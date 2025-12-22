Also-Ran Rand: Kentucky Senator Says He Will NOT Back JD Vance If He Runs for President in 2028

VIP
Warren Squire
December 22, 2025
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

At least two prominent Republicans have endorsed current Vice President JD Vance to succeed President Donald Trump when his term ends in a little over three years. But Republican Rand Paul says Vance is wrong for the direction he wants the party to go. The Kentucky Senator spoke with Jon Karl of ABC News on Sunday.

Paul says he is not a Vance fan. (WATCH)

We can’t imagine anyone not liking Paul’s Festivus report, even if they disagree with his political stances.

Commenters are angry that Paul has not backed Trump and is already making it clear that Vance will meet the same resistance. Some say he has an ulterior motive.

It’s doubtful Paul will have much, if any, support from MAGA if he competes for the Republican presidential nomination.

Commenters say it’s hard to care what Paul thinks after breaking with Trump on bombing narco-terrorist drug-running boats.

It stands to reason that most MAGA supporters agree with that assessment. Now, where’s this year’s Festivus report?

2028 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP JD VANCE RAND PAUL REPUBLICAN PARTY

