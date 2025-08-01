'According to Reports From Hamas ...': ABC News Continues to Find New Ways to Disgrace Itself

Just when we think that the American legacy media cannot possibly sink any lower, they go ahead and dig a tunnel.

They're getting pretty good at it, so we have to imagine that they learned about tunneling from their buddies in Hamas.

This morning, ABC News plumbed new depths of journalistic disgrace and malpractice with a new 'report' out of Gaza claiming that Israel has killed more than 90 people who were seeking humanitarian aid in just two days.

And you'll never guess who ABC's source for that data was.

Just kidding. We all know the source.

At least 91 people were killed near aid centers across the Gaza Strip between Wednesday and Thursday, according to reports from Hamas and local hospitals. Israeli forces were reported shooting at the crowds.https://t.co/bzfNcc9oGu — ABC News (@ABC) August 1, 2025

We really should have reached the point by now where the media can no longer shock us, but we simply cannot believe that someone sat down and typed the words, 'According to reports from Hamas' with a straight face.

News flash, ABC: Hamas lies about EVERYTHING. And those 'local hospitals'? Guess who runs them?

We're not even going to cite any excerpts from the article because it is ALL Hamas propaganda. And it's not until you reach the end of the story that ABC even acknowledges that Israel has claimed this 'death toll' to be the lie that it certainly is.

We'd prefer to just let X give ABC News the dragging it deserves.

Another supposed *91 people* and still not a single piece of evidence. No video, no photos, no corroboration outside of parroting literal terrorists whose entire power structure relies on stopping the distribution of aid.



And the press still parrot it. Insane. https://t.co/cHbWEDxxL6 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 1, 2025

This is accurate. There is not a single word or image in ABC's story corroborating Hamas's claim. They just blindly accept the lies of a terrorist organization as the Gospel truth.

Because journalism ... or something.

"According to reports from Hamas"



Guys, are we really still doing this, almost two years later? Really? https://t.co/zc9ZMMjjJU — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) August 1, 2025

It's like they are begging us to hate them more than we already do.

Every news network that spreads this blood libel has Jewish blood on their hands.



Every single one. https://t.co/bmdmXXjiTH — Chanah Angelica Kamen (@AngelicaKamen) August 1, 2025

There hasn't been a credible report of the IDF "shooting at the crowds" as they protect the crowds to receive aid.

There are numerous provable reports of Hamas shooting their own people to prevent them from receiving aid.@abc still goes with the Hamas propaganda https://t.co/dh6w3ZuteJ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 1, 2025

The keffiyeh-wearing protesters at Columbia University must have taken over the ABC newsroom.

“Reports from Hamas”



Terrorist orgs are now reliable sources for reporting on conflicts they have heavily biased stakes in to mainstream media in the United States of America. https://t.co/LUM8XTP1eO — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) August 1, 2025

Remember when the Associated Press shared office space in Gaza with Hamas? And when media outlets would employ Hamas propagandists as stringers?

We remember.

“According to reports from Hamas…”



Annnnnnnnd dismissed. — Laura W - Wicked Witch of the South (@BumpstockBarbie) August 1, 2025

A sane news organization would look at its completely tanked credibility and try to find a way to course correct.

ABC News's approach to that trust problem? LEEEEEROY JENKINS!

That's right. Lean into the nosedive, you diseased Nazi-loving insects. — Rex_Tudor_Coup (@iamgnurr) August 1, 2025

Joseph Goebbels would be so proud of them.

It's odd that no one has any video of this. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) August 1, 2025

It's not odd that there's no video because it hasn't happened.

What's odd is that ABC does not care. They just want to demonize Jews and Israel, and are happy to rely on, 'Trust me, bro' from the Gaza Health Ministry.

"...according to reports from Hamas"



There is no excuse for this. ABC is making decisions to repeat lies from Hamas and not to report the truth being exposed by Tulsi Gabbard.



It's impossible to hate these people too much. https://t.co/bs17na7OGF — The Rule 5 Texan (@Rule5Tweets) August 1, 2025

They can't report on Gabbard's revelations because they are directly implicated in that crime. But that's an issue for another story.

For the purposes of this topic, we will once again agree wholeheartedly that we do not hate them NEARLY enough.

“University of Arizona athletics engages in rampant cheating, according to reports from Arizona State University’s athletic department.”



The media is a joke. https://t.co/uy00YyTDlh — Teej (@tjatua) August 1, 2025

LOL. Yep. That pretty much sums it up.

We've also heard that the McCoys are engaged in crimes against humanity, according to exclusive details provided by the Hatfields.

They don’t even recycle Hamas propaganda anymore. They just bring it to you straight from the source and present it as fact. https://t.co/ilGXG3NTJl — Utterly Purple (@DefiantlyFree) August 1, 2025

That's how we know that they've stopped caring about ethics or the truth ... or being believed by anyone with a brain.

They don't even try to hide anymore that they are serving as the PR arm for a terrorist organization.

"According to reports from Hamas..."@ABC News is, by regurgitating Hamas propaganda, a terrorist collaborator.



You can't hate the media enough. 🤬 https://t.co/4oKDn8GFSd — Professor Brendo ☣️ (@Prof_Brendo2) August 1, 2025

Collaborator is an accurate description.

But maybe they will listen if we start accusing them of 'Hamas collusion.' They love that word.

After a week you'll post it's a total fabrication. But in very small letters and somewhere where no one will see it. — Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) August 1, 2025

At this point, we're not even sure if they will run a correction at all, like The New York Times was recently forced to.

And then Axios used the same false photo of a 'starving child' in Gaza, even after the NYT's lie got debunked and denounced.

The legacy media isn't just dead; the stench from their rotting corpse is starting to reek to high Heaven.

Have there been some deaths at humanitarian aid centers? Absolutely.

And we know who is responsible for most of them. The same terrorist organization that is now the primary source of information for Western media.

ABC News should just cut out the middleman and announce that it has hired Izz al-Din Haddad as its new news director.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about Israel and report propaganda from terrorists.

