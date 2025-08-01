VIP
The Internet Is Forever: Mike Flynn Has a WONDERFUL Message to John Brennan About Whistleblowers

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on August 01, 2025
Meme

In the past decade, Democrats (and the media) have perpetrated the two biggest scandals in American political history. The most recent was the years-long cover-up of the fact that Joe Biden barely has two working brain cells. 

But as we have recently found out from DNI Tulsi Gabbard and the release of the appendix to the John Durham report, the Russia hoax scandal was far worse -- and reaches far higher -- than even most 'conspiracy theorists' believed. Everyone in the Obama administration, including the President himself and his Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, is implicated. 

Gabbard has stated publicly that much of what she has been able to disclose was thanks to courageous whistleblowers who refused to participate in the Obama-directed crime of falsifying intelligence to sabotage the duly elected President, Donald Trump. 

Former CIA director John Brennan knows all about 'whistleblowers,' right? After all, he tweeted this back in 2019. 

The 'whistleblower Brennan is referring to here is none other than the Chow Thief himself, Alex Vindman, who helped facilitate Trump's first impeachment by falsely reporting about Trump's call to Ukraine when Trump, rightfully, asked that corruption in their government be investigated, including ties to the Biden Crime Family. 

As we all know, nothing was wrong with that phone call, and Vindman was just a chubby, disgruntled employee who was throwing a tantrum because the Trump administration knew he was unfit to serve on the National Security Council. 

But Brennan loved Vindman and whistleblowers back then. We wonder if he still feels the same way today. 

That's where General Mike Flynn comes into the story. Democrats destroyed Flynn's career and his life based on a lie. On Wednesday night, Flynn dredged up Brennan's 2019 tweet and dropped a tactical nuke of karma all over the former CIA director (who we can only hope will be indicted before the summer is over). 

BOOM!

You know what they say about payback. It's a bitc ... err ... a 'Hillary.' 

Brennan's post is five years old, but Flynn has been waiting even longer than that, since he was railroaded at the beginning of Trump's first administration. 

Brennan probably should have considered deleting some of his old tweets, but neither he nor anyone else who concocted the Russia scam thought they would ever get caught. 

That's why they tried so hard to put Trump in jail during the Biden administration, and Brennan was one of the biggest cheerleaders of that lawfare. 

Now we know why. 

Brennan and one of his key co-conspirators, James Clapper, have been doing a media blitz, trying to call Gabbard's revelations a 'nothingburger' while also trying to deny the history of what they did. 

Brennan even pleaded with career intelligence officials to try to protect him.

Yeah, we don't think that's going to work.

But it's some sweet, long-awaited retribution for General Flynn.

We know it's very unlikely to come to that, but at the very least, maybe Flynn can deliver Brennan his first orange jumpsuit. 

They ALL deserve it. 

He is the man, and his vindication must feel great. 

The only thing that would feel better, we imagine, is if (hopefully when) he can send Brennan a postcard in Cell Block D. 

Instead of 'Wish you were here,' he could just write 'Sucks to be you.'

