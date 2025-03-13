Green Lantern, Is That You? Green Flames Erupt From Texas Tech Campus Manhole...
Exposing Chuck Schumer
Oh, Honey, NO! Jasmine Crockett Dunks on MAGA's Tesla Support, FAILS at Reading...
Elizabeth Warren's 2013 Government Shutdown Meltdown Proves She's a Massive Hypocrite
Trump Tower Siege: Hamas’ Simp Squad Stages a Pathetic Protest in New York...
John Fetterman to Democrats: Drop the Shutdown Charade, Leftists Rage Like Uncaffeinated H...
'Brilliant!' Rep. Jasmine Crockett Explains What Trump and DOGE Can't Do If There's...
Trump’s Truth Social Posting Spree Leaves a Leftist Loon Melting Down Like a...
NY Times' Michelle Goldberg Says Trump's Ruined These Things That Made America Great
Ben & Jerry’s Latest SICK Scoop: Serving Up Abortion Support with a Cherry...
VIP
Cry Me a River, Hamas Fanboy and His Preganant Wife Aren't Getting My...
Faceplant Alert: Lee Zeldin OBLITERATES CNN's Bill Weir Criticizing EPA Rollbacks for 'Typ...
'America Delivered Beyond My Wildest Dreams'
VIP
CBS News Hopes a St. Patrick's Day Angle Will Generate Sympathy for Illegals...

Chuck Schumer Would Like You to Believe This Local Paper Went Under Because of Trump's Tariffs

Doug P. | 2:45 PM on March 13, 2025
Sarah D.

Chuck Schumer is lying again. 

We know that's not exactly breaking news, but sometimes his dishonesty is pushing the envelope even for him. 

A local newspaper in New York called the Cortland Standard announced that it would cease publication after over 150 years in business. This is where we get to play a game called "what actually happened vs. what Sen. Chuck Schumer would like everybody to believe what happened."

Advertisement

The publisher's note gave the following reasons for why the paper can no longer stay in business:

This is the last edition of the Cortland Standard.

The presses have been silent since August, when we shifted our printing to a facility in Oswego. At the time, I had hoped that cost-saving measure would give us some wiggle room. Unfortunately, despite the hard work and dedication of my talented colleagues, we cannot go any further.

[...]

Our print readership continues to decline, and our digital subscriptions have grown too slowly to make up the difference. Advertisers increasingly want to focus their marketing efforts online, at much lower prices. The cost of essential software goes up every year. The cost of fuel is up. The cost of newsprint is up. I can’t afford to pay my people what they’re worth. I can’t afford to publish this newspaper any more.

That was what actually happened. Did you see the words "Trump's tariffs" anywhere in that entire statement? Neither did we.

Now Chuck Schumer will explain what he'd like everybody to believe happened:

Recommended

Oh, Honey, NO! Jasmine Crockett Dunks on MAGA's Tesla Support, FAILS at Reading Comprehension Instead
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The full post:

Today, the Cortland Standard, one of America’s oldest family-owned newspapers, announced it would cease publication, citing increased costs from chaos caused by Trump’s tariffs. 

They were a storied newspaper, with a dedicated group of journalists, who proudly informed Cortland County residents for over 150 years. 

I will deeply miss reading their paper every day and seeing their reporters every time I visit. 

This is why we are fighting against these reckless tariffs that are hurting the American people.

The paper was in business over 150 years and lyin' Chuck would appreciate it if you'd believe they went under after just 50 days of Trump. 

The only people who will believe that are the ones who are already buying everything Schumer and the Democrats are selling.

Advertisement

If anything it sounds like the Biden years accelerated the paper's decline, but Schumer would rather just hope everybody's stupid. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, Honey, NO! Jasmine Crockett Dunks on MAGA's Tesla Support, FAILS at Reading Comprehension Instead
Amy Curtis
Green Lantern, Is That You? Green Flames Erupt From Texas Tech Campus Manhole and X Users Hold a Roast
Amy Curtis
'Brilliant!' Rep. Jasmine Crockett Explains What Trump and DOGE Can't Do If There's a Gov't Shutdown
Doug P.
Trump Tower Siege: Hamas’ Simp Squad Stages a Pathetic Protest in New York City
justmindy
John Fetterman to Democrats: Drop the Shutdown Charade, Leftists Rage Like Uncaffeinated Hipsters
justmindy
Faceplant Alert: Lee Zeldin OBLITERATES CNN's Bill Weir Criticizing EPA Rollbacks for 'Typos'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, Honey, NO! Jasmine Crockett Dunks on MAGA's Tesla Support, FAILS at Reading Comprehension Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement