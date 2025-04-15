El Salvador’s President and Trump’s Staff Take Turns Ripping Kaitlan Collins Over Terrorist Deportations

‘Journalists’ (like their fellow Democrats) love illegal aliens. They’ll say and do anything to get the deported ones back, like mislabeling an illegal alien from El Salvador as a ‘Maryland Man.’ CNN’s Kaitlan Collins came to the Oval Office Monday to fight for the Democrat Party’s beloved illegal alien of the moment and President Donald Trump’s team, including the president of El Salvador, took turns ripping her for it on live TV.

Start here. (READ)

President Trump has multiple members of his admin take turns ripping CNN's Kaitlan Collins after she asked why an alleged MS-13 member was deported to El Salvador. Lmao. Pam Bondi, Stephen Miller, Marco Rubio, as well as Nayib Bukele all ripped the media after Collins asked about releasing an alleged MS-13 member.

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

JUST IN: President Trump has multiple members of his admin take turns ripping CNN's Kaitlan Collins after she asked why an alleged MS-13 member was deported to El Salvador.



Lmao.



Pam Bondi, Stephen Miller, Marco Rubio, as well as Nayib Bukele all ripped the media after Collins… pic.twitter.com/R7Y2ZOSt37 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 14, 2025

Commenters say Kaitlan Collins reminds them of CNN’s recently jettisoned Jim Acosta.

Kaitlan Collins is the Jim Acosta of April Ryans. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) April 14, 2025

I am convinced no one can ever be as bad as Jim Acosta.



No one was better at pretending to be an unbiased journalist than he was despite it being insanely obvious that he was the biggest hack out of everyone. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 14, 2025

Posters enjoyed what they saw but were upset more members of the Trump administration didn’t get to join the pile on.

The only problem here is that a few more admin members didn’t get their turn to rip this hack — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 14, 2025

They should have just spent the next 30 minutes letting everyone roast CNN. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 14, 2025

Kaitlan Collins got roasted for defending an MS13 thug, hilarious! — Jon Takes On (@JonTakesOn) April 14, 2025

The Democrat Party and their legacy media mouthpieces have decided the ‘we love illegal aliens’ hill is one they plan to die on. More power to them.

We do love that El Salvador’s president put the issue into its proper perspective - he doesn’t want to unload terrorists into America or his own country. Sorry, Kaitlan.

“The question is preposterous”



-The leader of El Salvador telling Kaitlin Collin’s To Her Face That She Is A Horrible Journalist — MAGA Scotty (@MAGAScotty) April 14, 2025

I like President Bukele of El Salvador!



He turned the murder capital of the world to the safest country in the world and Kaitlan Collins of CNN is asking him to release a member of MS13.



You can’t make this s*** up.



🤣🤣🤣 — Think for Yourself (@PhilipBLee) April 14, 2025

No you can't... Bukele was in lock-step with Trump's Cabinet... Perfect... — Cynthia@LionessTruth (@LionessTruth) April 14, 2025

The President of El Salvador, like Trump, is not concerned with how ‘journalists’ or their fellow Democrats feel about illegal alien deportations. Neither leader is in love with them like the Dems are. Instead, they live to wreck that romance.