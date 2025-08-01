VIP
Biden and Harris' Sudden Return to the Spotlight Reminds Voters They Made the...
'According to Reports From Hamas ...': ABC News Continues to Find New Ways...
Rolling Stone Hot Take Attempting to Burn Trump Over the Cost of Living...
Not Me! Book-Peddling Kamala Harris Tells Stephen Colbert Who’s Leading the Democrat Party...
VIP
‘Deadly Earnest!’ Joe Biden Tells Lawyer Group that Trump is Trying to ‘Dismantle’...
The Internet Is Forever: Mike Flynn Has a WONDERFUL Message to John Brennan...
Kamala Harris Tells Stephen Colbert She’s Avoiding Running for Office Because ‘The System...
Musket-See TV: Media Matters’ David Brock's On-Air Hair Inspires ‘Revolutionary’ Responses...
Dem Chuck Schumer Dances Around the Truth as He Misleads About $200 Million...
Kamala Harris Releases Bizarre Whispering TikTok Video for New Book Launch No One...
VIP
Pilates Instructor Threatens American Eagle Team With ‘Toughest Workout of Their Lives’
WaPo’s Glenn Kessler Squeezes Out Last Laughable ‘Fact-Check’ and X Rapidly Responds with...
Liberal Asks What MAGA Men Find Attractive So She Can (Continue) to Do...
VIP
When It Comes to Cutting Medicaid, Democrats Only Have Themselves to Blame

Adam Schiff Reminds Us the Dems Impeachment Obsession Backfired on Them BIG TIME

Doug P. | 10:48 AM on August 01, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Every now and then a Democrat (and even a couple "Republicans") will come out and admit to their frustration that all the impeachment efforts and lawfare against Donald Trump not only failed, but likely angered enough voters to contribute to his decisive 2024 win over Kamala Harris. 

Advertisement

Senator Adam Schiff spotted a story that he believes is evidence that Donald Trump would like everybody to forget about the impeachments:

If anybody should want everybody forget about the impeachments and lawfare efforts against Trump, it's the Democrats, because all that backfired incredibly hard. 

Now they're even talking about impeaching Trump again if the Dems win the House back in the midterms, because they're addicted and just can't quit even though they've only made Trump stronger. 

Recommended

The Internet Is Forever: Mike Flynn Has a WONDERFUL Message to John Brennan About Whistleblowers
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Yep. Going forward there likely won't be a Republican president that the Dems won't impeach whenever they have control of the House. 

Schiff didn't accept a preemptive pardon from Joe Biden's autopen for nothing!

Take a bow, Schiffty, because you helped do it!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Internet Is Forever: Mike Flynn Has a WONDERFUL Message to John Brennan About Whistleblowers
Grateful Calvin
'According to Reports From Hamas ...': ABC News Continues to Find New Ways to Disgrace Itself
Grateful Calvin
Rolling Stone Hot Take Attempting to Burn Trump Over the Cost of Living Ends Up Torching Biden and Harris
Doug P.
WaPo’s Glenn Kessler Squeezes Out Last Laughable ‘Fact-Check’ and X Rapidly Responds with the Truth
Warren Squire
Musket-See TV: Media Matters’ David Brock's On-Air Hair Inspires ‘Revolutionary’ Responses and Memes
Warren Squire
Liberal Asks What MAGA Men Find Attractive So She Can (Continue) to Do the Opposite
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Internet Is Forever: Mike Flynn Has a WONDERFUL Message to John Brennan About Whistleblowers Grateful Calvin
Advertisement