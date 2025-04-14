Former Astronaut Corrects CBS Reporter Who Misgendered Human Race

As Twitchy recently reported, CNN's Anderson Cooper was called out for misgendering a member of the audience at a Bernie Sanders town hall. "They/them pronouns actually. Thank you," scolded the woman, who was obviously a woman. It was great to see the Left get a taste of their own policies.

Advertisement

Now we have another example of the media misgendering — this time the whole human race. A CBS News reporter was interviewing former astronaut Mae C. Jemison and asking what Gayle King and the other members of the all-female space flight should expect. What he didn't expect was being corrected for saying "mankind."

CBS journalist Vladimir Duthiers is corrected by former NASA astronaut Dr. Jemison on misgendering the human race while on live television.



Duthiers: "So explain to our audience why even a trip like this one, all the trips that we take into space benefit mankind."



Jemison: "It… pic.twitter.com/kz13xqnxG3 — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) April 14, 2025

The post continues:

Jemison: "It benefits humankind, and I’m going to keep correcting the mankind and the man-made, and the man-mission because this is exactly what this mission is about, is expanding the perspective of who does space." Exhibit A of Americans' exhaustion on this subject: the 2024 presidential election.

The "mission" wasn't about anything. They floated around for about three minutes and then returned to Earth.

Talking to these people is exhausting. If they want to use “humankind” fine… but their arrogance is so gross. — sashi (@musashiOG) April 14, 2025

It benefits humanity, yes—but "mankind" is not offensive. It’s a traditional term rooted in common usage, not oppression. — VJT (@KelvinCold1234) April 14, 2025

She said "does" space? So these ladies "did" space? — LibertarianRepublican (@LibertarianRep3) April 14, 2025

Then I will keep saying all of those things because it annoys her. — Stu Bacabra (@StuBacabra) April 14, 2025

What's wrong with man-made if something was made by a man?

Sending shitty musicians and women who are rich via marriage benefits humanity how? Women have been going to space for a long time. Elon just had to rescue one that Biden was going to leave to rot. Lol — JoeAlxShow (@JoeAlexShow) April 14, 2025

We're all well-aware that there are female astronauts who are more than just space tourists. And their research has benefitted mankind.

So let me get this straight, a real astronaut thinks it’s a step forward to strap bimbos into a capsule and shoot them into space as cargo. — Captain (@StumpytheCorgi) April 14, 2025

Advertisement

No, it is certainly mankind. None of those women did anything to contribute to that flight. — Joe_Hoegan (@sleepin_volk) April 14, 2025

I’m still waiting to know how this benefits us. — psucharles (@psucharles) April 14, 2025

It got Katy Perry off of the planet for a few minutes. That's a benefit.

She also went on to suggest that this trip proves that women can "do it all on their own."



Right, because no men were involved in the launching of this rocket and its safe return to earth? 🙄 — Curiosity Curator (@Cycl_Conscience) April 14, 2025

Do what on their own?

Jemison is free to pursue her new mission of removing "man" from commonly used phrases that offend no one.

***