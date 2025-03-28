Jamie Raskin and Dems Were in Favor of Going After Federal Judges Before...
Oligarchy Malarkey: Victor Davis Hanson Exposes the Democrat Party as a Billionaire-Loving...
Liar, Liar, Tenure’s on Fire: Columbia Prez’s Fake Antisemitism Sob Story Torches Her...
Biden’s ‘Operation Allies Welcome’ Imports Afghan Stabber, Grants Asylum to Houston’s Newe...
Tim Burchett Obliterates LOSER Soy Boy with Savage Hot Pocket Comeback
Sounds Pretty Fascist-Adjacent to Us! NY Democrat Introduces Bill to Ban Tesla Dealerships...
Harry Sisson’s Trump-Hating Troll Pic Flops—Burgers and Fries Still President Trump’s Supr...
Illegal immigrant 'Influencer' Who Encouraged Squatting and Mocked America Has Been DEPORT...
In Peak White Nonsene, a Journo Waxes Poetic About Palestine’s ‘Culture’ While Ignoring...
Pink-Haired NC Democrat Introduces Bills to Roll Back Law Protecting Kids AND Strip...
VIP
Jason Tickle’s Tantrum: Trans Tyrant Sues Single Mom for Saying ‘No’ to His...
FAFO INTENSIFIES: TikToker Who Bragged About Violating Squatting Laws Has Been Deported
A Modest Proposal: Colorado Assembly Speaker Says We Should Pay for 'Cheaper' Abortions...
Check Out This Chart That Shows WHY Cuts to HHS and Bloated Bureaucracy...

What a Killer Idea! Proposed California Ballot Initiative Named After Accused Murderer Luigi Mangione

Eric V.
Eric V. | 11:30 PM on March 28, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Luigi Mangione is sitting in a New York jail cell awaiting trial. Accused of murdering United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, he may face the death penalty if convicted.

Advertisement

The Ivy League-educated, self-proclaimed anti-capitalist has become something of a celebrity in commie college circles because he's cute or something, and they hate America more than they hate murder.

The loony leftists out in California are jumping on the Luigi bandwagon. A proposal for a ballot initiative that would regulate health insurance reimbursements has been named in honor of the accused murderer.

We're not surprised by the proposal's content. The California statists would love to regulate every aspect of their residents' lives.

 A proposed California ballot initiative, named after alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione, has been recently submitted to the California Attorney General’s Office.

The initiative would make it illegal for an insurance company to “delay, deny or modify any medical procedure or medication” suggested by a licensed physician in the Golden State, which could have serious consequences such as “disability, death, amputation, permanent disfigurement, loss or reduction of any bodily function,” the document stated.

If the initiative is enacted, any decision by an insurer to delay, deny or modify can only be made by a physician on behalf of any insurer. The initiative would also make it a felony to employ someone who is not a physician to review a decision made by a physician.

Recommended

Oligarchy Malarkey: Victor Davis Hanson Exposes the Democrat Party as a Billionaire-Loving Cult
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The proposed act itself is almost as moronic as naming it after an accused assassin. Unless the idea is to drive health insurance prices through the roof, could the 'Luigi Mangione Act' be designed to kill the health insurance industry? 

Will California ever learn?

Another level of idiocy. This is the same state that so over-regulated homeowners insurance that companies pulled out of the state, leaving thousands without insurance when their homes burned in wildfires.

It's as if California hates Californians as much as Luigi hates capitalism.

The tasteless 'Luigi Act' makes you wonder what they will come up with next.

One way or another, they will definitely try to resist the 'MAHA' movement.

Advertisement

Booth was a big supporter of the arts.

You get what you vote for, and should this crudely named proposal make it to the ballot and pass, the voters will get what they deserve. Naming the act after a cowardly, accused killer was a tactless and distasteful publicity stunt.

Classic California.

Tags: CALIFORNIA COVER GOVERNMENT HEALTH INSURANCE LAWSUIT LEFTIST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oligarchy Malarkey: Victor Davis Hanson Exposes the Democrat Party as a Billionaire-Loving Cult
Warren Squire
Liar, Liar, Tenure’s on Fire: Columbia Prez’s Fake Antisemitism Sob Story Torches Her Cushy Gig
justmindy
RUN AWAY! Leftist Harpy Can't Figure Out WHY She's Single After Griping About Conservative Ex-BF (Watch)
Sam J.
Harry Sisson’s Trump-Hating Troll Pic Flops—Burgers and Fries Still President Trump’s Supreme Choice
justmindy
Tim Burchett Obliterates LOSER Soy Boy with Savage Hot Pocket Comeback
justmindy
Biden’s ‘Operation Allies Welcome’ Imports Afghan Stabber, Grants Asylum to Houston’s Newest Murderer
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oligarchy Malarkey: Victor Davis Hanson Exposes the Democrat Party as a Billionaire-Loving Cult Warren Squire
Advertisement