Amused Scott Jennings Watches John Fugelsang Evoke Christianity to Justify Illegal Immigration

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:10 AM on July 11, 2025
Twitchy

Republican commentator Scott Jennings watched leftist ‘Christian’ John Fugelsang resort to advocating for a theocracy to get his way on illegal aliens. At least, that’s how it came across as he injected Christianity into an argument about illegal aliens and deportations on Thursday night.

Start here. (READ)

The left demonizes Christianity until it suits them to impose their interpretations for political gain.

This segment should be watched by everyone. 

They are advocating open borders and mass asylum/amnesty.

They are completely OFF THEIR F*CKING ROCKER.

Americans voted for MASS DEPORTATIONS. Thank you,@ScottJenningsKY, for being the sole voice of reason employed by CNN.

Here’s the full exchange on CNN's NewsNight. (WATCH)

Unfettered illegal immigration. It’s always unfettered illegal immigration.

Democrats bring up religion as a last resort to push their unpopular ideas. Posters get this.

Yep, it does put Democrats into a position that requires them to accept the whole of the Bible and its authoritative nature or forces them to say it’s just a book of fairy tales, which undermines their whole point of bringing it up in the first place.

Bringing up the Bible and Christianity in a political context only tells us Democrats are losing an argument.

That doesn’t stop them.

Commenters say Democrats/leftists keep doing the meme.

They demand the separation of church and state, except when Christianity can be used to get what they want. Then they get mad when those on the right push back on their theocratic arguments.

