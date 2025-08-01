Adam Schiff Reminds Us the Dems Impeachment Obsession Backfired on Them BIG TIME

Every now and then a Democrat (and even a couple "Republicans") will come out and admit to their frustration that all the impeachment efforts and lawfare against Donald Trump not only failed, but likely angered enough voters to contribute to his decisive 2024 win over Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

Senator Adam Schiff spotted a story that he believes is evidence that Donald Trump would like everybody to forget about the impeachments:

This is what Donald Trump wants you to forget.



America never will. https://t.co/RjbPoUFd5R pic.twitter.com/IY1u4XFJMg — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) August 1, 2025

If anybody should want everybody forget about the impeachments and lawfare efforts against Trump, it's the Democrats, because all that backfired incredibly hard.

How'd that work out for ya', skippy? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 1, 2025

Now they're even talking about impeaching Trump again if the Dems win the House back in the midterms, because they're addicted and just can't quit even though they've only made Trump stronger.

All you all did was diminish the concept of impeachment to just another means of political attack.



Just like your weaponization of the legal system didn’t “get Trump”, but did destroy trust in the legal system.



You all - in your TDS fueled, Captain Ahab like quest to destroy… — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 1, 2025

Yep. Going forward there likely won't be a Republican president that the Dems won't impeach whenever they have control of the House.

Schiff wants you to forget he lied to you when he wrote his FISA memo. https://t.co/ysm6YXH6TM pic.twitter.com/0ddtMZQVLq — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 1, 2025

Both of which were falsely set up by you. That’s a crime. https://t.co/cYvpHbPU3L — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 1, 2025

Schiff didn't accept a preemptive pardon from Joe Biden's autopen for nothing!

America elected him. Twice. — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) August 1, 2025

Take a bow, Schiffty, because you helped do it!