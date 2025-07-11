Lunatic Fringe Benefits? Victor Davis Hanson Asks If Zohran Mamdani’s Cons are Actually Pros in NYC

Political commentator Victor Davis Hanson just came out and called the Democrat Party’s NYC mayoral nominee, Zohran Mamdani, exactly what he is. But does the truth about who he is help him or hurt him in his quest to be elected by the city’s voters?

Here’s Hanson. (WATCH)

Victor Davis Hanson: Mamdani is a pampered, privileged, angry, young socialist-communist.



The more that we hear about Mamdani being a lunatic and Anti-American — does that help him or hurt him, given the demographics of New York? pic.twitter.com/qz16myTwTl — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 10, 2025

I love VDH. He always gets to the heart of it. — DorieB 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 (@dorieb57) July 10, 2025

He’s an intellectual powerhouse!

Posters say they’re no fans of Mamdani, especially after a post of him giving the middle finger to a statue of Christopher Columbus recently resurfaced.

Not a fan of this guy. pic.twitter.com/bVn8iBbDte — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 10, 2025

He's put the party in a tough spot nationally. Too overt with the agenda. Now his supporters want to primary Jeffries. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 10, 2025

I have questions about the latex glove. — W (@KevinWebbX) July 10, 2025

Wonder where that finger just came from. 🧤 😂 — W (@KevinWebbX) July 10, 2025

We’re sure that finger was globalizing the intifada.

Posters say a major problem is that true New Yorkers with a long history in the city left years ago to be replaced by many with no ties to the city.

The demographics of New York CITY. I don’t like getting lumped in with NYC just because I’m in New York!



There are a lot of lunatics in NYC, but there are also a lot of sane people too.



I think the problem is it’s still a heavy D city. So who will be his opponent? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 10, 2025

NYC is what he was speaking to. Where is the governor on supporting him? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 10, 2025

The problem is real NYers like us have been replaced en masse the past 20 years with carpetbaggers. — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) July 10, 2025

the sane native New Yorkers are driven out of NYC — Ross Bozwell 🇺🇸🎹♈🐈🥥🌴🎸💿🌬️✌ (@RossBozwell) July 10, 2025

Many fled to Florida.

Commenters say that despite being a radical, he’ll still get the votes he needs to be mayor. They’ve seen this movie before, and so have we.

I remember well, that Obama's Marxist leanings were exposed....and hammered, day after day, by Hannity and Rush. Didn't do any good. The populace still voted for the shiny, new candidate.

Mamdani will be your new mayor. — Mary ❤️🇺🇲 🐾 (@local_onthe8) July 10, 2025

Lunatics definitely voted for him — wilder😎🇺🇸 (@wilderpatriot) July 10, 2025

New Yorkers get what they vote for…..could care less if New York falls into the ocean…….🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀 — MJ Dunstan (@DunstanMJ) July 10, 2025

If he gets elected we shouldn’t express anymore outrage and just let New York get what they voted for — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) July 10, 2025

Yes, sometimes voters not only get exactly what they voted for but what they fully deserve as well. This will be one of those times.