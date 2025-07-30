'STILL Lying'! Mollie Hemingway, Sean Davis Shred Brennan and Clapper's NY Times Op-Ed

Some former deep staters appear to be getting a bit nervous while the Trump administration investigation into the "Russia collusion" hoax continues as Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard continues to declassify and release related documents.

Paul Sperry of Real Clear Investigations reports that the FBI and DOJ are considering charges against former DNI James Clapper and ex CIA chief John Brennan:

NEW: FBI investigators+DOJ prosecutors weighing conspiracy-to-commit-perjury charges vs John Brennan +James Clapper aren't just examining their oral testimony, sources say. They're also looking @ written answers they gave to dossier questions from the House Intelligence Committee — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 30, 2025

Just coincidentally, Brennan and Clapper had an op-ed published in the New York Times this week. The article has been promoted by some Obama-era officials and something couldn't be more obvious:

Obama Team is acting ABSOLUTELY TERRIFIED about being held accountable for their Russia collusion hoax. And I couldn’t be happier about it.!!!! — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 31, 2025

It's hilarious that at this point Dems would cite an op-ed written by the very people accused of wrongdoing and present it as a "debunking" of the allegations, but here we are.

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod posted this and then turned off the replies:

Despite efforts by the @POTUS and his minions to rewrite it, the history of Russian interference in the 2016 election, and the actions of the intelligence community in response, is very clear. Even @marcorubio once concurred when he was free to do so.https://t.co/cL2PF4cLi7 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 30, 2025

As we told you earlier, Susan Rice also cited the Brennan/Clapper article as a refutation of the material Gabbard has released:

The Trump Administration’s ongoing lies about the Intelligence Assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 election thoroughly debunked. 👇🏽



It’s a shameless, dishonest, defamatory scheme to distract from EPSTEIN EPSTEIN EPSTEIN. https://t.co/5NemVrUh9l — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) July 30, 2025

"Thoroughly debunked"? Sure, Jan.

It looks to us, Mollie Hemingway, Sean Davis (both of The Federalist) and others that Gabbard could be right over the target:

Looks like we have an all hands on deck effort to stop people from talking about the explosive revelations being released about what the Russia collusion hoaxers did to harm the country. Do not take your foot off the gas pedal, truth seekers! https://t.co/kgYxrNGKlq — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 31, 2025

Davis is also calling total BS on the Brennan and Clapper op-ed:

You know we can see the exact quote and bullet point and footnote citing the Steele dossier in the secret version of the ICA you peddled, right? And that we know you produced a separate version that you gave Congress where you excised the Steele excerpts to cover your tracks,… https://t.co/yzbLcSruIf pic.twitter.com/PB91hNFfdv — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 30, 2025

Axelrod might have known what might have ended up in his replies:

I don’t blame you for turning off your replies. It’d be a real problem for you if everyone filled up your comments with proof you’re lying. https://t.co/lsxjLQ3Wrq pic.twitter.com/y5MN9b8oLM — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 31, 2025

Basically, the attempted cover-up continues. Now we know why they freaked out so much when Hillary didn't win. It's only expanded from there:

Brennan and Clapper are still lying, and they are doing so in ways that suggest a continuation of the 2016 Russia collusion hoax conspiracy and the continuation of a conspiracy to cover up their crimes.



In their latest op-ed in the New York Times, Brennan and Clapper claim that… pic.twitter.com/VhGK3xl1UR — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 30, 2025

Here's that full post from @seanmdav:

Brennan and Clapper are still lying, and they are doing so in ways that suggest a continuation of the 2016 Russia collusion hoax conspiracy and the continuation of a conspiracy to cover up their crimes. In their latest op-ed in the New York Times, Brennan and Clapper claim that the bogus Steele dossier was not included or referenced in the infamous 2016/2017 ICA falsely alleging that Putin stole the election from Hillary. “We have testified under oath, and the reviews of the assessment have confirmed, that the dossier was not used as a source or taken into account for any of its analysis or conclusions,” Obama’s top two intel officials claim. This is patently false. We know from the declassified oversight review of the ICA released by Tulsi Gabbard that Brennan and Clapper prepared a secret, compartmented, non-public ICA for Obama and other top officials which explicitly referenced the dossier in the main body of the ICA and used the dossier to support the document’s “key judgment” about Putin’s alleged aspiration to steal the election from Clinton. In the secret, non-public version of the ICA, four bullet points were listed in support of the key judgment. The fourth was sourced directly to the Steele dossier annex. But in the versions of the ICA provided to Congress and the public, the fourth bullet citing the Steele dossier and the annex itself were removed from the document without a trace. All footnotes to cited material were also removed. So not only did Brennan and Clapper use the Steele dossier in the ICA, they produced separate versions of ICA to hide their tracks, they lied to Congress about what they did knowing that Congress only had access to the version of the document that comported with their lies, they leaked Steele dossier lies to media to inject the claims into the public bloodstream, and then continued to lie about what they did for the next 9 years, including in this op-ed. They are clearly engaged in an ongoing criminal conspiracy to cover-up their crimes, and they deserve to be held to account for what they’ve done and continue to do to this country.

The Dems who were screaming "coup" turned out to be calls that were coming from inside their own house.

Compare what the oversight review discovered about their Steele dossier schemes in the top secret ICA version they gave to Obama and other top policymakers—four bullet points, with footnotes, with the fourth bullet citing directly to the Steele dossier—with the version they… pic.twitter.com/6fg6gW4cCT — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 30, 2025

Here's the bottom line:

Democrats and the intelligence community conspired to sabotage a president. Russians didn’t interfere in the election. Democrats did. — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) July 31, 2025

Bingo!

Dem claims of "election interference" were 100 percent pure projection.

