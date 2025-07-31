John Brennan Hopes Career DOJ/FBI Officials 'Are Not Going to Carry on This...
University of Iowa Needs a Reminder That No One Is Above Anti-DEI Laws...
Scott Jennings BEGS Democrats to Nominate Kamala, Then Gives Kara Swisher the 'Scott...
The MAGA Agenda Is on the Line
Unqualified U.K. Minister for Technology Warns Using a VPN to Escape Their Online...
MORE Declassified Docs Put Hillary Clinton Up to Her Neck In the 'Russia...
Jake Tapper's Rare Dem Takedown: Pelosi's Insider Trading Tantrum Meets an Unusually Bold...
Greg Gutfeld Has the Perfect Analogy for Sen. Cory Booker's Raging Senate Theatrics
Green Dreams Crash: When Gluing Yourself to the Road Isn’t Winning Any Climate...
Mary Katharine Ham Mocks Left's Week-Long Meltdown Over Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad
The Kids Are Alright: Pew Research Shows GIGANTIC Gen Z Party Shift Away...
Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Spins the Deep State to Stephen Colbert and 'She...
Is It a Recipe for Word Salad? Kamala Harris Announces She's Written Book...
When Harry Met Petey: Sisson Meets Buttigieg in Matching Suits to Discuss the...

Tulsi Gabbard Spotlights Intel Whistleblower Who Wouldn't 'Go Along With the Obama-Directed Russia Hoax'

Doug P. | 1:10 PM on July 31, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Earlier today more declassified documents were released that, among many things, showed Hillary Clinton was in it up to her neck (along with Obama) when it comes to devising the Russia collusion hoax ahead of the 2016 election. 

Advertisement

There was even more in the information that was released. This summary is from Sen. Chuck Grassley's office:

The annex also goes into further detail on matters discussed in the Unclassified Report, specifically:

  • Potential election influence by a foreign government regarding Hillary Clinton;

  • False statements to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA court) regarding FISA renewal applications for Carter Page;

  • The FBI’s failure – under the leadership of then-Director James Comey – to investigate intelligence that the Clinton campaign may have created the Russia collusion hoax. Meanwhile the Comey-led FBI used the Steele Dossier – a Clinton campaign creation – to obtain FISA warrants on Carter Page.

Up next, DNI Tulsi Gabbard has released reports from a whistleblower who was in the intel community at the time who explained what would happen to officials who wouldn't pretend the "Russia collusion" assessments were credible even though they knew otherwise: 

Recommended

Scott Jennings BEGS Democrats to Nominate Kamala, Then Gives Kara Swisher the 'Scott Jennings Face'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Here's the full post from Gabbard:

Whistleblower reveals how they were threatened by a supervisor to go along with the Obama-directed Russia hoax “intelligence” assessment, even though they knew it was not credible or accurate. The Whistleblower refused.  

Yesterday we released the Whistleblower's firsthand account of what happened in the crafting of the January 2017 ICA, their yearslong efforts to expose the egregious manipulation and manufacturing of intelligence carried out at the highest levels of government and the IC (detailed in our previous releases) and how they were repeatedly ignored.  

Thank you to this courageous whistleblower, and others who are coming forward now, putting their own well-being on the line to defend our democratic republic, ensure the American people know the truth, and hold those responsible accountable.

And just like that, the Democrats don't like whistleblowers again. 

Advertisement

All the Left's "Trump's trying to use misinformation to rig and interfere with the election" claims were nothing but projection. 

Will they face justice?

It really does. 

And we have a feeling all this is just the tip of a very big iceberg. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax while showing the lengths these Democrats were going in order to push the lie.

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings BEGS Democrats to Nominate Kamala, Then Gives Kara Swisher the 'Scott Jennings Face'
Grateful Calvin
John Brennan Hopes Career DOJ/FBI Officials 'Are Not Going to Carry on This Absurd Effort' (NUDGE NUDGE)
Doug P.
University of Iowa Needs a Reminder That No One Is Above Anti-DEI Laws (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
MORE Declassified Docs Put Hillary Clinton Up to Her Neck In the 'Russia Collusion' Hoax
Doug P.
Unqualified U.K. Minister for Technology Warns Using a VPN to Escape Their Online Tyranny Harms Children
Amy Curtis
Mary Katharine Ham Mocks Left's Week-Long Meltdown Over Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings BEGS Democrats to Nominate Kamala, Then Gives Kara Swisher the 'Scott Jennings Face' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement