NPR Clings to Hegseth Hit Piece While Real Journalists Call It Hot Garbage

justmindy
justmindy | 9:40 AM on April 22, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Yesterday, we told you about NPR insisting President Trump was looking to get rid of Pete Hegseth despite seemingly any source for that information. There still is no source for this information but NPR continued to double down this morning, and one actually honest journalist called them out on it. 

Marc is one of the good ones. He always calls balls and strikes, and as a result, he takes incoming from both Democrats and Republicans. In this case, he is not backing down that there is no story here. 

Another side note ... Marc is based in Florida, so his Florida sources are immaculate. Most would agree he has the best sources in Florida. Trump's inner circle is comprised of Floridians (Rubio, Bondi, etc), so if anyone knows what is going on in TrumpWorld, it is Marc. He says it's a non-starter.

Oh, there are most definitely people who WANT this to be true. That doesn't make it so.

A 'US Official' could be the White House tour guide for goodness sake.

As I was saying, Marc knows the Florida people and is well respected. If he hasn't heard rumblings, they don't exist.

Per usual.

Heavy on the wishful thinking.

Probably mostly the latter, let's be honest.

