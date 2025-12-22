Creaky Crockett: Texas Democrat Senate Hopeful Garbles Her Newest JD Vance Talking Point on MS NOW

Democrat Jasmine Crockett’s campaign to become the newest Senator from Texas has gotten off to a cringe-inducing start. On Sunday, she was dissing Vice President JD Vance with her fellow Democrats on MS NOW. Let’s just say her brain couldn't keep up with her mouth.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Unhinged Jasmine Crockett responds to JD Vance’s remarks at TPUSA:



“The only reason you're the vice president is because the current president tried to have his last president k*lled."



What?? pic.twitter.com/ElYVAOJVFo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 22, 2025

She reminds me of Maxine waters more and more each day.🤣 — JanA (@Ridgelandfan) December 22, 2025

We can easily see Crockett in her 80s still yapping about President Donald Trump.

Posters had a hard time interpreting what Crockett said. No one on MS NOW asked her to explain it either.

I don’t even know what that means 🤷‍♀️ — AmericanGirl99 🐶 (@NoneOfY29794282) December 22, 2025

Neither does she — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 22, 2025

I’m guessing she went unchallenged on this one — Great Googly Moogly (@froggy_terries) December 22, 2025

You would guess correctly. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 22, 2025

They’re not going to challenge one of their own.

So what was she trying to say?

I think she was attempting to reference Pence/J6.



Of course the MSNBC clowns asked for zero clarification of this lunacy. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 22, 2025

Wait, she’s accusing Trump of trying to have Vice President Mike Pence killed?

Commenters say Crockett needs to practice her talking points.

“His last president” didn’t rehearse that one enough i guess — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) December 22, 2025

She’s going to need to polish this unhinged m*rder conspiracy theory up a bit — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 22, 2025

I think we are going to hear her say this talking point a few more times for sure — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) December 22, 2025

Agree. She mangled its debut. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 22, 2025

Her campaign team probably came up with that one. No doubt it’s going to be her go-to talking point on the trail and at TV appearances

Posters say if this is her best, then her campaign is going to be a traveling circus.

Her campaign is just underway, and this is the lunatic stuff she’s spewing out there?



This is going to be an absolutely epic implosion — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 22, 2025

We're going to need a lot of popcorn for 2026 pic.twitter.com/o1pB4zcop6 — ID-10-T Errors (@syozzo) December 22, 2025

It’s going to be an entertaining show - a clown show, that is.

