'STILL Lying'! Mollie Hemingway, Sean Davis Shred Brennan and Clapper's NY Times Op-Ed

Doug P. | 10:45 PM on July 30, 2025
Screenshotted meme

Some former deep staters appear to be getting a bit nervous while the Trump administration investigation into the "Russia collusion" hoax continues as Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard continues to declassify and release related documents. 

Paul Sperry of Real Clear Investigations reports that the FBI and DOJ are considering charges against former DNI James Clapper and ex CIA chief John Brennan: 

Just coincidentally, Brennan and Clapper had an op-ed published in the New York Times this week. The article has been promoted by some Obama-era officials and something couldn't be more obvious: 

It's hilarious that at this point Dems would cite an op-ed written by the very people accused of wrongdoing and present it as a "debunking" of the allegations, but here we are. 

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod posted this and then turned off the replies: 

Golden Summer: Dunkin' Donuts Joins the 'Gene' Ad Game and Triggers Woke Wave of Whining Wusses
Warren Squire
As we told you earlier, Susan Rice also cited the Brennan/Clapper article as a refutation of the material Gabbard has released: 

"Thoroughly debunked"? Sure, Jan. 

It looks to us, Mollie Hemingway, Sean Davis (both of The Federalist) and others that Gabbard could be right over the target: 

Davis is also calling total BS on the Brennan and Clapper op-ed:

Axelrod might have known what might have ended up in his replies: 

Basically, the attempted cover-up continues. Now we know why they freaked out so much when Hillary didn't win. It's only expanded from there: 

Here's that full post from @seanmdav: 

Brennan and Clapper are still lying, and they are doing so in ways that suggest a continuation of the 2016 Russia collusion hoax conspiracy and the continuation of a conspiracy to cover up their crimes. 

In their latest op-ed in the New York Times, Brennan and Clapper claim that the bogus Steele dossier was not included or referenced in the infamous 2016/2017 ICA falsely alleging that Putin stole the election from Hillary.

 “We have testified under oath, and the reviews of the assessment have confirmed, that the dossier was not used as a source or taken into account for any of its analysis or conclusions,” Obama’s top two intel officials claim.

  This is patently false. We know from the declassified oversight review of the ICA released by Tulsi Gabbard that Brennan and Clapper prepared a secret, compartmented, non-public ICA for Obama and other top officials which explicitly referenced the dossier in the main body of the ICA and used the dossier to support the document’s “key judgment” about Putin’s alleged aspiration to steal the election from Clinton.

In the secret, non-public version of the ICA, four bullet points were listed in support of the key judgment. The fourth was sourced directly to the Steele dossier annex. But in the versions of the ICA provided to Congress and the public, the fourth bullet citing the Steele dossier and the annex itself were removed from the document without a trace. All footnotes to cited material were also removed. 

So not only did Brennan and Clapper use the Steele dossier in the ICA, they produced separate versions of ICA to hide their tracks, they lied to Congress about what they did knowing that Congress only had access to the version of the document that comported with their lies, they leaked Steele dossier lies to media to inject the claims into the public bloodstream, and then continued to lie about what they did for the next 9 years, including in this op-ed. 

They are clearly engaged in an ongoing criminal conspiracy to cover-up their crimes, and they deserve to be held to account for what they’ve done and continue to do to this country.

The Dems who were screaming "coup" turned out to be calls that were coming from inside their own house. 

Here's the bottom line:

Bingo!

Dem claims of "election interference" were 100 percent pure projection. 

Golden Summer: Dunkin' Donuts Joins the 'Gene' Ad Game and Triggers Woke Wave of Whining Wusses
Warren Squire
WATCH: Fuschia-Follicled Feminist Adds a Whole New Level of Crazy to the Sweeney Derangement Fad (VIDEO)
Laura W.
Well, that’s Rich! Actor Harrison Ford Decries the ‘Economics’ that Made Him a Multi-Millionaire
Warren Squire
Report: King Charles ‘Appalled’ by Trump’s Comments on Immigration to the UK
Brett T.
Joe Walsh Presents: Deep Thoughts From A Shallow Mind
RickRobinson
It Looks Like Axios Used the Same Starving Child That Prompted NYT Editor’s Note
Brett T.

