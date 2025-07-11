Amused Scott Jennings Watches John Fugelsang Evoke Christianity to Justify Illegal Immigration

Republican commentator Scott Jennings watched leftist ‘Christian’ John Fugelsang resort to advocating for a theocracy to get his way on illegal aliens. At least, that’s how it came across as he injected Christianity into an argument about illegal aliens and deportations on Thursday night.

The left demonizes Christianity until it suits them to impose their interpretations for political gain. This segment should be watched by everyone. They are advocating open borders and mass asylum/amnesty. They are completely OFF THEIR F*CKING ROCKER. Americans voted for MASS DEPORTATIONS. Thank you,@ScottJenningsKY, for being the sole voice of reason employed by CNN.

Here’s the full exchange on CNN's NewsNight. (WATCH)

It was hard to tell what they are advocating for. — George Sara (@GEOTECHVAR) July 11, 2025

Unfettered illegal immigration. It’s always unfettered illegal immigration.

Democrats bring up religion as a last resort to push their unpopular ideas. Posters get this.

They only use it as a cudgel. pic.twitter.com/zbadEg2Jqt — Andrew Moser (@Andrew_Moser_) July 11, 2025

For my part, I'm very happy to welcome Democrat commentators onto theological turf to argue their case.



It forces them to acknowledge the authority of Scripture as the source of morality and law.



Let's see how well-versed they really are. — Edmund Burke (@TheophilusBurke) July 11, 2025

Yep, it does put Democrats into a position that requires them to accept the whole of the Bible and its authoritative nature or forces them to say it’s just a book of fairy tales, which undermines their whole point of bringing it up in the first place.

Bringing up the Bible and Christianity in a political context only tells us Democrats are losing an argument.

I like the way how politics become theocracy or democracy according to their interests. 🤣😂 — Dhruv Mishra (@DhruvMishra1607) July 11, 2025

It’s always ironic when those who ignore the Bible suddenly become theologians to defend lawlessness.

You can’t twist scripture to justify breaking the law. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) July 11, 2025

That doesn’t stop them.

Commenters say Democrats/leftists keep doing the meme.

I can't believe he tried to quote scripture for his argument😡 — Laura W (@Laura_LotusMS) July 11, 2025

They keep doing the thing... pic.twitter.com/XbMpRr900f — Daniel (@BigDan62480) July 11, 2025

Separation of church and state. Love it. Live it. Be it.



We are not in a theocracy — David Nima (@davidnimaesq) July 11, 2025

They demand the separation of church and state, except when Christianity can be used to get what they want. Then they get mad when those on the right push back on their theocratic arguments.