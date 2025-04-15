VIP
Space Age Dream: Katy Perry Joins All-Female Blue Origin Crew on 'Divine' Rocket...
Pelosi and the Dems Prove Once Again They Care More About Illegal Aliens...
Scott Jennings Stomps on Dem Fantasy an Illegal Alien Deported to El Salvador...
VIP
I Own a Pit Bull and I Fully Admit Some of My Fellow...
Jury Finds Illegal Immigrant Guilty of Murdering Jogger
'Woman' Says There's Not a Damn Thing Trump Can Do About Him Using...
VIP
Prime Minister Wishes Britons a Happy Nepali New Year
Insane 'Mother Jones' Goes Full Crazy Leftist and Calls for a Ban On...
Former Astronaut Corrects CBS Reporter Who Misgendered Human Race
Bill Kristol's RINO Reasoning: Urge Republicans to Embrace Democrats and Thwart GOP Unity
Suspect in Firebombing of Tesla Dealership Is a Member of ‘500 Queer Scientists’
Karmelo Anthony Freed on Lower Bail in Stabbing Scandal as His Minister’s Outrageous...
Harvard ‘Not Prepared’ to Agree to Demands of Trump Administration
VIP
Let's Hash This Out: John Fugelsang DMed Me AGAIN, So I'm Inviting Him...

El Salvador’s President and Trump’s Staff Take Turns Ripping Kaitlan Collins Over Terrorist Deportations

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on April 15, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

‘Journalists’ (like their fellow Democrats) love illegal aliens. They’ll say and do anything to get the deported ones back, like mislabeling an illegal alien from El Salvador as a ‘Maryland Man.’ CNN’s Kaitlan Collins came to the Oval Office Monday to fight for the Democrat Party’s beloved illegal alien of the moment and President Donald Trump’s team, including the president of El Salvador, took turns ripping her for it on live TV.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

President Trump has multiple members of his admin take turns ripping CNN's Kaitlan Collins after she asked why an alleged MS-13 member was deported to El Salvador. Lmao.

Pam Bondi, Stephen Miller, Marco Rubio, as well as Nayib Bukele all ripped the media after Collins asked about releasing an alleged MS-13 member.

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

Commenters say Kaitlan Collins reminds them of CNN’s recently jettisoned Jim Acosta.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Posters enjoyed what they saw but were upset more members of the Trump administration didn’t get to join the pile on.

The Democrat Party and their legacy media mouthpieces have decided the ‘we love illegal aliens’ hill is one they plan to die on. More power to them.

We do love that El Salvador’s president put the issue into its proper perspective - he doesn’t want to unload terrorists into America or his own country. Sorry, Kaitlan.

Advertisement

The President of El Salvador, like Trump, is not concerned with how ‘journalists’ or their fellow Democrats feel about illegal alien deportations. Neither leader is in love with them like the Dems are. Instead, they live to wreck that romance.

Tags: CNN DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Scott Jennings Stomps on Dem Fantasy an Illegal Alien Deported to El Salvador Will Return a U.S. Citizen
Warren Squire
Pelosi and the Dems Prove Once Again They Care More About Illegal Aliens Than Victims Like Laken Riley
Warren Squire
Former Astronaut Corrects CBS Reporter Who Misgendered Human Race
Brett T.
'Woman' Says There's Not a Damn Thing Trump Can Do About Him Using the Women's Restroom
Brett T.
Jury Finds Illegal Immigrant Guilty of Murdering Jogger
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement