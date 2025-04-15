Scott Jennings Stomps on Dem Fantasy an Illegal Alien Deported to El Salvador Will Return a U.S. Citizen

Democrats are living a fantasy that a deported El Salvadoran man will soon be returned to America and be granted instant citizenship. No, really! Scott Jennings loves stomping on Dem fantasies with his big Kentucky boots of reality. Monday night was no exception, Stomp! Stomp! Stomp!

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Scott Jennings smacks CNN panel furiously demanding return of deported El Salvadoran to the US with stark reality check: “He's NOT going to be allowed to come back and live in this country as though he is a U.S. citizen. He is not."They can’t seem to wrap their heads around this: "The people that one and brought back need to understand something. If the president of El Salvador releases him and we do facilitate his return when he lands in this country, one of two things will happen." "He will be arrested, and then he'll either be sent to back to El Salvador, where he is now, or some other country that I promise you, you don't want to go to." “He's not going to be allowed to come back and live in this country as though he is a U.S. citizen. He is not."

Here’s the full stomping. (WATCH)

🚨🔥Scott Jennings smacks CNN panel furiously demanding return of deported El Salvadoran to the US with stark reality check:



“He's NOT going to be allowed to come back and live in this country as though he is a U.S. citizen. He is not."



They can’t seem to wrap their heads… pic.twitter.com/y0qGMOmvNl — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 15, 2025

Astonishes me the amount of energy the left spends trying to bring illegal aliens with existing deportation orders BACK TO THE UNITED STATES. Just politically insane and dangerous. https://t.co/EZdEbupz7S — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 15, 2025

Insanity is the Democrats' new party platform.

Democrats are purposely trying to make deportations some long, drawn-out mess when the whole process should be quick and easy. Posters understand this.

This isn’t complicated.



if you’re not a U.S. citizen, you don’t have a right to be here, especially after being deported.



The fact that this even has to be explained on national TV shows how far we’ve fallen. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) April 15, 2025

Not to mention Bukele made it very clear that it ain’t happening.



They somehow believe if they keep banging their head against the wall on this, it will turn into a winning political issue.



It won’t. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 15, 2025

The definition of insanity... — Terri Bailey (@terrilynnmurphy) April 15, 2025

You would think the President of El Salvador saying ‘No’ would be the end of this. But, Democrats aren’t going to let this go.

For whatever crazy reason, commenters recognize the Democrats are dead set on being the MS-13 party.

I can't believe the amount of energy Democrats spend trying to justify bringing an illegal alien from an ms 13 gang back into our country.



How is this a winning issue for them? — World On Fire Media (@CultureWar2020) April 15, 2025

Advertisement

It’s not. They are unable to extricate themselves from the “opposite of Trump” syndrome — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 15, 2025

True. They've painted themselves into a corner with TDS and can't escape now. It's like watching an episode of Black Mirror. It becomes more bizarre and mind blowing by the day. — World On Fire Media (@CultureWar2020) April 15, 2025

It feels like Democrats are incapable of agreeing with Trump on any issue. They continually adopt the opposite stance to every common sense position he takes. That has to be it. There’s no other logical reason for Democrats to be this gaga for criminal illegal aliens, especially MS-13 members.