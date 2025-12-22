Also-Ran Rand: Kentucky Senator Says He Will NOT Back JD Vance If He Runs for President in 2028

At least two prominent Republicans have endorsed current Vice President JD Vance to succeed President Donald Trump when his term ends in a little over three years. But Republican Rand Paul says Vance is wrong for the direction he wants the party to go. The Kentucky Senator spoke with Jon Karl of ABC News on Sunday.

Paul says he is not a Vance fan. (WATCH)

Rand Paul on JD Vance for 2028: “No." pic.twitter.com/RPqUA07h6N — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 21, 2025

“Hmm…no.” Yeah we will see about that, Atticus Finch. That smug look gets under my skin, not going to lie. pic.twitter.com/Bo3Kr5cdbB — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) December 21, 2025

Yeah. About the only thing I’m pro-Rand on these days is the Festivus report — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 21, 2025

We can’t imagine anyone not liking Paul’s Festivus report, even if they disagree with his political stances.

Commenters are angry that Paul has not backed Trump and is already making it clear that Vance will meet the same resistance. Some say he has an ulterior motive.

Rand Paul is a big disappointment. He turned Rino. — Ana's Writing Nook (@AnaBredenberg) December 21, 2025

Rand Paul is probably thinking Rand Paul 2028 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 21, 2025

He probably is, but he won't win. He's exposed himself for what he is. — Ana's Writing Nook (@AnaBredenberg) December 21, 2025

Good thing it's not Rand's choice.

And he has no chance if that's what he's thinking. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 21, 2025

He doesn't have a chance, EVER! — Ana's Writing Nook (@AnaBredenberg) December 21, 2025

It’s doubtful Paul will have much, if any, support from MAGA if he competes for the Republican presidential nomination.

Commenters say it’s hard to care what Paul thinks after breaking with Trump on bombing narco-terrorist drug-running boats.

Who cares what narco terrorist lover Rand Paul thinks?



J.D. Vance 2028! 🇺🇸💯 pic.twitter.com/NeF8xaLisf — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) December 21, 2025

I could tell you right now, most conservatives don’t care what Rand thinks. No do we agree with him. Well, I say it’s a little bit early to pick a candidate, because we have Marco Rubio as well. — Jacqueline Mendez (@Ladyrockjackie) December 21, 2025

2028 is an eternity from now, and Rand's influence has significantly shrunk over the years. — patrick (@TN_Patricoa) December 21, 2025

Who had Rand Paul endorses JD Vance for POTUS 2028 on their Bingo card. Mark it!



A "No" from Paul is an endorsement. — CheckerOH (@CheckerOH) December 21, 2025

It stands to reason that most MAGA supporters agree with that assessment. Now, where’s this year’s Festivus report?

