Above the Law: Emboldened Brad Lander Is Encouraging Others to Obstruct ICE After Charges Dropped

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:30 AM on June 18, 2025
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

NYC Comptroller Brad Lander is feeling emboldened and above the law. Can anyone blame him? He just got away with obstructing the lawful arrest of a suspected illegal alien on camera for the whole world to see. His charges were dropped. Now, he’s encouraging others to do the same.

Here’s more background. (READ)

NYC comptroller Brad Lander is now encouraging others to impede and obstruct ICE officers.

"I will absolutely go back. I urge other people to do it as well. The organization I did it with is called Immigrant Arc.

"This goes to show if you don't hold these people accountable, they will escalate. 

He should've been charged for what he did.

Now, hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Democrats devote most of their energy to fighting for illegal aliens. Now, Lander and his fellow Democrats know they can break the law to aid illegal aliens with no consequences.

Unless something happens soon, we will have to acknowledge that Democrats are indeed above the law. Posters, on the other hand, know they will still be expected to obey the law.

This is true.

Commenters are begging Attorney General Pam Bondi to get off Fox News and instead arrest and charge Lander before things spiral out of control.

Until the Department of Justice steps up, these Democrats know they can obstruct ICE arrests and put their hands on agents with impunity.

