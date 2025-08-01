Rolling Stone Hot Take Attempting to Burn Trump Over the Cost of Living Ends Up Torching Biden and Harris

The folks we've been asking "where have these people been for the last few years" about have decided that now is a good time to weigh in about inflation and the cost of living. Right on cue!

Advertisement

As a result we're seeing desperate graphs like this one:

As Trump would say: Golden Age https://t.co/BUXkMLPiaj — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) July 31, 2025

From 2.25 percent to 2.55 percent over a three month period? They're really hoping nobody remembers the nine percent inflation under Biden and Harris.

The hope that nobody remembers anything that happened before January 20th of this year is what led Rolling Stone -- formerly a music magazine that now shills for Big Government lefties -- to publish a commentary attempting to convince people the economy was chugging along nicely until Trump took office:

Americans are increasingly concerned with cost-of-living issues. A new survey shows many of them are blaming Trump for their struggles, which they worry could worsen as he slaps tariffs on trading partners.



Commentary: https://t.co/8xJ4OOWwXE pic.twitter.com/nu9NPB1CcS — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 31, 2025

First off, it might not surprise you to learn that the author worked in the Biden administration and as an adviser to Elizabeth Warren. But we're sure the article is totally objective.

As for cost of living concerns, Rolling Stone published that story a couple years too late:

The problem was created 4 years ago and Democrats had no problem. It won't be fixed in 6 short months. Still, Normal America appreciates cheaper gas and groceries slowly beginning to stabilize. pic.twitter.com/KkNknDAFRt — Ironball (@Ironball_T) August 1, 2025

Yeah....since 2022 when Bidenomics gave us the worst inflation in 50 yrs. pic.twitter.com/lodym0xGXW — Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) August 1, 2025

Biden and Harris gave the country arguably the worst four years in a long time.

Lmao, it's only been 6 months, you democrat shills need to own it pic.twitter.com/iWnxfcVs4U — Zero One * (@ZeroOne03267546) August 1, 2025

They'd rather just pretend everybody's stupid.

Last year Rolling Stone couldn't even acknowledge the irony that the "Inflation Reduction Act" worsened inflation, but the Dems' beloved IRS got some extra money:

Biden and Democrats in Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022, securing billions in funding for the Internal Revenue Service to bolster its ability to go after corporations and the super-wealthy. Republicans haven’t been happy — likely because they’re well aware of… pic.twitter.com/OTbMmEbGtz — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 1, 2024

These days Rolling Stone has obviously decided to give Salon and The Atlantic a run for their money.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while trying to re-write the Biden administration's history.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!