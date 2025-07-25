Jonathan Turley Says John Brennan Is Most Vulnerable to Charges in Obama’s Russian Collusion Hoax

NPR and PBS Can Drop The Silly ‘Straight Down the Middle’ Lie Now...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:51 AM on July 25, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Former CIA Director John Brennan appears to be the lowest-hanging fruit among those who participated in former President Barack Obama’s Russian collusion hoax coup against President Donald Trump. Legal analyst Jonathan Turley says he has a right to be scared.

Check this out. (WATCH)

Sounds like the DOJ should take its shot.

With the documented evidence released by DNI Tulsi Gabbard, it's apparent that a lot of people in Obama’s orbit, including himself, were lying to the American people and using those lies to weaponize the government against Trump.

Wouldn’t that be something?

Commenters say Brennan is not the only person involved who looks scared.

Yep, they all better secure legal counsel.

Some commenters say they know a way to make Brennan turn on the others.

We want everyone involved behind bars. But if not, some serious sweating and suffering, along with some personal and financial ruin, would be better than nothing.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA CIA DOJ DONALD TRUMP JONATHAN TURLEY RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

