Cause and Effect: Canada Ready to Eliminate Tariffs as Long as the US is Reciprocal

Say what you will about President Trump, but he knows how to make an entrance. His announcement of his reciprocal tariff policy was no exception. From the entrance into the Rose Garden to the accompaniment of the band, playing to the autoworkers who were on hand for the event, and the declaration of 'Liberation Day' to mark the occasion, go big or go home has been the theme of his second term in office, in both policy and presentation.

There is nothing subtle about President Trump.

"IT'S LIBERATION DAY IN AMERICA!" –President Trump 🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/UvgJEpJgEW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 2, 2025

There were no surprises in today's announcement. He has been talking about his plan to impose tariffs since the beginning of the campaign. It was one of the ways he earned the support of the aforementioned autoworkers. The support of rank-and-file union workers was a big reason Trump crumbled the 'Blue Wall' when he swept the swing states on election night.

He knows how to play to the crowd.

We may have known these tariffs were coming since election night, but that doesn't mean they've come without controversy. We expected the left to lose their minds; if Trump changed the brand of toilet paper in the White House bathroom, the Democrats would claim the new brand would wipe out democracy.

The right has also been debating the tariff policy, some very passionately. Four Republicans in the Senate have even crossed party lines and voted with Democrats on a measure to terminate the current tariffs imposed on Canada.

The vote, especially from the four Republicans, was largely politician theater. They are putting their opinions on tariffs on record, but they know this bill is dead on arrival in the House. Mike Johnson was in the Rose Garden for the announcement. At the end of the day, the vote was a relatively safe way to publicly oppose the tariffs without doing anything truly meaningful to prevent their implementation.

Salena Zito once said something to the effect that Trump's supporters have learned to take what Trump says seriously but not literally. It seems apropos to the debate on tariffs. Fairtrade is at the heart of reciprocal tariffs, and for many trade partners, that is the goal. For a lot of companies, tariffs are meant to motivate them to produce their products here and bring as much manufacturing as possible and the jobs that come with it back into the States. We've already seen companies announce that they are expanding domestic production or building plants to create products here. The intent of this policy seems to be multifaceted, and it appears to already be showing results.

Up in the Great White North, the Premier of Ontario says that Canada is ready to eliminate tariffs if the US is willing to reciprocate.

It's a pretty stark turnaround for Ford, who just a few days ago threatened to cause Americans as much pain as possible.

It should be pointed out that Ford speaks for Ontario, not all of Canada, but the messaging is changing, and Canada is ready to negotiate.

Others may be ready to follow suit.

The effect this policy will have on the economy remains to be seen. Trump has bet big on tariffs, and if he succeeds, 'Liberation Day' could become the cornerstone of his presidential legacy. If he fails, he could be caught in a quagmire of divided government for the last two years of his term.

The early results are encouraging.