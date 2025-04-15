VIP
Space Age Dream: Katy Perry Joins All-Female Blue Origin Crew on 'Divine' Rocket...
Pelosi and the Dems Prove Once Again They Care More About Illegal Aliens...
Scott Jennings Stomps on Dem Fantasy an Illegal Alien Deported to El Salvador...
El Salvador’s President and Trump’s Staff Take Turns Ripping Kaitlan Collins Over Terroris...
VIP
I Own a Pit Bull and I Fully Admit Some of My Fellow...
Jury Finds Illegal Immigrant Guilty of Murdering Jogger
'Woman' Says There's Not a Damn Thing Trump Can Do About Him Using...
VIP
Prime Minister Wishes Britons a Happy Nepali New Year
Insane 'Mother Jones' Goes Full Crazy Leftist and Calls for a Ban On...
Former Astronaut Corrects CBS Reporter Who Misgendered Human Race
Bill Kristol's RINO Reasoning: Urge Republicans to Embrace Democrats and Thwart GOP Unity
Suspect in Firebombing of Tesla Dealership Is a Member of ‘500 Queer Scientists’
Karmelo Anthony Freed on Lower Bail in Stabbing Scandal as His Minister’s Outrageous...
Harvard ‘Not Prepared’ to Agree to Demands of Trump Administration

Jeffries Wants Contempt of Court for Trump Staff Despite El Salvador’s President Nixing Deportee’s Return

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:00 AM on April 15, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries believes an illegal alien deported to El Salvador must be returned to America. This demand comes despite the President of El Salvador saying he will not return his country’s citizen to the U.S. Jeffries and elected officials in Maryland consider the deported man to be a constituent. Of course, to be a constituent one must have the right to vote. In other words, this man is no constituent - he’s an illegal alien who is now back in his native country of El Salvador.

Advertisement

Dems refuse to accept all this and Jeffries is now calling for President Donald Trump’s team members to be held in contempt of court. (WATCH)

Yes, a lot of this is to rile up Dem voters.

Posters say these moves also solidify the Democrat Party as being the party of illegal alien gang members.

They've decided who they want to save and stand behind and it's not the American citizens - it's the illegal gang members.

How does this party not have a single-digit approval rating.

Sometimes I feel I am living in a simulation and they are DOING EVERYTHING IN THEIR POWER to get the most abysmal approval rating in history.

— Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@MuskDSyndrome) April 15, 2025

Democrats are genuinely this crazy.

Jeffries must keep the lies flowing. It appears he’s ignoring the President of El Salvador saying he’s not sending any deportees back.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

No, the Trump administration cannot force El Salvador to return its citizen to America. But, we’ll get a few more days (or even weeks) of Democrats screeching about this. We’re sure voters will love seeing Democrats go to bat for illegal aliens 24/7 while ignoring actual problems facing them and their families.

Tags: COURT DEMOCRATS DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES ILLEGAL ALIEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Scott Jennings Stomps on Dem Fantasy an Illegal Alien Deported to El Salvador Will Return a U.S. Citizen
Warren Squire
El Salvador’s President and Trump’s Staff Take Turns Ripping Kaitlan Collins Over Terrorist Deportations
Warren Squire
Former Astronaut Corrects CBS Reporter Who Misgendered Human Race
Brett T.
Pelosi and the Dems Prove Once Again They Care More About Illegal Aliens Than Victims Like Laken Riley
Warren Squire
'Woman' Says There's Not a Damn Thing Trump Can Do About Him Using the Women's Restroom
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement