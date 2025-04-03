Sen. Amy Klobuchar's Sudden Concern for American Farmers Over Gov't Regs Overheats BS Detectors

Yesterday at the White House, President Trump announced global reciprocal tariffs:

President Donald Trump announced a sweeping new wave of tariffs on several nations on Wednesday. The announcement represents a significant escalation in the tariff war. The president detailed plans to impose duties on various products and several different industries, including automobiles, steel, and others. During his announcement, Trump stated that the United States would be issuing reciprocal tariffs on nations that impose duties on American products. He explained the maneuver as “They do it to us, we do it to them.”

Advertisement

In other words, if those nations don't want it done to them, then they can stop doing it to the U.S.

This issue has caused the Democrats to have a sudden concern for American farmers. Dem Sen. Amy Klobuchar would like everybody to believe farmers are already seeing the effects of the tariffs:

Rural Americans and our nation’s farmers are seeing the devastating impacts of President Trump’s tariffs.



We need lower costs, not a national sales tax on Americans. pic.twitter.com/GPVJvFBp5x — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 2, 2025

"Farmers are seeing the devastating impacts" already? Gee, that was fast:

Apparently these farmers have magic powers, seeing “devastating impacts” of tariffs that aren’t in effect — 𝙊𝙗𝙣𝙤𝙭𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 Perry (@ObnoxiousFumes2) April 3, 2025

Really? Seeing the impacts of the tariffs which were just announced and haven’t gone into effect yet?



Klobuchar is a clown https://t.co/ecVTVb7GKu — 𝙊𝙗𝙣𝙤𝙭𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 Perry (@ObnoxiousFumes2) April 3, 2025

The level of dishonesty from Klobuchar reminded us of when Chuck Schumer wanted everybody to believe that Trump's tariffs were one of the reasons a local newspaper in New York went out of business, which was of course total BS.

Rural America just spent the last 4 years having every aspect of their lives attacked by the Biden climate agenda, from absurd soil regulations to electric farming equipment mandates.



So Amy can take a seat on pretending they suddenly care about costs for farmers. https://t.co/TA9kJzF1SU — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 3, 2025

If Klobuchar's concerned about the effect of tariffs on farmers, somebody introduce her to the Environmental Protection Agency under Biden and Harris.

Farmers are thanking Trump for pushing back on other countries taking advantage … the American Cattle Company even released a statement.



How will you lower costs, Amy? Be specific. https://t.co/IsXPLbVBtd — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 3, 2025

Rural farmers were at the White House today, telling Donald J Trump how grateful they were to him because their jobs have been shipped overseas and the tariffs were good for our country. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) April 3, 2025

Wherever people get their information about how Trump's tariffs are working out, if they want the truth they should not get their info from any Democrats.

Advertisement

This is a false narrative without any evidence. As usual. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) April 3, 2025

Congressional Democrats specialize in false narratives and they had this one written and ready to go weeks ago.