WHAT ARE YOU THINKING?! Docs Pen NYT Op-Ed Demanding New Definition of Death to Increase Organ Donor Pool

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 12:40 PM on August 01, 2025
Meme screenshot

Just the other day, we told you about major ethical concerns with the organ donation process in America. You can read about that here -- the New York Times exposed how some patients aren't brain-dead when medical professionals try to start the organ donation process.

This writer removed herself from Wisconsin's organ donor list because of it, and this New York Times op-ed isn't going to help allay anyone's fears:

Here's some of what the op-ed says:

The need for donor organs is urgent. An estimated 15 people die in this country every day waiting for a transplant. We need to figure out how to obtain more healthy organs from donors while maintaining strict ethical standards.

New technologies can help. But the best solution, we believe, is legal: We need to broaden the definition of death.

Consider how things currently work. In the procedure known as donation after circulatory death, a typical donor is in an irreversible coma from, say, a drug overdose or a massive cerebral hemorrhage, and the heart is beating only because of life support. The donor is still not legally brain-dead; he or she might have, say, a gag reflex or other primitive functions.

...

Fortunately, there is a relatively new method that can improve the efficacy of donation after circulatory death. In this procedure, which is called normothermic regional perfusion, doctors take an irreversibly comatose donor off life support long enough to determine that the heart has stopped beating permanently — but then the donor is placed on a machine that circulates oxygen-rich blood through the body to preserve organ function. Donor organs obtained through this procedure, which is used widely in Europe and increasingly in the United States, tend to be much healthier.

Orange Cty Mayor Jerry Demings Caves on Immigration, Outclassed by DeSantis’ Attorney General Smackdown
justmindy
The backlash was swift and vocal. So much so that Jauhar shut down replies. But not before a few got through:

A good decision

Set the example, Sandeep.

Yup. It's done much more harm than good.

All of this.

Nailed it.

It is not moot. Not by any stretch of the imagination.

The cycle repeats itself.

Wise decision.

They do not. People aren't going to agree to sign up to be organ donors knowing they won't be given a chance to live.

It was not a conspiracy theory, sadly.

Yup. Prison works. We hear Gitmos is nice this time of year.

He does not.

Because it was never about a debate or a discussion, it was about testing the waters to see how we'd react to something they're already planning to do.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Ladies and gentlemen - we have a winner.

