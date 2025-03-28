What a Killer Idea! Proposed California Ballot Initiative Named After Accused Murderer Lui...
Jason Tickle’s Tantrum: Trans Tyrant Sues Single Mom for Saying ‘No’ to His...
FAFO INTENSIFIES: TikToker Who Bragged About Violating Squatting Laws Has Been Deported
A Modest Proposal: Colorado Assembly Speaker Says We Should Pay for 'Cheaper' Abortions...
Check Out This Chart That Shows WHY Cuts to HHS and Bloated Bureaucracy...
ROLL TAPE! Enjoy This Supercut That Proves Joy Behar WRONG About Presidents Attacking...
This Video of Illegals Being Deported Sparked the Same Question (Hint: 'Almost As...

Liar, Liar, Tenure’s on Fire: Columbia Prez’s Fake Antisemitism Sob Story Torches Her Cushy Gig

justmindy
justmindy | 10:10 PM on March 28, 2025
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Yesterday, we told you about the President of Columbia playing both sides of the coin. She pretended she was cooperating with the Trump Administration and their Anti-Semitism measures, but then she met with faculty and basically admitted she had no plans to follow through (wink wink). They got caught because someone left on the transcript option on the Zoom call, and reporters were able to read what was said. Oops! 

Katrina Armstrong has stepped down as interim president of Columbia University amid a high-profile battle with the Trump administration over Columbia’s federal funding.

The university board’s co-chair, Claire Shipman, was named acting president. Armstrong is returning to lead the school’s Irving Medical Center.

Armstrong is the second president to exit in seven months as Columbia has navigated a series of crises stemming from pro-Palestinian protests that disrupted campuses last year.

Trump has targeted the Ivy League school in his bid to rid elite campuses of what he views as left-wing ideology. Earlier this month, the administration canceled $400 million in federal grants and contracts over campus antisemitism concerns. It laid out a list of demands for the school to meet as a precondition to begin formal talks about restoring the money.

Here's an idea for the next President ... Actually care about the health and safety of Jewish students and don't lie about it. 

She had no ability to control the faculty.

Columbia needs to get comfortable firing Professors. There are many academics out there and they would love to work at a prestigious University. 

Basically, be a decent person. Respect all students and don't lie. Also, insist all faculty does the same.

She absolutely was.

Her faculty certainly did not respect her.

Exactly! Cut them off altogether.

