The Internet Is Forever: Mike Flynn Has a WONDERFUL Message to John Brennan About Whistleblowers

In the past decade, Democrats (and the media) have perpetrated the two biggest scandals in American political history. The most recent was the years-long cover-up of the fact that Joe Biden barely has two working brain cells.

But as we have recently found out from DNI Tulsi Gabbard and the release of the appendix to the John Durham report, the Russia hoax scandal was far worse -- and reaches far higher -- than even most 'conspiracy theorists' believed. Everyone in the Obama administration, including the President himself and his Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, is implicated.

Gabbard has stated publicly that much of what she has been able to disclose was thanks to courageous whistleblowers who refused to participate in the Obama-directed crime of falsifying intelligence to sabotage the duly elected President, Donald Trump.

Former CIA director John Brennan knows all about 'whistleblowers,' right? After all, he tweeted this back in 2019.

Whistleblower deserves our praise & gratitude.



Donald Trump getting very sloppy & careless in corrupt practices & cover up attempts.



Democrats & Republicans (those who have a conscience) need to work together to prevent desperate moves by Trump that could wreak further havoc. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) September 26, 2019

The 'whistleblower Brennan is referring to here is none other than the Chow Thief himself, Alex Vindman, who helped facilitate Trump's first impeachment by falsely reporting about Trump's call to Ukraine when Trump, rightfully, asked that corruption in their government be investigated, including ties to the Biden Crime Family.

As we all know, nothing was wrong with that phone call, and Vindman was just a chubby, disgruntled employee who was throwing a tantrum because the Trump administration knew he was unfit to serve on the National Security Council.

But Brennan loved Vindman and whistleblowers back then. We wonder if he still feels the same way today.

That's where General Mike Flynn comes into the story. Democrats destroyed Flynn's career and his life based on a lie. On Wednesday night, Flynn dredged up Brennan's 2019 tweet and dropped a tactical nuke of karma all over the former CIA director (who we can only hope will be indicted before the summer is over).

.@JohnBrennan You are so right, whistleblowers deserve our praise and gratitude. Thanks for the reminder.@DNIGabbard @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/4b6BtFlttj — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) July 31, 2025

BOOM!

You know what they say about payback. It's a bitc ... err ... a 'Hillary.'

I wonder how long General Flynn waited for this moment.



(The answer is in the timestamp of the OP he referenced)



😂 https://t.co/Oj5wASLCsD — Because Before (@becausebeforeBB) July 31, 2025

Brennan's post is five years old, but Flynn has been waiting even longer than that, since he was railroaded at the beginning of Trump's first administration.

Brennan probably should have considered deleting some of his old tweets, but neither he nor anyone else who concocted the Russia scam thought they would ever get caught.

That's why they tried so hard to put Trump in jail during the Biden administration, and Brennan was one of the biggest cheerleaders of that lawfare.

Now we know why.

This is so delicious, so absolutely scrumptious! We do hope John Brennan gets his just desserts. https://t.co/WfDd9pTn95 — Aunt Lyn (@lynsioux) July 31, 2025

Brennan and one of his key co-conspirators, James Clapper, have been doing a media blitz, trying to call Gabbard's revelations a 'nothingburger' while also trying to deny the history of what they did.

Brennan even pleaded with career intelligence officials to try to protect him.

Yeah, we don't think that's going to work.

But it's some sweet, long-awaited retribution for General Flynn.

Flynn trolling is my fave Flynn. https://t.co/AQdwNK76OO — GuitarAnon17 (@GuitarAnon17) July 31, 2025

Come on MAGA pass this along again and again!@GenFlynn you are an amazing American Hero

Thank you https://t.co/XT1Ae4Oyzc — Smarter Than The Media (@smarterthanmsm) July 31, 2025

i hope they let you pull the lever sir https://t.co/2XeMck0PK0 — togthekeklord (@togthekeklord) July 31, 2025

We know it's very unlikely to come to that, but at the very least, maybe Flynn can deliver Brennan his first orange jumpsuit.

I would love to see John Brennan in handcuffs, no one deserves it more than him. — Terry Taylor (@Terry__Taylor) July 31, 2025

They ALL deserve it.

General Flynn is the man. — #caztech (@cdtmgr7733) July 31, 2025

He is the man, and his vindication must feel great.

The only thing that would feel better, we imagine, is if (hopefully when) he can send Brennan a postcard in Cell Block D.

Instead of 'Wish you were here,' he could just write 'Sucks to be you.'

