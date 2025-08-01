Adam Schiff Reminds Us the Dems Impeachment Obsession Backfired on Them BIG TIME
'According to Reports From Hamas ...': ABC News Continues to Find New Ways...
Not Me! Book-Peddling Kamala Harris Tells Stephen Colbert Who’s Leading the Democrat Party...
VIP
‘Deadly Earnest!’ Joe Biden Tells Lawyer Group that Trump is Trying to ‘Dismantle’...
The Internet Is Forever: Mike Flynn Has a WONDERFUL Message to John Brennan...
Kamala Harris Tells Stephen Colbert She’s Avoiding Running for Office Because ‘The System...
Musket-See TV: Media Matters’ David Brock's On-Air Hair Inspires ‘Revolutionary’ Responses...
Dem Chuck Schumer Dances Around the Truth as He Misleads About $200 Million...
Kamala Harris Releases Bizarre Whispering TikTok Video for New Book Launch No One...
VIP
Pilates Instructor Threatens American Eagle Team With ‘Toughest Workout of Their Lives’
WaPo’s Glenn Kessler Squeezes Out Last Laughable ‘Fact-Check’ and X Rapidly Responds with...
Liberal Asks What MAGA Men Find Attractive So She Can (Continue) to Do...
VIP
When It Comes to Cutting Medicaid, Democrats Only Have Themselves to Blame
Illegal Aliens Among the Forty-Eight Child Predators Nabbed in Florida Sting Operation

Rolling Stone Hot Take Attempting to Burn Trump Over the Cost of Living Ends Up Torching Biden and Harris

Doug P. | 9:44 AM on August 01, 2025
Sarah D.

The folks we've been asking "where have these people been for the last few years" about have decided that now is a good time to weigh in about inflation and the cost of living. Right on cue!

Advertisement

As a result we're seeing desperate graphs like this one:

From 2.25 percent to 2.55 percent over a three month period? They're really hoping nobody remembers the nine percent inflation under Biden and Harris.

The hope that nobody remembers anything that happened before January 20th of this year is what led Rolling Stone -- formerly a music magazine that now shills for Big Government lefties -- to publish a commentary attempting to convince people the economy was chugging along nicely until Trump took office: 

First off, it might not surprise you to learn that the author worked in the Biden administration and as an adviser to Elizabeth Warren. But we're sure the article is totally objective. 

As for cost of living concerns, Rolling Stone published that story a couple years too late: 

Recommended

The Internet Is Forever: Mike Flynn Has a WONDERFUL Message to John Brennan About Whistleblowers
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Biden and Harris gave the country arguably the worst four years in a long time. 

They'd rather just pretend everybody's stupid. 

Last year Rolling Stone couldn't even acknowledge the irony that the "Inflation Reduction Act" worsened inflation, but the Dems' beloved IRS got some extra money: 

These days Rolling Stone has obviously decided to give Salon and The Atlantic a run for their money. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while trying to re-write the Biden administration's history. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Internet Is Forever: Mike Flynn Has a WONDERFUL Message to John Brennan About Whistleblowers
Grateful Calvin
'According to Reports From Hamas ...': ABC News Continues to Find New Ways to Disgrace Itself
Grateful Calvin
WaPo’s Glenn Kessler Squeezes Out Last Laughable ‘Fact-Check’ and X Rapidly Responds with the Truth
Warren Squire
Not Me! Book-Peddling Kamala Harris Tells Stephen Colbert Who’s Leading the Democrat Party (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Liberal Asks What MAGA Men Find Attractive So She Can (Continue) to Do the Opposite
Brett T.
Dem Chuck Schumer Dances Around the Truth as He Misleads About $200 Million Donor-Funded WH Ballroom
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Internet Is Forever: Mike Flynn Has a WONDERFUL Message to John Brennan About Whistleblowers Grateful Calvin
Advertisement