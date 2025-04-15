Jeffries Wants Contempt of Court for Trump Staff Despite El Salvador’s President Nixing Deportee’s Return

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries believes an illegal alien deported to El Salvador must be returned to America. This demand comes despite the President of El Salvador saying he will not return his country’s citizen to the U.S. Jeffries and elected officials in Maryland consider the deported man to be a constituent. Of course, to be a constituent one must have the right to vote. In other words, this man is no constituent - he’s an illegal alien who is now back in his native country of El Salvador.
Dems refuse to accept all this and Jeffries is now calling for President Donald Trump’s team members to be held in contempt of court. (WATCH)
🚨Hakeem Jeffries escalates the rhetoric: Says if the Trump administration doesn’t return the deported El Salvadoran gang member back to the US —— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 15, 2025
— the courts need to hold Marco Rubio and Kristi Noem in contempt.
21% is still way too high for this party. pic.twitter.com/UV66mS2Bk0
Democrats really really really want the country to think the Trump administration is defying the courts so they can whip up violence in their base. Sick.— Candy Corn (@kld36011204) April 15, 2025
Yes, a lot of this is to rile up Dem voters.
Posters say these moves also solidify the Democrat Party as being the party of illegal alien gang members.
They've decided who they want to save and stand behind and it's not the American citizens - it's the illegal gang members.
How does this party not have a single-digit approval rating.
Sometimes I feel I am living in a simulation and they are DOING EVERYTHING IN THEIR POWER to get the most abysmal approval rating in history.
— Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@MuskDSyndrome) April 15, 2025
It’s truly a wonder it isn’t single digits.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 15, 2025
Perhaps it really is.
This has to be a simulation - has to be.— Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@MuskDSyndrome) April 15, 2025
No way this is real. As a people, we cannot be this crazy.
Democrats are genuinely this crazy.
Jeffries must keep the lies flowing. It appears he’s ignoring the President of El Salvador saying he’s not sending any deportees back.
Recommended
Clearly Hakeem did not see the El Salvadoran President on TV today— Dangerous Thoughts (@DangerousThinkg) April 15, 2025
He’s at least pretending he didn’t.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 15, 2025
It’s insane that they think they have a winning issue on their hands here.
Contempt for what, I do not think they can force the President of El Salvador to do anything.— FreddieMac (@FreddieMac214) April 15, 2025
They exist purely to lie and oppose the President at every turn— Dangerous Thoughts (@DangerousThinkg) April 15, 2025
When they stop choosing hills to die on and start choosing holes to die in.— Ruby (@Ruby1189958) April 15, 2025
No, the Trump administration cannot force El Salvador to return its citizen to America. But, we’ll get a few more days (or even weeks) of Democrats screeching about this. We’re sure voters will love seeing Democrats go to bat for illegal aliens 24/7 while ignoring actual problems facing them and their families.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member