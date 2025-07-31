WaPo’s Glenn Kessler Squeezes Out Last Laughable ‘Fact-Check’ and X Rapidly Responds with the Truth

Another day, another Democrat propagandist has jumped ship at The Washington Post with a buyout in hand. ‘Fact-checker’ Glenn Kessler (we’ll give you a moment to stop laughing) squeezed out his last ‘fact check’ for WaPo on Thursday and got exactly the response you would expect from the people he's misled for 14 years. His farewell article is behind a paywall, so we’ll just assume it’s the typical self-important 'Democracy won't survive without MEEEEEE!!!!' slop we’re used to getting from Kessler’s fellow ‘journalists.’

Here’s his post. (READ)

My final #FactChecker --> The Fact Checker rose in an era of false claims. Falsehoods are now winning. https://t.co/x9F8IDRXJy — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) July 31, 2025

Congrats on yet another humiliation dude! — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) July 31, 2025

It’s not over yet. He’s still Glenn Kessler, after all.

Posters acknowledge that ‘fact-checkers’ were created in response to the influence of social media and the Democrat Party’s growing struggles in pushing and maintaining fake narratives.

Lol, the fake “fact-checkers” were the tip of the spear for the era of fake news.



The legacy of you and your brethren is the justifiable collapse of trust in legacy media, and the corresponding rise in alternative media. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 31, 2025

"Factchecker" was, from the beginning, simply a rapid response media operation to support Democrats. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) July 31, 2025

There was never fact checking just Democrat propaganda — Phil (@RealPhillyP) July 31, 2025

You’ll notice the decline in Democrat propaganda corresponds with the mass layoffs of ‘journalists’ and the fading influence of legacy media.

While Kessler impotently pounds his chest about the importance of ‘fact-checkers,’ commenters made sure to remind him of all the lies he and his fellow hacks pushed on the public.

Covid natural origins hoax

Fine people hoax

Russia hoax

Ukraine hoax

...

What'd I miss, Glenn? — Doug Ross (@directorblue) July 31, 2025

Any update on this fake news? pic.twitter.com/1Po46GdqTH — FO𝕏 YOU (@F0XYOU) July 31, 2025

Your paper won a Pulitzer for publishing lies. Fact check that, dummy. — Mr. Faversham 💥 (@MrFaversham) July 31, 2025

If they truly believed in facts and journalism, those Pulitzer Prize medals and cash awards would have already been returned.

Kessler, like all dutiful Dem ‘journos’ at WaPo and beyond, made excuses for the Biden family. That's a fact!

Here's Glenn, making excuses for Biden. He's a "fact checker", remember. 🤷 pic.twitter.com/661pn2heyD — Steve Wilson (@wilstv) July 31, 2025

The stutter which no one ever mentioned until 2020. 50 years after he entered public life. — Work Tester 𝕏 (@justa_j0ke) July 31, 2025

Exactly. 👍With "public life" being key words. — Steve Wilson (@wilstv) July 31, 2025

I forget - was the Hunter laptop real or was it Russian disinformation? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) July 31, 2025

When the Fact Checkers need a Fact Checker.

Sheesh! — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) July 31, 2025

You LIED about everything. YOU were the disinformation. Good riddance to the rubbish. Be gone. pic.twitter.com/Ap0Hzm3ewA — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) July 31, 2025

The best part about buyouts is that the trash takes itself out.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

