Insane 'Mother Jones' Goes Full Crazy Leftist and Calls for a Ban On...
Bill Kristol's RINO Reasoning: Urge Republicans to Embrace Democrats and Thwart GOP Unity
Suspect in Firebombing of Tesla Dealership Is a Member of ‘500 Queer Scientists’
Karmelo Anthony Freed on Lower Bail in Stabbing Scandal as His Minister’s Outrageous...
Harvard ‘Not Prepared’ to Agree to Demands of Trump Administration
VIP
Let's Hash This Out: John Fugelsang DMed Me AGAIN, So I'm Inviting Him...
Colonel Refuses to Display Official Portraits of Trump and Hegseth
'If It's a Fight You Want:' Payton McNabb's Mom NUKES Cory Booker Over...
Vaughn P. Drake, the Oldest Known Pearl Harbor Survivor, Dies at 106
Senator Inspires Shot/Chaser About Criminal Illegals That Makes Dem 'Priorities' MADDENING...
CNN Journalist Who Laughed About Luigi Mangione With Taylor Lorenz Has Thoughts About...
Trump White House to PBS & NPR: 'You're Cut Off!'—Slashes $1.1B, Cites Big...
ABC News Says Shapiro Arsonist 'Previously Expressed Disdain for Democrats'
HBO Confirms 'Harry Potter' Show Casting That Has Some Fans Crying 'Riddikulus'

Former Astronaut Corrects CBS Reporter Who Misgendered Human Race

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on April 14, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy recently reported, CNN's Anderson Cooper was called out for misgendering a member of the audience at a Bernie Sanders town hall. "They/them pronouns actually. Thank you," scolded the woman, who was obviously a woman. It was great to see the Left get a taste of their own policies.

Advertisement

Now we have another example of the media misgendering — this time the whole human race. A CBS News reporter was interviewing former astronaut Mae C. Jemison and asking what Gayle King and the other members of the all-female space flight should expect. What he didn't expect was being corrected for saying "mankind."

The post continues:

Jemison: "It benefits humankind, and I’m going to keep correcting the mankind and the man-made, and the man-mission because this is exactly what this mission is about, is expanding the perspective of who does space."

Exhibit A of Americans' exhaustion on this subject: the 2024 presidential election.

The "mission" wasn't about anything. They floated around for about three minutes and then returned to Earth.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

What's wrong with man-made if something was made by a man?

We're all well-aware that there are female astronauts who are more than just space tourists. And their research has benefitted mankind.

Advertisement

It got Katy Perry off of the planet for a few minutes. That's a benefit.

Do what on their own?

Jemison is free to pursue her new mission of removing "man" from commonly used phrases that offend no one.

***

Tags: GENDER MAN WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Karmelo Anthony Freed on Lower Bail in Stabbing Scandal as His Minister’s Outrageous Claims Ignite Fury
justmindy
Colonel Refuses to Display Official Portraits of Trump and Hegseth
Brett T.
Suspect in Firebombing of Tesla Dealership Is a Member of ‘500 Queer Scientists’
Brett T.
Bill Kristol's RINO Reasoning: Urge Republicans to Embrace Democrats and Thwart GOP Unity
justmindy
Insane 'Mother Jones' Goes Full Crazy Leftist and Calls for a Ban On ... Dogs
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement