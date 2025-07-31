Tulsi Gabbard Spotlights Intel Whistleblower Who Wouldn't 'Go Along With the Obama-Directed Russia Hoax'

Earlier today more declassified documents were released that, among many things, showed Hillary Clinton was in it up to her neck (along with Obama) when it comes to devising the Russia collusion hoax ahead of the 2016 election.

There was even more in the information that was released. This summary is from Sen. Chuck Grassley's office:

The annex also goes into further detail on matters discussed in the Unclassified Report, specifically: Potential election influence by a foreign government regarding Hillary Clinton;

False statements to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA court) regarding FISA renewal applications for Carter Page;

The FBI’s failure – under the leadership of then-Director James Comey – to investigate intelligence that the Clinton campaign may have created the Russia collusion hoax. Meanwhile the Comey-led FBI used the Steele Dossier – a Clinton campaign creation – to obtain FISA warrants on Carter Page.

Up next, DNI Tulsi Gabbard has released reports from a whistleblower who was in the intel community at the time who explained what would happen to officials who wouldn't pretend the "Russia collusion" assessments were credible even though they knew otherwise:

NEW: Whistleblower reveals how they were threatened by a supervisor to go along with the Obama-directed Russia hoax “intelligence” assessment, even though they knew it was not credible or accurate. The Whistleblower refused.



Yesterday we released the Whistleblower's firsthand… pic.twitter.com/Oc6mwgSmMq — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 31, 2025

Here's the full post from Gabbard:

Whistleblower reveals how they were threatened by a supervisor to go along with the Obama-directed Russia hoax “intelligence” assessment, even though they knew it was not credible or accurate. The Whistleblower refused. Yesterday we released the Whistleblower's firsthand account of what happened in the crafting of the January 2017 ICA, their yearslong efforts to expose the egregious manipulation and manufacturing of intelligence carried out at the highest levels of government and the IC (detailed in our previous releases) and how they were repeatedly ignored. Thank you to this courageous whistleblower, and others who are coming forward now, putting their own well-being on the line to defend our democratic republic, ensure the American people know the truth, and hold those responsible accountable.

And just like that, the Democrats don't like whistleblowers again.

What you’re looking at is the unraveling of one of the most sophisticated state-level intelligence manipulations in modern U.S. history.



This isn’t just about a single whistleblower. It’s about the collapse of a manufactured narrative infrastructure - an architecture built to… — SightBringer (@_The_Prophet__) July 31, 2025

All the Left's "Trump's trying to use misinformation to rig and interfere with the election" claims were nothing but projection.

Protect this whistleblower. Brennan, Comey, and Clapper must face justice. Obama and Hillary too. — Yuri Bezmenov Subversion (@yuribezmenov22) July 31, 2025

Will they face justice?

This makes Watergate look like a traffic ticket. https://t.co/Hb0y4yj6k6 — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) July 31, 2025

It really does.

Read more about our previous releases below:



- New Evidence of Obama Administration Conspiracy to Subvert President Trump’s 2016 Victory and Presidency: https://t.co/R8ASRouFTk



- New Evidence Uncovers Obama-Directed Creation of False Intelligence Report Used to Launch… — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 31, 2025

And we have a feeling all this is just the tip of a very big iceberg.

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax while showing the lengths these Democrats were going in order to push the lie.

