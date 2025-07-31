MORE Declassified Docs Put Hillary Clinton Up to Her Neck In the 'Russia Collusion' Hoax

There's already been plenty of evidence that Hillary Clinton knew "Russia collusion" was completely bogus but wanted to use the lie to sway the outcome of the 2016 election. According to material previously released by DNI Tulsi Gabbard, then President Obama also knew and allowed it to happen.

Today, more documents have been declassified and released, and you can be reasonably certain the same media outlets who helped push the original lie will barely mention it, if at all:

From Durham's Classified Appendix-



Authentic July 2016 emails discussing Hillary Clinton's plan to "demonize Putin and Trump."



Predictions that "the FBI will put more oil into the fire."



Hillary approved the "idea about Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections." pic.twitter.com/1pshWpEBoE — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2025

There's a whole lot more in the information that was released today, but what's incredibly clear right off the top is that Hillary Clinton's "Trump is a threat to democracy and engaging in election interference" was nothing but 100 percent pure projection.

Hillary knew the whole time it was total BS. She and many others must be held accountable.

Hillary Clinton approved plan hatched by campaign aides to ‘smear’ Trump with Russia collusion: declassified docs https://t.co/pcf2fjeiB0 pic.twitter.com/l8kEAhqz8N — New York Post (@nypost) July 31, 2025

From the New York Post:

Hillary Clinton approved a plan hatched by a campaign adviser to “smear” then-candidate Donald Trump with false claims of Russian collusion and distract from her own mounting email scandal during the 2016 election, according to explosive intelligence files declassified Thursday. The plan included “raising the theme of ‘Putin’s support for Trump'” and “subsequently steering public opinion toward the notion that it needs to equate” the Russian leader’s political influence campaign with actual interference in election infrastructure. “Clinton approved a plan proposed by one of her foreign policy advisors, Julianne Smith, to ‘smear Donald Trump by magnifying the scandal tied to the intrusion by the Russian special services in the pre-election process to benefit the Republican candidate,'” one of the declassified memos read.

The "election interference" call was coming from inside the Democrats' house.

Here's more about what's in the new documents from Sen. Chuck Grassley's office:

The annex also goes into further detail on matters discussed in the Unclassified Report, specifically: Potential election influence by a foreign government regarding Hillary Clinton;

False statements to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA court) regarding FISA renewal applications for Carter Page;

The FBI’s failure – under the leadership of then-Director James Comey – to investigate intelligence that the Clinton campaign may have created the Russia collusion hoax. Meanwhile the Comey-led FBI used the Steele Dossier – a Clinton campaign creation – to obtain FISA warrants on Carter Page.

And then as we all know Comey let Clinton off the hook regarding any legal accountability.

"In absence of direct evidence, Crowdstrike and ThreatConnect will supply the media"



Crowdstrike isn’t an IT firm, it’s a Democrat Party protection racket, caught running interference for Hillary while cosplaying as cybersecurity experts. Burn it all down and salt the earth. pic.twitter.com/FIITFxi5t7 — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) July 31, 2025

Crucially, the CIA assessed that this information was authentic (Durham reached a similar conclusion), confirming that they knew in real time that Clinton orchestrated the Russia collusion hoax, yet they still went after Trump anyway. pic.twitter.com/wlr15aV2FL — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) July 31, 2025

They all knew exactly what they were doing.

It’s time to indict Obama and Hillary. Biggest scandal in American political history. https://t.co/P6itVWnDBY — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 31, 2025

Will we see anybody brought to justice? Stay tuned.

