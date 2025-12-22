Scott Jennings Shakes His Head at Hypocritical Democrats Projecting Biden’s Ailments Onto...
Sen. John Kennedy Calls for 'Another Reconciliation Bill'

Creaky Crockett: Texas Democrat Senate Hopeful Garbles Her Newest JD Vance Talking Point on MS NOW

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:21 AM on December 22, 2025
AP Photo/LM Otero

Democrat Jasmine Crockett’s campaign to become the newest Senator from Texas has gotten off to a cringe-inducing start. On Sunday, she was dissing Vice President JD Vance with her fellow Democrats on MS NOW. Let’s just say her brain couldn't keep up with her mouth.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

We can easily see Crockett in her 80s still yapping about President Donald Trump.

Posters had a hard time interpreting what Crockett said. No one on MS NOW asked her to explain it either.

They’re not going to challenge one of their own.

So what was she trying to say?

Wait, she’s accusing Trump of trying to have Vice President Mike Pence killed?

Commenters say Crockett needs to practice her talking points.

Her campaign team probably came up with that one. No doubt it’s going to be her go-to talking point on the trail and at TV appearances

Posters say if this is her best, then her campaign is going to be a traveling circus.

It’s going to be an entertaining show - a clown show, that is.

