Cussing ‘Cave’ Man: Eric Swalwell and Dem Party Refuse to Evolve to Court Working Class Voters

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:37 AM on April 06, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Democrat Party refuses to do what it needs to realign itself with non-fringe voters in America. It's abandoned the working class and as Saturday’s protests have shown its members are doing nothing to win them back. They’ve returned to yelling ‘fascism’ at President Donald Trump but with party-mandated profanity sprinkled in. This tired messaging sounds even worse when delivered by the dullest of Democrats - Eric Swalwell.

Let’s check in with the ‘cave’ man. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

He’s been looking rough lately and has been a lot angrier.

Swalwell was in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, over in small-town America Democrats were doing their best to stay disconnected from sane voters. Dems opened their protest in Xenia, Ohio by doing a land acknowledgment and blowing into a conch shell. (WATCH)

Blowing conch shells? We’re having flashbacks to high school English class and ‘Lord of the Flies.’

Commenters say the Democrat Party needs outsiders to advise it on how to move forward. Otherwise, the party will die on its stubborn path.

The protests on Saturday mainly featured aging baby boomers. The party’s most polarizing representatives are coming to the forefront and polls show a downward trajectory in approval. ‘Cave’ men like Eric Swalwell will never electrify the electorate.

