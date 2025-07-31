Musket-See TV: Media Matters’ David Brock's On-Air Hair Inspires ‘Revolutionary’ Responses...
WaPo’s Glenn Kessler Squeezes Out Last Laughable ‘Fact-Check’ and X Rapidly Responds with the Truth

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on July 31, 2025

Another day, another Democrat propagandist has jumped ship at The Washington Post with a buyout in hand. ‘Fact-checker’ Glenn Kessler (we’ll give you a moment to stop laughing) squeezed out his last ‘fact check’ for WaPo on Thursday and got exactly the response you would expect from the people he's misled for 14 years. His farewell article is behind a paywall, so we’ll just assume it’s the typical self-important 'Democracy won't survive without MEEEEEE!!!!' slop we’re used to getting from Kessler’s fellow ‘journalists.’

Here’s his post. (READ)

It’s not over yet. He’s still Glenn Kessler, after all.

Posters acknowledge that ‘fact-checkers’ were created in response to the influence of social media and the Democrat Party’s growing struggles in pushing and maintaining fake narratives.

You’ll notice the decline in Democrat propaganda corresponds with the mass layoffs of ‘journalists’ and the fading influence of legacy media.

While Kessler impotently pounds his chest about the importance of ‘fact-checkers,’ commenters made sure to remind him of all the lies he and his fellow hacks pushed on the public.

If they truly believed in facts and journalism, those Pulitzer Prize medals and cash awards would have already been returned.

Kessler, like all dutiful Dem ‘journos’ at WaPo and beyond, made excuses for the Biden family. That's a fact!

The best part about buyouts is that the trash takes itself out.

