Liar, Liar, Tenure’s on Fire: Columbia Prez’s Fake Antisemitism Sob Story Torches Her Cushy Gig

Yesterday, we told you about the President of Columbia playing both sides of the coin. She pretended she was cooperating with the Trump Administration and their Anti-Semitism measures, but then she met with faculty and basically admitted she had no plans to follow through (wink wink). They got caught because someone left on the transcript option on the Zoom call, and reporters were able to read what was said. Oops!

🚨Katrina Armstrong is stepping down as interim president of Columbia University, according to people familiar with the matter — https://t.co/EQw7cRSW5e — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) March 28, 2025

Katrina Armstrong has stepped down as interim president of Columbia University amid a high-profile battle with the Trump administration over Columbia’s federal funding. The university board’s co-chair, Claire Shipman, was named acting president. Armstrong is returning to lead the school’s Irving Medical Center. Armstrong is the second president to exit in seven months as Columbia has navigated a series of crises stemming from pro-Palestinian protests that disrupted campuses last year. Trump has targeted the Ivy League school in his bid to rid elite campuses of what he views as left-wing ideology. Earlier this month, the administration canceled $400 million in federal grants and contracts over campus antisemitism concerns. It laid out a list of demands for the school to meet as a precondition to begin formal talks about restoring the money.

Here's an idea for the next President ... Actually care about the health and safety of Jewish students and don't lie about it.

I've been saying the Trump Administration is not going to be able to bring Colombia to heel because Columbia can't bring Colombia to heel — marilyn maupin (@marilynmaupin) March 29, 2025

She had no ability to control the faculty.

The rot starts with the faculty. — icarus192535 (@icarus192535) March 29, 2025

Columbia needs to get comfortable firing Professors. There are many academics out there and they would love to work at a prestigious University.

Moral of the story: if you lie to the government's Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, the Department of Education, and your own faculty about your commitment to combating antisemitism, you will lose your job. If you don't want to lose your job, stop lying. pic.twitter.com/Z0IsiQg3Es — Ben B@dejo (@BenTelAviv) March 29, 2025

Basically, be a decent person. Respect all students and don't lie. Also, insist all faculty does the same.

GOOD. — Leslie Young ✡︎ (@AkaLazarus) March 29, 2025

I'm very relieved about this. She was lying to Trump about making the necessary changes. Unacceptable! — DKMD42 (@DKMD42) March 29, 2025

She absolutely was.

It’s about time. She has no credibility. — Aprilrains (@Aprilra01750951) March 29, 2025

Her faculty certainly did not respect her.

Dumpster Fire U https://t.co/g69WOyVxKF — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 29, 2025

I (and most of you) could fix @Columbia in 2 weeks. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 https://t.co/zZWn0o24zA — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) March 29, 2025

We should never give any of the *elite universities another penny.



They have plenty of money. They can run themselves. https://t.co/jnQDrX04bl — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 29, 2025

Exactly! Cut them off altogether.