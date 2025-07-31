Jake Tapper's Rare Dem Takedown: Pelosi's Insider Trading Tantrum Meets an Unusually Bold...
Greg Gutfeld Has the Perfect Analogy for Sen. Cory Booker's Raging Senate Theatrics
Green Dreams Crash: When Gluing Yourself to the Road Isn’t Winning Any Climate...
Mary Katharine Ham Mocks Left's Week-Long Meltdown Over Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad
The Kids Are Alright: Pew Research Shows GIGANTIC Gen Z Party Shift Away...
Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Spins the Deep State to Stephen Colbert and 'She...
Is It a Recipe for Word Salad? Kamala Harris Announces She's Written Book...
When Harry Met Petey: Sisson Meets Buttigieg in Matching Suits to Discuss the...
Scott Jennings Gleefully Gloats as Great Economic News Destroys Dems’ Cultish Doom and...
Demented Denim: AI Fashion Show Has Both Sides of the Political Aisle Celebrating...
LeBron James Tells AI Company No More Using His Pregnant Likeness in Videos...
Well, that’s Rich! Actor Harrison Ford Decries the ‘Economics’ that Made Him a...
VIP
Justine Bateman Critiques Video of Woman Claiming American Eagle Ad Revived Past Trauma
Golden Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Joins the ‘Gene’ Ad Game and Triggers Woke Wave...

MORE Declassified Docs Put Hillary Clinton Up to Her Neck In the 'Russia Collusion' Hoax

Doug P. | 11:36 AM on July 31, 2025
ABC News

There's already been plenty of evidence that Hillary Clinton knew "Russia collusion" was completely bogus but wanted to use the lie to sway the outcome of the 2016 election. According to material previously released by DNI Tulsi Gabbard, then President Obama also knew and allowed it to happen. 

Advertisement

Today, more documents have been declassified and released, and you can be reasonably certain the same media outlets who helped push the original lie will barely mention it, if at all: 

There's a whole lot more in the information that was released today, but what's incredibly clear right off the top is that Hillary Clinton's "Trump is a threat to democracy and engaging in election interference" was nothing but 100 percent pure projection. 

Hillary knew the whole time it was total BS. She and many others must be held accountable. 

From the New York Post:

Hillary Clinton approved a plan hatched by a campaign adviser to “smear” then-candidate Donald Trump with false claims of Russian collusion and distract from her own mounting email scandal during the 2016 election, according to explosive intelligence files declassified Thursday. 

The plan included “raising the theme of ‘Putin’s support for Trump'” and “subsequently steering public opinion toward the notion that it needs to equate” the Russian leader’s political influence campaign with actual interference in election infrastructure. 

“Clinton approved a plan proposed by one of her foreign policy advisors, Julianne Smith, to ‘smear Donald Trump by magnifying the scandal tied to the intrusion by the Russian special services in the pre-election process to benefit the Republican candidate,'” one of the declassified memos read.

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham Mocks Left's Week-Long Meltdown Over Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad
justmindy
Advertisement

The "election interference" call was coming from inside the Democrats' house. 

Here's more about what's in the new documents from Sen. Chuck Grassley's office:

The annex also goes into further detail on matters discussed in the Unclassified Report, specifically:

  • Potential election influence by a foreign government regarding Hillary Clinton;

  • False statements to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA court) regarding FISA renewal applications for Carter Page;

  • The FBI’s failure – under the leadership of then-Director James Comey – to investigate intelligence that the Clinton campaign may have created the Russia collusion hoax. Meanwhile the Comey-led FBI used the Steele Dossier – a Clinton campaign creation – to obtain FISA warrants on Carter Page.

And then as we all know Comey let Clinton off the hook regarding any legal accountability. 

Advertisement

They all knew exactly what they were doing. 

Will we see anybody brought to justice? Stay tuned. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Trump White House is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russia Collusion Hoax that Hillary Clinton also approved of.

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham Mocks Left's Week-Long Meltdown Over Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad
justmindy
Greg Gutfeld Has the Perfect Analogy for Sen. Cory Booker's Raging Senate Theatrics
Doug P.
Green Dreams Crash: When Gluing Yourself to the Road Isn’t Winning Any Climate Converts
justmindy
Jake Tapper's Rare Dem Takedown: Pelosi's Insider Trading Tantrum Meets an Unusually Bold CNN
justmindy
The Kids Are Alright: Pew Research Shows GIGANTIC Gen Z Party Shift Away From the Left
Grateful Calvin
Golden Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Joins the ‘Gene’ Ad Game and Triggers Woke Wave of Whining Wusses
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mary Katharine Ham Mocks Left's Week-Long Meltdown Over Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad justmindy
Advertisement