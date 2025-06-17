Joy Behar on 'The View' Asked Arnold Schwarzenegger About Trump's ICE Raids and...
Breaking: NYC Comptroller and Mayoral Candidate Brad Lander Arrested While Impeding ICE Outside Court

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:48 PM on June 17, 2025
AP Photo/Olga Fedorova

A New York City mayoral candidate was arrested in a chaotic skirmish outside a federal immigration court on Tuesday. NYC Comptroller Brad Lander demanded to see a warrant and was taken into custody for impeding the arrest of a suspected illegal alien by ICE agents.

Here’s the wild scene as it happened. (WATCH)

Don’t come between Democrats and their beloved illegal aliens.

Commenters are sensing a pattern of Democrats who are causing public spectacles. They say these are all calculated stunts.

The theater kid party seems to revel in these staged events. They’re just not very good at pulling them off.

Posters say these Democrats think they are above the law - it’s almost as if they think they’re kings or something.

Arrest them, charge them, convict them, and make sure they share cell space with an illegal alien. That way, they’re close to someone they truly love.

