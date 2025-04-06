Cussing ‘Cave’ Man: Eric Swalwell and Dem Party Refuse to Evolve to Court Working Class Voters

The Democrat Party refuses to do what it needs to realign itself with non-fringe voters in America. It's abandoned the working class and as Saturday’s protests have shown its members are doing nothing to win them back. They’ve returned to yelling ‘fascism’ at President Donald Trump but with party-mandated profanity sprinkled in. This tired messaging sounds even worse when delivered by the dullest of Democrats - Eric Swalwell.
Let’s check in with the ‘cave’ man. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)
Democrats, post-election: We need to find ways to reconnect with everyday, working class Americans.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 6, 2025
Democrats, a couple months later: “This is what kicking the sh*t out of fascism looks like!" pic.twitter.com/mZpUPHUBvs
Swalwell has to be one of the least inspiring speakers ever. He’s extremely dull.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 6, 2025
“dull” can describe Swalwell a couple of different ways— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 6, 2025
He looks like a cleaned up drunk.— Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) April 6, 2025
He’s been looking rough lately and has been a lot angrier.
Swalwell was in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, over in small-town America Democrats were doing their best to stay disconnected from sane voters. Dems opened their protest in Xenia, Ohio by doing a land acknowledgment and blowing into a conch shell. (WATCH)
🚨NEW: Democrats open protest in Xenia, Ohio, with a conch call and land acknowledgment.— Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) April 5, 2025
You can’t make this stuff up.
Yes.
The voters of the Midwest definitely respond to conch calls.
😂 pic.twitter.com/JD2CDC8y1z
Recommended
I was desperately holding back laughter in the crowd.— Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) April 6, 2025
With displays like this, the word 'cringe' will never go out of style.— Hyper Neon Glow (@HyperNeonGlow) April 6, 2025
🤦♂️The Democrat brand took a beating today.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 6, 2025
I think a supercut vid is warranted.
Please open it with the conch call. I have never seen something so stupid for the Midwest.— Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) April 6, 2025
Blowing conch shells? We’re having flashbacks to high school English class and ‘Lord of the Flies.’
Commenters say the Democrat Party needs outsiders to advise it on how to move forward. Otherwise, the party will die on its stubborn path.
Surrounded by the standard yesmen— MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) April 6, 2025
Yeah they really learned nothing in November
There is no hope for this party once all the old people retire
All that will be left are the young radicalized moron like Swallow over here
Al Green and Ilhan Omar— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 6, 2025
Just oozing appeal to the common sense electorate
It’s going to be hilarious when they are all that’s left. Gonna alienate voters at record pace.— MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) April 6, 2025
And their approval rating just dropped a couple more percentage points 😊😊😊— Clay Brown 🇺🇸 (@ClayBrown320) April 6, 2025
The protests on Saturday mainly featured aging baby boomers. The party’s most polarizing representatives are coming to the forefront and polls show a downward trajectory in approval. ‘Cave’ men like Eric Swalwell will never electrify the electorate.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member