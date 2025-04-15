Jury Finds Illegal Immigrant Guilty of Murdering Jogger

This is the point where any liberal who supports illegal immigration assures you that you're much more likely to be murdered by an American citizen than by an illegal immigrant. That's not much comfort to all of the women who've been raped and killed by illegals. And yes, we said illegals. President Joe Biden actually went on MSNBC the day after his State of the Union address to apologize for calling "Lincoln" Riley's murder an illegal. "I'm not gonna disrespect these people," he said, or something close to that. "They built this country." Yes, the tens of millions of illegals who crossed the border (or were flown in) during the Biden administration built this country. He also called them "model citizens."

Fox News reports that a jury has found Rachel Morin's killer guilty of murder.

Rachel Morin murder: Jury finds illegal immigrant guilty of killing jogger

A Maryland jury on Monday found illegal immigrant Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez guilty of murdering Bel Air woman Rachel Morin in August 2023. Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, was jogging along the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel-Air, a quaint community northeast of Baltimore, when Martinez-Hernandez ambushed, strangled and beat her to death, authorities said. Prosecutors rested their case on Friday, and on Monday the defense rested its case after less than 10 minutes before closing arguments were made, FOX 45 reported.

Rachel Morin … just another name to add to the list.

But the leftist media and leftist politicians only want to talk about bringing foreign alien terrorists back to Maryland.

Masterclass. Everyone needs to watch Stephen Miller's real-time factcheck on the truth about the MS-13 illegal gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia that was deported to El Salvador.

