John Brennan Hopes Career DOJ/FBI Officials 'Are Not Going to Carry on This Absurd Effort' (NUDGE NUDGE)

Doug P. | 2:10 PM on July 31, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

According to George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, out of all the Democrat players involved in the "Russia collusion" hoax that is now unravelling, perhaps nobody is more legally exposed than former CIA Director John Brennan.

Advertisement

Brennan and the rest have almost certainly lawyered up by now, and it just keeps looking worse for Obama, Hillary Clinton, James Clapper, James Comey and others who were involved.

Today, declassified documents showed that Hillary Clinton knew and approved of the creation of a "Trump/Russia collusion" narrative. The, the same morning, DNI Tulsi Gabbard released info about an intelligence community whistleblower who says officials refusing to go along with an intel assessment they knew was bogus were threatened and intimidated

As for Brennan, he's continuing to go on MSNBC to deny everything, and in this clip via @WesternLensman he's clearly trying to send a message for help from any friendlies still inside the DOJ or FBI: 

You'll notice the on-screen graphic reads "Trump admin revives 'Russiagate' allegations" but MSNBC never seems interested in detailing what exactly has been released and what it shows. They're not just "allegations" at this point. 

Ignoring the point is what these Dems are doing everywhere they go. Another example happened yesterday when Elissa Slotkin was on the Colbert show (because of course she was) and the Dem senator was asked about the "Deep State" in general and not the specific info we've seen released. 

Good. 

"If you don't let us get away with manufacturing intelligence to rig an election you're doing Putin's bidding" is just more projection from Brennan. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax (looking at you, John Brennan). 

