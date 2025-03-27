Columbia’s Anti-Semitism Mess: Admin Coddles Bigoted Profs as Trump Threatens Cash Cut

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 4:10 PM on March 27, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

Columbia University’s administration is in a real jam. They’re staring down the barrel of losing a hefty chunk of federal cash due to their rampant anti-Semitism mess. Naturally, they’d rather keep the funds, so they’re being dragged kicking and screaming into action. The Trump administration laid it out plain: craft plans to comply and shield Jewish students, or kiss the money goodbye. This begrudging nod to federal pressure has ruffled the feathers of some of their Leftist (and blatantly bigoted) faculty. Now, the administration—quietly simpatico with those views—is bending over backwards to soothe them, even hosting a meeting to coddle their concerns.

Basically, the Administration is saying one thing publicly to try and appease federal officials, but when they got in the meeting with faculty, they gave them a little 'wink-wink'. 

There's the proof they don't plan to change anything. It's all lip service. 

Basically, they want professors who work in the political sciences to work with Administration and train them how to fool the punditry class. 

Columbia believes Republicans and the Trump Administration are very dumb and won't notice they have changed a bunch of nothing.

That's exactly their plan, if they are allowed.

Also, they are too dumb to work Zoom.

