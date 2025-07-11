DNC Chair Ken Martin Says the Dem Party Tent is Big Enough to Accommodate ‘Globalize the Intifada’

DNC Chair Ken Martin says the Democrats are the ‘big tent party.’ He says even those who use phrases that many see as terroristic are welcome under the big top. That’s why he refuses to call out Democrat NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Advertisement

Here’s Martin. (WATCH)

WATCH: Asked about Zohran Mamdani’s refusal to condemn the “globalize the intifada” slogan, DNC chair Ken Martin says Democrats are “a big tent party.” pic.twitter.com/ct5bXiFHPl — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 10, 2025

As a Jew, I don't want to be in this big Democrat tent. — Isaac Seliger (@SeligerGrants) July 10, 2025

You’re not alone in feeling that way.

Posters get to the point in explaining what Martin means when he describes the Democrats as a big-tent party.

Our tent includes everybody...

Terrorists, pedophiles, rapists, murderers, illegal aliens M13 gang members, Hamas, antisemites, etc — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) July 10, 2025

Yes, there's plenty of room under the big tent for all kinds of people, like Hamas, Hezbollah, CCP, ISIS, Iran, the Houthis, MS-13, TdA, socialists, marxists, Antifa,....just ALL kinds of people! — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) July 10, 2025

Disgusting , isn't it? — Carol Adams 🙏✝️ (@kalolakini) July 11, 2025

Nailed it... — Kathy Cauthen (@kathy_cauthen) July 10, 2025

That tent needs to be zipped up and never opened again.

One commenter has a pic of what Martin described.

🤣🤣🤣Absolutely correct — Armin Bauman (@ArminBauman) July 11, 2025

It’s a real circus!

Look at this clown they invited. The tent’s big enough to accommodate all his Molotov cocktails.

A big tent party pic.twitter.com/EZxeeDbQW4 — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) July 10, 2025

He was just globalizing the Intifada — SCHOOL BONDS NIGHT DOG (@bonds_night_dog) July 10, 2025

He has no choice but to say this now.



Opinions among Democrats have shifted greatly on this issue. — SanchoPanzy (@SanchoPanzy) July 10, 2025



His problem is* the Democrat 'base': it's full blown Communist.



They can't move center without alienating the Communists.



Cant move more left without losing any remaining centrists.



Check. Mate. — Cap'n (@MunsterPop) July 11, 2025

The Democrats’ base is so radical that it gives them little room to expand. The people they are attracting are scaring off many longtime voters. For some reason, they’re uncomfortable jumping on the ‘globalize the intifada’ bandwagon. Hmm, wonder why?