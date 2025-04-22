NPR Clings to Hegseth Hit Piece While Real Journalists Call It Hot Garbage

Yesterday, we told you about NPR insisting President Trump was looking to get rid of Pete Hegseth despite seemingly any source for that information. There still is no source for this information but NPR continued to double down this morning, and one actually honest journalist called them out on it.

I can’t find one White House official, including some at the highest levels, who confirm the NPR report that the admin has started looking to replace Hegseth



NPR is doubling down this morning



Here’s how it’s previewed on the car display to listeners of the Miami affiliate https://t.co/XfFiJtGTmm pic.twitter.com/WiOCzOpXV8 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) April 22, 2025

Marc is one of the good ones. He always calls balls and strikes, and as a result, he takes incoming from both Democrats and Republicans. In this case, he is not backing down that there is no story here.

There’s a report that the WH is looking for a new defense secretary —but it runs contrary to my discussions with 2 WH officials today & a senior adviser



It’s also contrary to my general understanding of Trump



Update: @PressSec said it’s fugaze



Told ya so https://t.co/1s9aBKDgXt pic.twitter.com/NJ5Pcc5PV2 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) April 21, 2025

Another side note ... Marc is based in Florida, so his Florida sources are immaculate. Most would agree he has the best sources in Florida. Trump's inner circle is comprised of Floridians (Rubio, Bondi, etc), so if anyone knows what is going on in TrumpWorld, it is Marc. He says it's a non-starter.

The "Hegseth in danger" is an information operation originating from competing interests on multiple issues inside the administration. And since the media is never held accountable for its lies, there is no downside to printing what their "sources" tell it. The propaganda gets… https://t.co/9V2GGMs78l — Disinformation Expert Lizzy (@StarChamberMaid) April 22, 2025

Oh, there are most definitely people who WANT this to be true. That doesn't make it so.

NPR attribution: 'according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to speak publicly.' https://t.co/OfzlhTkeRP — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 22, 2025

A 'US Official' could be the White House tour guide for goodness sake.

I know a couple of @MarcACaputo’s sources… he’s connected at the highest levels… and he understands this administration.



When deciding between NPR or Caputo, go with Caputo.



Hegseth buzz is bulls#it. https://t.co/Pl1kXOqPtf — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) April 22, 2025

As I was saying, Marc knows the Florida people and is well respected. If he hasn't heard rumblings, they don't exist.

Per usual.

NPR - wishful thinking and making stuff up. https://t.co/mDUtrSK9ta — WA Leg Watch (@360GOP) April 22, 2025

Heavy on the wishful thinking.

As seen from 2017-2020

That sensationalist infamous anonymous source has risen again ..



Sometimes I wonder if the source is all made up or is it actually a crafted wrap up smear ?😎 https://t.co/xbh8z2X1PT — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) April 22, 2025

Probably mostly the latter, let's be honest.