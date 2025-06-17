Breaking: NYC Comptroller and Mayoral Candidate Brad Lander Arrested While Impeding ICE Outside Court

A New York City mayoral candidate was arrested in a chaotic skirmish outside a federal immigration court on Tuesday. NYC Comptroller Brad Lander demanded to see a warrant and was taken into custody for impeding the arrest of a suspected illegal alien by ICE agents.

Advertisement

Here’s the wild scene as it happened. (WATCH)

🚨BREAKING: City comptroller Brad Lander was arrested by ICE agents outside a federal immigration court.



Lander repeatedly insisting on seeing a judicial warrant as immigration agents took the man into custody—his hand firmly placed on the detainee’s shoulder the entire time. pic.twitter.com/wLFxA999vt — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 17, 2025

This photo of Brad Lander getting arrested by ICE is something else pic.twitter.com/r749thivYx — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) June 17, 2025

Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander arrested by ICE at Federal Plaza in NYC https://t.co/edAVGFykKH pic.twitter.com/o8uQxLtOFd — New York Post (@nypost) June 17, 2025

Don’t come between Democrats and their beloved illegal aliens.

Commenters are sensing a pattern of Democrats who are causing public spectacles. They say these are all calculated stunts.

Feel like most of these Democratic candidates are just doing things for political stunts.



The goal seems to be to make look ICE seem like they are out of control by arresting Democrats...



...but Democrats are doing illegal things



Just stay frosty and watch the details. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) June 17, 2025

Exactly. They want “martyrdom shot”. 🙄 — Jeri Dawn (@4JeriDawn) June 17, 2025

They are trying to get arrested. Trump getting arrested helped him; they think it will help them. It's gonna back fire too. — deldana (@DeldanaL) June 17, 2025

Like I always say. They are all role play all the time. Once you accept that it is easy to see what they are up to. Nothing genuine in their actions EVER. — MikeMack33 (@mike95589) June 17, 2025

Challenge: what have Dems done that is not a political stunt/theater? Go — MtnPam (@MtnPamIam) June 17, 2025

The theater kid party seems to revel in these staged events. They’re just not very good at pulling them off.

Posters say these Democrats think they are above the law - it’s almost as if they think they’re kings or something.

“I broke the law and got arrested, this is fascism”



—every democrat said — Matt (@amattattack) June 17, 2025

“Arresting me for assauIting federal officers is unconstitutional!” — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 17, 2025

Anyone attacking ICE officers needs to be arrested, period, I don't care who you are or think you are — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) June 17, 2025

Time to make an example out of one. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 17, 2025

Nobody is above the law.



Make an example of every Dem that pulls this crap for a photo op. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) June 17, 2025

Arrest them, charge them, convict them, and make sure they share cell space with an illegal alien. That way, they’re close to someone they truly love.