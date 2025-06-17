Soy-Infused Protesters Take Swings at a MAGA Hat Piñata and Donald Trump Doll

Judging by the small crowd, we're guessing this was part of the "No Kings" festivities on Saturday. The day was a day to protest everything about President Donald Trump. While Washington, D.C. held a parade celebrating the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army, we're guessing this guy never served in the armed forces. The red hat piñata is a nice touch, considering how many people were flying Mexican flags.
Hey MAGA, name something scarier than this guy 👇🤔 pic.twitter.com/3XqgJVoJQk— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 16, 2025
Nothing comes to mind.
This is scarier. I broke my squash plant! pic.twitter.com/33VPvyJqAM— Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) June 16, 2025
It's easier to break a pinata if your arms are bigger than the stick you swing.— Richard Evans (@rich_evans13) June 16, 2025
I didn't know there was a "I didn't get picked for dodgeball club" much less that they hold reunions.🤣— Angelinsync (@Angelinsync) June 16, 2025
Is there a store somewhere where you can buy MAGA hat piñatas right off the shelf? Probably.
Speaking of pudding, the "No Kings" protests tended to skew toward the Boomer demographic. As a special bonus, here's an elderly man taking out his TDS on a Donald Trump doll.
Grown adult seen beating a Trump doll to get his anger out at a ‘Theratrumpy’ Trump Induced Anxiety Help stand.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 15, 2025
The incident was filmed at the Beverly Hills, California ‘No Kings’ protest.
“No! No! No! Bad boy. Bad! Bad! Bad!” pic.twitter.com/RJH8jOReQp
Remember when the left and MSM cried because a rodeo clown made fun of Obama in 2013? That was awesome.— MAZE (@mazemoore) June 15, 2025
Some people never mature regardless of how old they get.— The Conspiratorial Inquisitor (@AuAnCap) June 15, 2025
Why is the Left so violent?
