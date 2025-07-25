Jonathan Turley Says John Brennan Is Most Vulnerable to Charges in Obama’s Russian Collusion Hoax

Former CIA Director John Brennan appears to be the lowest-hanging fruit among those who participated in former President Barack Obama’s Russian collusion hoax coup against President Donald Trump. Legal analyst Jonathan Turley says he has a right to be scared.

Turley: Brennan may be most vulnerable to charges:



"He’s like a 30 point buck out in the open." pic.twitter.com/qUPkW36gal — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 24, 2025

Sounds like the DOJ should take its shot.

With the documented evidence released by DNI Tulsi Gabbard, it's apparent that a lot of people in Obama’s orbit, including himself, were lying to the American people and using those lies to weaponize the government against Trump.

They definitely lied to Congress when questioned about the dossier and haven't faced charges yet. The fact that it is a ongoing conspiracy gives Congress the opportunity to refer them for charges of perjury to the DOJ. I hope they nail them to the wall on it! — Mercan Troy (@MercanTroy) July 24, 2025

Pre dawn raids with video crews streaming live to X — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 24, 2025

Agreed. Just like Maralago! 💪😎🇺🇸👍 — Mercan Troy (@MercanTroy) July 24, 2025

Wouldn’t that be something?

Commenters say Brennan is not the only person involved who looks scared.

He did look like a deer in the headlights last time I saw him on TV. — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) July 24, 2025

Oh man that’s a brutal analogy.



Turley doesn’t mess around either.



Brennan better get a team of lawyers.



And then go broke paying for all of them. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 24, 2025

Clapper looked terrified on CNN last night — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 24, 2025

He SHOULD be terrified. — 🇺🇸 ProudlyDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@RobPligrimSr) July 24, 2025

Particularly when he was asked what now, he said, lawyer up. — Mark (@MarkSinelli) July 24, 2025

Yep, they all better secure legal counsel.

Some commenters say they know a way to make Brennan turn on the others.

Offer Brennan full immunity if he spills it all.

At his age, he'll take the deal. — pinkunicorns (@lesshate255352) July 24, 2025

John Brennan is 84 years old. He doesn’t want to spend the last years of his life in prison. He is the most vulnerable target. Offer immunity to him for his FULL cooperation which MUST include rolling over on ALL of them. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) July 24, 2025

No. He needs to spend real time in prison. — Apparent Pseudonym (@luckydogtwit88) July 25, 2025

Or make his last few years a nightmare and bankrupt him. There are lower level players who can accomplish the same while preserving the maximum pressure on the big names. — Commonsense Conservative 🇺🇸🗽🦅🦬🎗️ (@UplandHunterVA) July 25, 2025

Nah. Brennan can pop his statins & Lawyer Up. The process will be not just the punishment, but the 🍿. — gnnfzz (@GNNFZZ) July 24, 2025

We want everyone involved behind bars. But if not, some serious sweating and suffering, along with some personal and financial ruin, would be better than nothing.