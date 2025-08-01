'According to Reports From Hamas ...': ABC News Continues to Find New Ways to Disgrace Itself

Adam Schiff Reminds Us the Dems Impeachment Obsession Backfired on Them BIG TIME
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:00 AM on August 01, 2025
Meme

Just when we think that the American legacy media cannot possibly sink any lower, they go ahead and dig a tunnel. 

They're getting pretty good at it, so we have to imagine that they learned about tunneling from their buddies in Hamas. 

This morning, ABC News plumbed new depths of journalistic disgrace and malpractice with a new 'report' out of Gaza claiming that Israel has killed more than 90 people who were seeking humanitarian aid in just two days. 

And you'll never guess who ABC's source for that data was. 

Just kidding. We all know the source. 

We really should have reached the point by now where the media can no longer shock us, but we simply cannot believe that someone sat down and typed the words, 'According to reports from Hamas' with a straight face. 

News flash, ABC: Hamas lies about EVERYTHING. And those 'local hospitals'? Guess who runs them? 

We're not even going to cite any excerpts from the article because it is ALL Hamas propaganda. And it's not until you reach the end of the story that ABC even acknowledges that Israel has claimed this 'death toll' to be the lie that it certainly is.

We'd prefer to just let X give ABC News the dragging it deserves.

This is accurate. There is not a single word or image in ABC's story corroborating Hamas's claim. They just blindly accept the lies of a terrorist organization as the Gospel truth. 

Because journalism ... or something. 

It's like they are begging us to hate them more than we already do. 

The keffiyeh-wearing protesters at Columbia University must have taken over the ABC newsroom. 

Remember when the Associated Press shared office space in Gaza with Hamas? And when media outlets would employ Hamas propagandists as stringers? 

We remember. 

A sane news organization would look at its completely tanked credibility and try to find a way to course correct. 

ABC News's approach to that trust problem? LEEEEEROY JENKINS!

Joseph Goebbels would be so proud of them. 

It's not odd that there's no video because it hasn't happened.

What's odd is that ABC does not care. They just want to demonize Jews and Israel, and are happy to rely on, 'Trust me, bro' from the Gaza Health Ministry.

They can't report on Gabbard's revelations because they are directly implicated in that crime. But that's an issue for another story. 

For the purposes of this topic, we will once again agree wholeheartedly that we do not hate them NEARLY enough. 

LOL. Yep. That pretty much sums it up. 

We've also heard that the McCoys are engaged in crimes against humanity, according to exclusive details provided by the Hatfields. 

That's how we know that they've stopped caring about ethics or the truth ... or being believed by anyone with a brain. 

They don't even try to hide anymore that they are serving as the PR arm for a terrorist organization. 

Collaborator is an accurate description. 

 But maybe they will listen if we start accusing them of 'Hamas collusion.' They love that word. 

At this point, we're not even sure if they will run a correction at all, like The New York Times was recently forced to.

And then Axios used the same false photo of a 'starving child' in Gaza, even after the NYT's lie got debunked and denounced.

The legacy media isn't just dead; the stench from their rotting corpse is starting to reek to high Heaven.

Have there been some deaths at humanitarian aid centers? Absolutely. 

And we know who is responsible for most of them. The same terrorist organization that is now the primary source of information for Western media.

ABC News should just cut out the middleman and announce that it has hired Izz al-Din Haddad as its new news director. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about Israel and report propaganda from terrorists.

Tags:

ABC NEWS GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL MEDIA BIAS

