improvement Red Tape Nightmare Warren Squire
Advertisement