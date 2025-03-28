What a Killer Idea! Proposed California Ballot Initiative Named After Accused Murderer Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione is sitting in a New York jail cell awaiting trial. Accused of murdering United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, he may face the death penalty if convicted.

The Ivy League-educated, self-proclaimed anti-capitalist has become something of a celebrity in commie college circles because he's cute or something, and they hate America more than they hate murder.

Haven’t forgot about you. How he’s the bad guy locked up, while the people in power are killing THOUSANDS daily..makes as much sense as thinking Ukraine started the war with Russia.



FREE LUIGI! FREE LUIGI! HERO!#Luigimangione #FreeLuigi pic.twitter.com/2R57b965os — ☁︎ ᴢᴀɪɴᴇʏ (@ZaineyTejas) March 23, 2025

The loony leftists out in California are jumping on the Luigi bandwagon. A proposal for a ballot initiative that would regulate health insurance reimbursements has been named in honor of the accused murderer.

Proposed California ballot initiative ‘Luigi Mangione Act’ would make it harder for insurers to deny medical carehttps://t.co/kYiqYYghRr — KTLA (@KTLA) March 28, 2025

We're not surprised by the proposal's content. The California statists would love to regulate every aspect of their residents' lives.

A proposed California ballot initiative, named after alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione, has been recently submitted to the California Attorney General’s Office. The initiative would make it illegal for an insurance company to “delay, deny or modify any medical procedure or medication” suggested by a licensed physician in the Golden State, which could have serious consequences such as “disability, death, amputation, permanent disfigurement, loss or reduction of any bodily function,” the document stated. If the initiative is enacted, any decision by an insurer to delay, deny or modify can only be made by a physician on behalf of any insurer. The initiative would also make it a felony to employ someone who is not a physician to review a decision made by a physician.

The proposed act itself is almost as moronic as naming it after an accused assassin. Unless the idea is to drive health insurance prices through the roof, could the 'Luigi Mangione Act' be designed to kill the health insurance industry?

Will California ever learn?

Using a murders name to glorify a bill is on another level. https://t.co/98SaMdZuDq — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) March 28, 2025

Another level of idiocy. This is the same state that so over-regulated homeowners insurance that companies pulled out of the state, leaving thousands without insurance when their homes burned in wildfires.

Only California would name a bill after a murdering psycho. — Digital_Sass (@TooMuchSassForX) March 28, 2025

It's as if California hates Californians as much as Luigi hates capitalism.

California politics in a nutshell — The Bacon King of Sheboygan (@GeniusKhaan) March 28, 2025

The tasteless 'Luigi Act' makes you wonder what they will come up with next.

What's next, California? The Unabomber Environmental Protection Act? — Tinsleybach Unvrifid (@tinsleybach) March 28, 2025

What's next, the Jim Jones Act against the regulation of Kool-Aid ingredients? — DeadYup (@DeadYup1) March 28, 2025

One way or another, they will definitely try to resist the 'MAHA' movement.

What’s next the Charles Manson act to make it easier for cults to get loans? — Cyndee (@CyndeeLuv56) March 28, 2025

And the proposed 'John Wilkes Booth Act' will provide more funding for live theater. — Orb (@InfiniteOrb) March 29, 2025

Booth was a big supporter of the arts.

Californians are too dumb to realize this will just drive insurance rates up further. — Cthulhu Loves You (@EyerotGaming) March 28, 2025

You get what you vote for, and should this crudely named proposal make it to the ballot and pass, the voters will get what they deserve. Naming the act after a cowardly, accused killer was a tactless and distasteful publicity stunt.

Classic California.