DNC Chair Ken Martin Says the Dem Party Tent is Big Enough to Accommodate ‘Globalize the Intifada’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:44 AM on July 11, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

DNC Chair Ken Martin says the Democrats are the ‘big tent party.’ He says even those who use phrases that many see as terroristic are welcome under the big top. That’s why he refuses to call out Democrat NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Here’s Martin. (WATCH)

You’re not alone in feeling that way.

Posters get to the point in explaining what Martin means when he describes the Democrats as a big-tent party. 

That tent needs to be zipped up and never opened again.

One commenter has a pic of what Martin described.

It’s a real circus!

Look at this clown they invited. The tent’s big enough to accommodate all his Molotov cocktails.


His problem is* the Democrat 'base': it's full blown Communist.

They can't move center without alienating the Communists.

Cant move more left without losing any remaining centrists.

Check. Mate.

— Cap'n (@MunsterPop) July 11, 2025

The Democrats’ base is so radical that it gives them little room to expand. The people they are attracting are scaring off many longtime voters. For some reason, they’re uncomfortable jumping on the ‘globalize the intifada’ bandwagon. Hmm, wonder why?

