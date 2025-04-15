VIP
I Own a Pit Bull and I Fully Admit Some of My Fellow...
'Woman' Says There's Not a Damn Thing Trump Can Do About Him Using...
VIP
Prime Minister Wishes Britons a Happy Nepali New Year
Insane 'Mother Jones' Goes Full Crazy Leftist and Calls for a Ban On...
Former Astronaut Corrects CBS Reporter Who Misgendered Human Race
Bill Kristol's RINO Reasoning: Urge Republicans to Embrace Democrats and Thwart GOP Unity
Suspect in Firebombing of Tesla Dealership Is a Member of ‘500 Queer Scientists’
Karmelo Anthony Freed on Lower Bail in Stabbing Scandal as His Minister’s Outrageous...
Harvard ‘Not Prepared’ to Agree to Demands of Trump Administration
VIP
Let's Hash This Out: John Fugelsang DMed Me AGAIN, So I'm Inviting Him...
Colonel Refuses to Display Official Portraits of Trump and Hegseth
'If It's a Fight You Want:' Payton McNabb's Mom NUKES Cory Booker Over...
Vaughn P. Drake, the Oldest Known Pearl Harbor Survivor, Dies at 106
Senator Inspires Shot/Chaser About Criminal Illegals That Makes Dem 'Priorities' MADDENING...

Jury Finds Illegal Immigrant Guilty of Murdering Jogger

Brett T. | 12:00 AM on April 15, 2025
imgflip

This is the point where any liberal who supports illegal immigration assures you that you're much more likely to be murdered by an American citizen than by an illegal immigrant. That's not much comfort to all of the women who've been raped and killed by illegals. And yes, we said illegals. President Joe Biden actually went on MSNBC the day after his State of the Union address to apologize for calling "Lincoln" Riley's murder an illegal. "I'm not gonna disrespect these people," he said, or something close to that. "They built this country." Yes, the tens of millions of illegals who crossed the border (or were flown in) during the Biden administration built this country. He also called them "model citizens."

Advertisement

Fox News reports that a jury has found Rachel Morin's killer guilty of murder.

Fox News reports:

A Maryland jury on Monday found illegal immigrant Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez guilty of murdering Bel Air woman Rachel Morin in August 2023.

Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, was jogging along the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel-Air, a quaint community northeast of Baltimore, when Martinez-Hernandez ambushed, strangled and beat her to death, authorities said.

Prosecutors rested their case on Friday, and on Monday the defense rested its case after less than 10 minutes before closing arguments were made, FOX 45 reported.

Rachel Morin … just another name to add to the list.

Which story got more coverage today, by a mile?

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

He was … Miller delivered a master class to the media about that poor Maryland man who'd been deported.

Indeed he is.

***

Tags: FOX NEWS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT MURDER STEPHEN MILLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Woman' Says There's Not a Damn Thing Trump Can Do About Him Using the Women's Restroom
Brett T.
Former Astronaut Corrects CBS Reporter Who Misgendered Human Race
Brett T.
Insane 'Mother Jones' Goes Full Crazy Leftist and Calls for a Ban On ... Dogs
justmindy
Karmelo Anthony Freed on Lower Bail in Stabbing Scandal as His Minister’s Outrageous Claims Ignite Fury
justmindy
Suspect in Firebombing of Tesla Dealership Is a Member of ‘500 Queer Scientists’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement