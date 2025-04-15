Scott Jennings Stomps on Dem Fantasy an Illegal Alien Deported to El Salvador Will Return a U.S. Citizen

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on April 15, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats are living a fantasy that a deported El Salvadoran man will soon be returned to America and be granted instant citizenship. No, really! Scott Jennings loves stomping on Dem fantasies with his big Kentucky boots of reality. Monday night was no exception, Stomp! Stomp! Stomp!

Start here. (READ)

Scott Jennings smacks CNN panel furiously demanding return of deported El Salvadoran to the US with stark reality check:

“He's NOT going to be allowed to come back and live in this country as though he is a U.S. citizen. He is not."They can’t seem to wrap their heads around this:

"The people that one and brought back need to understand something. If the president of El Salvador releases him and we do facilitate his return when he lands in this country, one of two things will happen."

"He will be arrested, and then he'll either be sent to back to El Salvador, where he is now, or some other country that I promise you, you don't want to go to."

“He's not going to be allowed to come back and live in this country as though he is a U.S. citizen. He is not."

Here’s the full stomping. (WATCH)

Insanity is the Democrats' new party platform.

Democrats are purposely trying to make deportations some long, drawn-out mess when the whole process should be quick and easy. Posters understand this.

You would think the President of El Salvador saying ‘No’ would be the end of this. But, Democrats aren’t going to let this go.

For whatever crazy reason, commenters recognize the Democrats are dead set on being the MS-13 party.

It feels like Democrats are incapable of agreeing with Trump on any issue. They continually adopt the opposite stance to every common sense position he takes. That has to be it. There’s no other logical reason for Democrats to be this gaga for criminal illegal aliens, especially MS-13 members.

