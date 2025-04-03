Sen. Amy Klobuchar's Sudden Concern for American Farmers Over Gov't Regs Overheats BS Detectors

HA! Angry Staffer Angrily Calls BS on Gas Under $3 In Some LAME...
Doug P. | 9:46 AM on April 03, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

Yesterday at the White House, President Trump announced global reciprocal tariffs:

President Donald Trump announced a sweeping new wave of tariffs on several nations on Wednesday.

The announcement represents a significant escalation in the tariff war. The president detailed plans to impose duties on various products and several different industries, including automobiles, steel, and others.

During his announcement, Trump stated that the United States would be issuing reciprocal tariffs on nations that impose duties on American products. He explained the maneuver as “They do it to us, we do it to them.”

In other words, if those nations don't want it done to them, then they can stop doing it to the U.S.

This issue has caused the Democrats to have a sudden concern for American farmers. Dem Sen. Amy Klobuchar would like everybody to believe farmers are already seeing the effects of the tariffs:

"Farmers are seeing the devastating impacts" already? Gee, that was fast:

The level of dishonesty from Klobuchar reminded us of when Chuck Schumer wanted everybody to believe that Trump's tariffs were one of the reasons a local newspaper in New York went out of business, which was of course total BS. 

If Klobuchar's concerned about the effect of tariffs on farmers, somebody introduce her to the Environmental Protection Agency under Biden and Harris.

Wherever people get their information about how Trump's tariffs are working out, if they want the truth they should not get their info from any Democrats. 

Congressional Democrats specialize in false narratives and they had this one written and ready to go weeks ago.

