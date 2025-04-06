Cussing ‘Cave’ Man: Eric Swalwell and Dem Party Refuse to Evolve to Court Working Class Voters

The Democrat Party refuses to do what it needs to realign itself with non-fringe voters in America. It's abandoned the working class and as Saturday’s protests have shown its members are doing nothing to win them back. They’ve returned to yelling ‘fascism’ at President Donald Trump but with party-mandated profanity sprinkled in. This tired messaging sounds even worse when delivered by the dullest of Democrats - Eric Swalwell.

Advertisement

Let’s check in with the ‘cave’ man. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Democrats, post-election: We need to find ways to reconnect with everyday, working class Americans.



Democrats, a couple months later: “This is what kicking the sh*t out of fascism looks like!" pic.twitter.com/mZpUPHUBvs — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 6, 2025

Swalwell has to be one of the least inspiring speakers ever. He’s extremely dull. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 6, 2025

“dull” can describe Swalwell a couple of different ways — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 6, 2025

He looks like a cleaned up drunk. — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) April 6, 2025

He’s been looking rough lately and has been a lot angrier.

Swalwell was in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, over in small-town America Democrats were doing their best to stay disconnected from sane voters. Dems opened their protest in Xenia, Ohio by doing a land acknowledgment and blowing into a conch shell. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: Democrats open protest in Xenia, Ohio, with a conch call and land acknowledgment.



You can’t make this stuff up.



Yes.



The voters of the Midwest definitely respond to conch calls.



😂 pic.twitter.com/JD2CDC8y1z — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) April 5, 2025

I was desperately holding back laughter in the crowd. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) April 6, 2025

With displays like this, the word 'cringe' will never go out of style. — Hyper Neon Glow (@HyperNeonGlow) April 6, 2025

🤦‍♂️The Democrat brand took a beating today.



I think a supercut vid is warranted. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 6, 2025

Please open it with the conch call. I have never seen something so stupid for the Midwest. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) April 6, 2025

Blowing conch shells? We’re having flashbacks to high school English class and ‘Lord of the Flies.’

Commenters say the Democrat Party needs outsiders to advise it on how to move forward. Otherwise, the party will die on its stubborn path.

Surrounded by the standard yesmen



Yeah they really learned nothing in November



There is no hope for this party once all the old people retire



All that will be left are the young radicalized moron like Swallow over here — MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) April 6, 2025

Al Green and Ilhan Omar



Just oozing appeal to the common sense electorate — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 6, 2025

Advertisement

It’s going to be hilarious when they are all that’s left. Gonna alienate voters at record pace. — MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) April 6, 2025

And their approval rating just dropped a couple more percentage points 😊😊😊 — Clay Brown 🇺🇸 (@ClayBrown320) April 6, 2025

The protests on Saturday mainly featured aging baby boomers. The party’s most polarizing representatives are coming to the forefront and polls show a downward trajectory in approval. ‘Cave’ men like Eric Swalwell will never electrify the electorate.