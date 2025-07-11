Lunatic Fringe Benefits? Victor Davis Hanson Asks If Zohran Mamdani’s Cons are Actually Pros in NYC

DNC Chair Ken Martin Says the Dem Party Tent is Big Enough to...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:15 AM on July 11, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Political commentator Victor Davis Hanson just came out and called the Democrat Party’s NYC mayoral nominee, Zohran Mamdani, exactly what he is. But does the truth about who he is help him or hurt him in his quest to be elected by the city’s voters?

Here’s Hanson. (WATCH)

He’s an intellectual powerhouse!

Posters say they’re no fans of Mamdani, especially after a post of him giving the middle finger to a statue of Christopher Columbus recently resurfaced.

We’re sure that finger was globalizing the intifada.

Posters say a major problem is that true New Yorkers with a long history in the city left years ago to be replaced by many with no ties to the city.

Many fled to Florida.

Commenters say that despite being a radical, he’ll still get the votes he needs to be mayor. They’ve seen this movie before, and so have we.

Yes, sometimes voters not only get exactly what they voted for but what they fully deserve as well. This will be one of those times.

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC ADAMS GUN CONTROL NEW YORK VICTOR DAVIS HANSON

