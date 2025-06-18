Above the Law: Emboldened Brad Lander Is Encouraging Others to Obstruct ICE After Charges Dropped

NYC Comptroller Brad Lander is feeling emboldened and above the law. Can anyone blame him? He just got away with obstructing the lawful arrest of a suspected illegal alien on camera for the whole world to see. His charges were dropped. Now, he’s encouraging others to do the same.

Here’s more background. (READ)

NYC comptroller Brad Lander is now encouraging others to impede and obstruct ICE officers. "I will absolutely go back. I urge other people to do it as well. The organization I did it with is called Immigrant Arc. "This goes to show if you don't hold these people accountable, they will escalate. He should've been charged for what he did.

Now, hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

This goes to show if you don't hold these people… pic.twitter.com/UCylNUFb7K — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 18, 2025

This is what happens when you don't put these people in jail and throw the book at them — hero x (@theheroXvillian) June 18, 2025

It would be nice if they fought this hard for Americans — Lorie Gillespie (@loriegillespie) June 18, 2025

Democrats devote most of their energy to fighting for illegal aliens. Now, Lander and his fellow Democrats know they can break the law to aid illegal aliens with no consequences.

Unless something happens soon, we will have to acknowledge that Democrats are indeed above the law. Posters, on the other hand, know they will still be expected to obey the law.

I guarantee you if he were a normal citizen, he would still be in jail, looking for bail money and a lawyer. Instead, since he is ABOVE THE LAW, he can go on CNN and egg it on. — 🇺🇸 Blue Line Vet 🇺🇸 (@desolate_defend) June 18, 2025

some criminal stuff happening in real time. It is remarkable, you or me would have gotten Tased and tackled to the ground.



Further proving the stuff they say is hog wash, they ARE above the law and they ARE the fascists who will free those whos views align, over the rule of law. — Butrmlk🥞 (@Butrmlkpancake) June 18, 2025

This is true.

Commenters are begging Attorney General Pam Bondi to get off Fox News and instead arrest and charge Lander before things spiral out of control.

Prosecute from the top down. Make no allowance. Anyone; governor, senator, mayor, judge impeding ICE in their sworn duties arrest them. We are a society of law and order so ENFORCE the law in every state.@AGPamBondi @FBIDirectorKash @POTUS — J.J. (@journalist4us) June 18, 2025

Won’t stop until they follow through with federal prosecutions! — Ja Prince 🇺🇸 (@Realjaprince) June 18, 2025

Until the Department of Justice steps up, these Democrats know they can obstruct ICE arrests and put their hands on agents with impunity.